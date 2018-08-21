openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

chromatic-sass

by bugsnag
0.1.8 (see all)

Advanced color manipulation for node sass

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22

GitHub Stars

139

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Chromatic

Advanced color manipulation for node-sass. Read the API docs ›

Quick start

Chromatic is a node-sass wrapper around chroma.js with a few Sass-specific additions.

Here are a few things Chromatic can do for you:

  • Create perceptually uniform gradients using the conventional CSS3 linear-gradient syntax
  • Procedurally generate aesthetically pleasing color scales
  • Define colors in a wide range of color spaces
  • Analyze and manipulate colors

Because of it's ability to support the LAB color space, Chromatic's color manipulation abilities can act as drop-in improvements for Sass's native color manipulation functions such as darken, saturate, and mix.

Install

Install chromatic via NPM.

npm install chromatic-sass

Usage

To use Chromatic, provide it in your node-sass configuration.

var sass = require "node-sass"
var chromatic = require "chromatic-sass"

sass.render({
  file: scss_filename,
  functions: chromatic
}, function(err, result) { /*...*/ });

Chromatic returns an object defining custom functions that can be used with any node-sass build system. To provide your own custom javascript Sass functions alongside chromatic, merge chromatic with your custom functions object before providing it in your node-sass configuration.

var _ = require "lodash";
var myFunction = {
    'echoString($str)': function(str) {
      return new sass.types.String(str);
    }
  };
var sassFunctions = _.merge(chromatic, myFunction);

/*...*/

Utilize Chromatic functions in your stylesheets as you would any other Sass function:

.element {
  background-image: chromatic-gradient(to right, blue, red);
}

Build

To compile the coffee-script source, npm install, then:

npm run build

Author

Chromatic is written by Max Luster

License

Released under MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial