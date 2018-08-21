Chromatic

Advanced color manipulation for node-sass. Read the API docs ›

Quick start

Chromatic is a node-sass wrapper around chroma.js with a few Sass-specific additions.

Here are a few things Chromatic can do for you:

Create perceptually uniform gradients using the conventional CSS3 linear-gradient syntax

Procedurally generate aesthetically pleasing color scales

Define colors in a wide range of color spaces

Analyze and manipulate colors

Because of it's ability to support the LAB color space, Chromatic's color manipulation abilities can act as drop-in improvements for Sass's native color manipulation functions such as darken , saturate , and mix .

Install

Install chromatic via NPM.

npm install chromatic-sass

Usage

To use Chromatic, provide it in your node-sass configuration.

var sass = require "node-sass" var chromatic = require "chromatic-sass" sass.render({ file : scss_filename, functions : chromatic }, function ( err, result ) { });

Chromatic returns an object defining custom functions that can be used with any node-sass build system. To provide your own custom javascript Sass functions alongside chromatic, merge chromatic with your custom functions object before providing it in your node-sass configuration.

var _ = require "lodash" ; var myFunction = { 'echoString($str)' : function ( str ) { return new sass.types.String(str); } }; var sassFunctions = _.merge(chromatic, myFunction);

Utilize Chromatic functions in your stylesheets as you would any other Sass function:

.element { background-image: chromatic-gradient(to right, blue, red); }

Build

To compile the coffee-script source, npm install , then:

npm run build

Author

Chromatic is written by Max Luster

License

Released under MIT license.