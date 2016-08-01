chromath provides provides many color conversion and manipulation functions.
You can:
In the browser:
<script src="/path/to/chromath.js"></script>
In NodeJS:
npm install chromath
then
var Chromath = require('chromath')
From there, the usage is identical in both environments.
You can use chromath in a functional or object-oriented manner.
var red = new Chromath('rgb(255, 0, 0)');
red.towards('yellow', 0.5).toString(); // #FF7F00
is the same as
Chromath.towards('red', 'yellow', 0.5).toString(); // #FF7F00
The only difference between instance methods and Class methods with
the same name (e.g,
Chromath.tint and
tint) is that the instance
methods pass the instance value as the first argument.
Here's the definition of
Chromath.prototype.tint:
tint: function (by) {
return Chromath.tint(this, by);
}
In NodeJS you can only pull in the portions you're interesed in, e.g:
> var fromRGBToHex = require('chromath').rgb2hex
> fromRGBToHex(234, 56, 78)
'#EA384E'
http://JFSIII.org/project/chromath/docs/