chromath

Overview

chromath provides provides many color conversion and manipulation functions.

You can:

Create a color from just about any reasonable string

Convert from one color space to another (rgb->hex, hsv->hsl, rgb->hex->hsl->rgb)

Add two colors (using additive or subtractive color)

Get a color scheme (complement, split complement, triad, tetrad, etc) based on a color

Lots more. Take a look at the docs

Getting started

In the browser:

< script src = "/path/to/chromath.js" > </ script >

In NodeJS:

npm install chromath

then

var Chromath = require ( 'chromath' )

From there, the usage is identical in both environments.

Functional or Object-oriented

You can use chromath in a functional or object-oriented manner.

var red = new Chromath( 'rgb(255, 0, 0)' ); red.towards( 'yellow' , 0.5 ).toString();

is the same as

Chromath .towards ( 'red' , 'yellow' , 0.5 ) .toString ();

The only difference between instance methods and Class methods with the same name (e.g, Chromath.tint and tint ) is that the instance methods pass the instance value as the first argument.

Here's the definition of Chromath.prototype.tint :

tint: function ( by ) { return Chromath.tint( this , by); }

In NodeJS you can only pull in the portions you're interesed in, e.g:

> var fromRGBToHex = require ( 'chromath' ).rgb2hex > fromRGBToHex( 234 , 56 , 78 ) '#EA384E'

Documentation

http://JFSIII.org/project/chromath/docs/

License

MIT