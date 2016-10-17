openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cs

chroma-sass

by John Albin Wilkins
1.2.6 (see all)

Chroma: The Sass color manager

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

329

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

About Chroma

Chroma is a Sass library that manages a project's color names, color variations, and color schemes.

USAGE

Full documentation is available at http://johnalbin.github.io/chroma/. But here are some quick examples to give you an idea of what Chroma can do.

@import "chroma";

// Define the default color scheme.
$chroma: define-default-color-scheme('Branding color names for use by "functional" color names below.');

// Add colors to the default color scheme.
$chroma: add-colors((
  white:       #fff,
  black:       #000,
  blue:        #0e71b8,
  red:         #c00,

  // Define a primary highlight color that has the value of our "blue" color.
  // Note: if blue was specified without quotes, Chroma would interpret that as
  // the color keyword blue and not a reference to the "blue" color name.
  primary:     'blue',
));

// Create a "functional" color scheme that inherits from the default color scheme.
$chroma: define-color-scheme('functional', 'Colors used by functional parts of the design.');

// Add colors to the functional color scheme.
$chroma: add-colors('functional', (
  // Have the "text" color use the hex value given to the "black" color. Even
  // though the "functional" color scheme doesn't define "black", it inherits
  // from the "default" color scheme where "black" is defined.
  text:        'black',

  // You can use quoted or unquoted strings to reference other color names.
  // Note: color keywords are not considered strings unless they are quoted.
  heading:     text,

  // Have the link color use the primary color.
  link:        primary,
  link-focus:  (link lighten 20%), // Set the link-focus color to the "link"
                                   // color passed through the color
                                   // function: lighten([color], 20%)
));

// Create an "alternate" color scheme that inherits from the "functional" color scheme.
$chroma: define-color-scheme('alternate', 'Alternate colors for the site.', $parent: 'functional');

// Add colors to the alternate color scheme.
$chroma: add-colors('alternate', (
  primary:     'red',
));

// Set which color scheme should be used by default when calling the color()
// function.
$chroma-active-scheme: 'functional';

.example-ruleset {
  h1 {
    // Outputs #000.
    color: color(heading);
  }

  a {
    // Outputs #0e71b8.
    color: color(link);

    &:focus,
    &:hover {
      // Outputs #3ca5f0, which is lighten(#0e71b8, 20%).
      color: color(link-focus);
    }

    .alternate-color-section & {
      // Outputs #c00.
      color: color(alternate, link);

      &:focus,
      &:hover {
        // Outputs #ff3333, which is lighten(#c00, 20%).
        color: color(alternate, link-focus);
      }
    }
  }
}

Install

Install using one of the following methods:

  • Install with npm: npm install --save-dev chroma-sass
  • Install with Bower: bower install --save-dev chroma
  • Install with Ruby Gem: gem install chroma-sass
    and, if using Compass, add require "chroma-sass" to your config.rb file.
  • Install with Bundler and Ruby Gem: bundle inject chroma-sass '~> 1.0'

See Chroma’s online documentation for more information.

REQUIREMENTS

  • LibSass 3.2.5 or later
  • or Ruby Sass 3.4.0 or later

LICENSE

Available under the GPL v2 license. See LICENSE.txt.

Build Status

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial