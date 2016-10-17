About Chroma

Chroma is a Sass library that manages a project's color names, color variations, and color schemes.

USAGE

Full documentation is available at http://johnalbin.github.io/chroma/. But here are some quick examples to give you an idea of what Chroma can do.

@ import "chroma" ; $chroma : define-default-color-scheme( 'Branding color names for use by "functional" color names below.' ); $chroma : add-colors(( white: #fff , black: #000 , blue: #0e71b8 , red: #c00 , // Define a primary highlight color that has the value of our "blue" color. // Note: if blue was specified without quotes, Chroma would interpret that as // the color keyword blue and not a reference to the "blue" color name. primary: 'blue' , )); $chroma : define-color-scheme( 'functional' , 'Colors used by functional parts of the design.' ); $chroma : add-colors( 'functional' , ( // Have the "text" color use the hex value given to the "black" color. Even // though the "functional" color scheme doesn 't define "black", it inherits // from the "default" color scheme where "black" is defined. text: ' black ', // You can use quoted or unquoted strings to reference other color names. // Note: color keywords are not considered strings unless they are quoted. heading: text, // Have the link color use the primary color. link: primary, link-focus: (link lighten 20%), // Set the link-focus color to the "link" // color passed through the color // function: lighten([color], 20%) )); // Create an "alternate" color scheme that inherits from the "functional" color scheme. $chroma: define-color-scheme(' alternate ', ' Alternate colors for the site. ', $parent: ' functional '); // Add colors to the alternate color scheme. $chroma: add-colors(' alternate ', ( primary: ' red ', )); // Set which color scheme should be used by default when calling the color() // function. $chroma-active-scheme: ' functional '; .example-ruleset { h1 { // Outputs #000. color: color(heading); } a { // Outputs #0e71b8. color: color(link); &:focus, &:hover { // Outputs #3ca5f0, which is lighten(#0e71b8, 20%). color: color(link-focus); } .alternate-color-section & { // Outputs #c00. color: color(alternate, link); &:focus, &:hover { // Outputs #ff3333, which is lighten(#c00, 20%). color: color(alternate, link-focus); } } } }

Install

Install using one of the following methods:

Install with npm: npm install --save-dev chroma-sass

Install with Bower: bower install --save-dev chroma

Install with Ruby Gem: gem install chroma-sass

and, if using Compass, add require "chroma-sass" to your config.rb file.

and, if using Compass, add to your config.rb file. Install with Bundler and Ruby Gem: bundle inject chroma-sass '~> 1.0'

See Chroma’s online documentation for more information.

REQUIREMENTS

LibSass 3.2.5 or later

or Ruby Sass 3.4.0 or later

LICENSE

Available under the GPL v2 license. See LICENSE.txt.