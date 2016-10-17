Chroma is a Sass library that manages a project's color names, color variations, and color schemes.
Full documentation is available at http://johnalbin.github.io/chroma/. But here are some quick examples to give you an idea of what Chroma can do.
@import "chroma";
// Define the default color scheme.
$chroma: define-default-color-scheme('Branding color names for use by "functional" color names below.');
// Add colors to the default color scheme.
$chroma: add-colors((
white: #fff,
black: #000,
blue: #0e71b8,
red: #c00,
// Define a primary highlight color that has the value of our "blue" color.
// Note: if blue was specified without quotes, Chroma would interpret that as
// the color keyword blue and not a reference to the "blue" color name.
primary: 'blue',
));
// Create a "functional" color scheme that inherits from the default color scheme.
$chroma: define-color-scheme('functional', 'Colors used by functional parts of the design.');
// Add colors to the functional color scheme.
$chroma: add-colors('functional', (
// Have the "text" color use the hex value given to the "black" color. Even
// though the "functional" color scheme doesn't define "black", it inherits
// from the "default" color scheme where "black" is defined.
text: 'black',
// You can use quoted or unquoted strings to reference other color names.
// Note: color keywords are not considered strings unless they are quoted.
heading: text,
// Have the link color use the primary color.
link: primary,
link-focus: (link lighten 20%), // Set the link-focus color to the "link"
// color passed through the color
// function: lighten([color], 20%)
));
// Create an "alternate" color scheme that inherits from the "functional" color scheme.
$chroma: define-color-scheme('alternate', 'Alternate colors for the site.', $parent: 'functional');
// Add colors to the alternate color scheme.
$chroma: add-colors('alternate', (
primary: 'red',
));
// Set which color scheme should be used by default when calling the color()
// function.
$chroma-active-scheme: 'functional';
.example-ruleset {
h1 {
// Outputs #000.
color: color(heading);
}
a {
// Outputs #0e71b8.
color: color(link);
&:focus,
&:hover {
// Outputs #3ca5f0, which is lighten(#0e71b8, 20%).
color: color(link-focus);
}
.alternate-color-section & {
// Outputs #c00.
color: color(alternate, link);
&:focus,
&:hover {
// Outputs #ff3333, which is lighten(#c00, 20%).
color: color(alternate, link-focus);
}
}
}
}
Install using one of the following methods:
npm install --save-dev chroma-sass
bower install --save-dev chroma
gem install chroma-sass
require "chroma-sass" to your config.rb file.
bundle inject chroma-sass '~> 1.0'
See Chroma’s online documentation for more information.
Available under the GPL v2 license. See LICENSE.txt.