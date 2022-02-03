Chroma.js is a
tiny small-ish zero-dependency JavaScript library (13.5kB) for all kinds of color conversions and color scales.
Initiate and manipulate colors:
chroma('#D4F880').darken().hex(); // #9BC04B
Working with color scales is easy, too:
scale = chroma.scale(['white', 'red']);
scale(0.5).hex(); // #FF7F7F
Lab/Lch interpolation looks better than RGB
chroma.scale(['white', 'red']).mode('lab');
Custom domains! Quantiles! Color Brewer!!
chroma.scale('RdYlBu').domain(myValues, 7, 'quantiles');
And why not use logarithmic color scales once in your life?
chroma.scale(['lightyellow', 'navy']).domain([1, 100000], 7, 'log');
Why not dive into the interactive documentation (there's a static version, too). You can download chroma.min.js or use the hosted version on cdnjs.com.
You can use it in node.js, too!
npm install chroma-js
Or you can use it in SASS using chromatic-sass!
First clone the repository and install the dev dependencies:
git clone git@github.com:gka/chroma.js.git
cd chroma.js
npm install
Then compile the coffee-script source files to the build files:
npm run build
Don't forget to tests your changes! You will probably also want to add new test to the
/test folder in case you added a feature.
npm test
And to update the documentation just run
npm run docs
To preview the docs locally you can use
npm run docs-preview
Chroma.js is written by Gregor Aisch.
Released under BSD license. Versions prior to 0.4 were released under GPL.
There have been no commits in X weeks. Is chroma.js dead?
No! It's just that the author of this library has other things to do than devoting every week of his life to making cosmetic changes to a piece of software that is working just fine as it is, just so that people like you don't feel like it's abandoned and left alone in this world to die. Bugs will be fixed. Some new things will come at some point. Patience.
Fantastic utility library exposing dozens of handy colour transformations. Invaluable when creating themeable components and allowing users (or management) to provide colours they think they want.