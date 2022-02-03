Chroma.js is a tiny small-ish zero-dependency JavaScript library (13.5kB) for all kinds of color conversions and color scales.

Usage

Initiate and manipulate colors:

chroma( '#D4F880' ).darken().hex();

Working with color scales is easy, too:

scale = chroma.scale([ 'white' , 'red' ]); scale( 0.5 ).hex();

Lab/Lch interpolation looks better than RGB

chroma.scale([ 'white' , 'red' ]).mode( 'lab' );

Custom domains! Quantiles! Color Brewer!!

chroma.scale( 'RdYlBu' ).domain(myValues, 7 , 'quantiles' );

And why not use logarithmic color scales once in your life?

chroma.scale([ 'lightyellow' , 'navy' ]).domain([ 1 , 100000 ], 7 , 'log' );

Like it?

Why not dive into the interactive documentation (there's a static version, too). You can download chroma.min.js or use the hosted version on cdnjs.com.

You can use it in node.js, too!

npm install chroma-js

Or you can use it in SASS using chromatic-sass!

Build instructions

First clone the repository and install the dev dependencies:

git clone git@github .com :gka/chroma .js .git cd chroma .js npm install

Then compile the coffee-script source files to the build files:

npm run build

Don't forget to tests your changes! You will probably also want to add new test to the /test folder in case you added a feature.

npm test

And to update the documentation just run

npm run docs

To preview the docs locally you can use

npm run docs-preview

Similar Libraries / Prior Art

Author

Chroma.js is written by Gregor Aisch.

License

Released under BSD license. Versions prior to 0.4 were released under GPL.

Further reading

FAQ

There have been no commits in X weeks. Is chroma.js dead?

No! It's just that the author of this library has other things to do than devoting every week of his life to making cosmetic changes to a piece of software that is working just fine as it is, just so that people like you don't feel like it's abandoned and left alone in this world to die. Bugs will be fixed. Some new things will come at some point. Patience.