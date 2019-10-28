A React-based UI toolkit
The easiest way to use Chramework is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process
npm install chramework --save
And just import chramework and its styles in your application as follows:
import * as ComponentsList from 'chramework';
// or
import { Avatar, SelectField, Spinner } from 'chramework';
// Be sure to include styles at some point, probably during your bootstrapping
import 'chramework/dist/main.css';
This package contains a lot of React components:
Avatar,
Button,
Control,
FileInput,
FormCol,
FormGroup,
FormRow,
Heading,
Input,
Logo,
Media,
Note,
Preloader,
SelectField,
Spinner,
Table,
TableCell,
TableContent,
TableHeader,
TableRow. Please refer to demo page to see how they should be used.
You can provide a custom
className prop to each component.
<Spinner className="some-additional-class" />
First of all, clone this repository and install all packages. To run styleguide server, which allows you to see all your components at one page, type in terminal
npm run styleguide
This repository has two folders:
styleguide and
src.
Styleguide contains restyled components, which used at http://chulakov.chramework.ru. More examples about how to customize styleguide page read here
Src contains library components. Each component consist of 3 files:
.js and
.styl file for css styles and logic, and
.md file for examples of component usage.
##Adding new component
To add new component to the package, you have to create folder with the same name as your new component in
src folder and create
.js,
.styl and
.md files here. Styleguide server will automatically add preview of this component to the styleguide page.
npm run build
package.json.
npm styleguide:build
npm publish to publish the package to npm.