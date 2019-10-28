openbase logo
Readme

Chramework

A React-based UI toolkit

Installation

The easiest way to use Chramework is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process

npm install chramework --save

And just import chramework and its styles in your application as follows:

import * as ComponentsList from 'chramework';
// or
import { Avatar, SelectField, Spinner } from 'chramework';

// Be sure to include styles at some point, probably during your bootstrapping
import 'chramework/dist/main.css';

Avaliable Components

This package contains a lot of React components: Avatar, Button, Control, FileInput, FormCol, FormGroup, FormRow, Heading, Input, Logo, Media, Note, Preloader, SelectField, Spinner, Table, TableCell, TableContent, TableHeader, TableRow. Please refer to demo page to see how they should be used.

Customization

You can provide a custom className prop to each component.

<Spinner className="some-additional-class" />

Development

First of all, clone this repository and install all packages. To run styleguide server, which allows you to see all your components at one page, type in terminal

npm run styleguide

This repository has two folders: styleguide and src. Styleguide contains restyled components, which used at http://chulakov.chramework.ru. More examples about how to customize styleguide page read here Src contains library components. Each component consist of 3 files: .js and .styl file for css styles and logic, and .md file for examples of component usage.

##Adding new component To add new component to the package, you have to create folder with the same name as your new component in src folder and create .js, .styl and .md files here. Styleguide server will automatically add preview of this component to the styleguide page.

Publishing to npm

  1. Make production build npm run build
  2. Change current version in package.json.
  3. If you did some changes in styleguide styles, run npm styleguide:build
  4. Run npm publish to publish the package to npm.

