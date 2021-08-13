openbase logo
cho

chota

by Jenil Gogari
0.8.0 (see all)

A micro (3kb) CSS framework

Readme



A really small CSS framework

npm bundle size Mentioned in Awesome CSS Frameworks


  • ⚡️  Super light-weight. Just ~3kb (minified + gzipped).
  • ⛔️  No preprocessor, just plug-n-play
  • 📐  Magical 12 column grid
  • 🌈  Easy to extend with CSS variables
  • 🎲  Comes with a handful of components & utilities
  • ✅  Good Semantics
  • 🤡  Supports icons from Icongram

Get started

CDN:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/chota">

npm or yarn:

npm install chota

SASS support

Chota is designed keeping in mind ease-of-use and minimalism, hence it doesn't use any preprocessor or complex build process. If you would still like to extend it further using SASS, head to palmiak's fork.


Browsers support

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Opera
Opera		iOS Safari
iOS Safari		Chrome for Android
Chrome for Android
Edge 16+last 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

Contributing

Welcome! Please see our contributing guidelines.

License

© Jenil Gogari 2017-present. Code released under the MIT license.

