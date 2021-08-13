CDN:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/chota">
npm or yarn:
npm install chota
Chota is designed keeping in mind ease-of-use and minimalism, hence it doesn't use any preprocessor or complex build process. If you would still like to extend it further using SASS, head to palmiak's fork.
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
iOS Safari
Chrome for Android
|Edge 16+
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
