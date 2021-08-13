



A really small CSS framework





⚡️ Super light-weight. Just ~3kb (minified + gzipped).

⛔️ No preprocessor, just plug-n-play

📐 Magical 12 column grid

🌈 Easy to extend with CSS variables

🎲 Comes with a handful of components & utilities

✅ Good Semantics

🤡 Supports icons from Icongram

Get started

CDN:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/chota" >

npm or yarn:

npm install chota

SASS support

Chota is designed keeping in mind ease-of-use and minimalism, hence it doesn't use any preprocessor or complex build process. If you would still like to extend it further using SASS, head to palmiak's fork.

Browsers support



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera

iOS Safari

Chrome for Android Edge 16+ last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Contributing

Welcome! Please see our contributing guidelines.

License

© Jenil Gogari 2017-present. Code released under the MIT license.