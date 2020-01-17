Deprecated

This version of Chosen is not currently under active development while we decide on its future direction.

Chosen

Chosen is a library for making long, unwieldy select boxes more user friendly.

jQuery support: 1.7+

Prototype support: 1.7+

For documentation, usage, and examples, see: http://harvesthq.github.io/chosen/

For downloads, see: https://github.com/harvesthq/chosen/releases/

Package managers

Chosen is available through Bower, npm, and Composer, however, the package names are not the same.

To install with Bower:

bower install chosen

To install with npm:

npm install chosen-js

To install with Composer:

composer require harvesthq/chosen

The compiled files for these packages are automatically generated and stored in a 2nd Chosen repository. No pull requests will be accepted to that repository.

Contributing to this project

We welcome all to participate in making Chosen the best software it can be. The repository is maintained by only a few people, but has accepted contributions from over 50 authors after reviewing hundreds of pull requests related to thousands of issues. You can help reduce the maintainers' workload (and increase your chance of having an accepted contribution to Chosen) by following the guidelines for contributing.

Chosen Credits