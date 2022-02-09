openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cho

chordsheetjs

by Martijn Versluis
6.0.2 (see all)

A JavaScript library for parsing and formatting ChordPro chord sheets

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56

GitHub Stars

151

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

GPL-2.0-only

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ChordSheetJS Build Status npm version Code Climate

A JavaScript library for parsing and formatting chord sheets

Contents

Installation

ChordSheetJS is on npm, to install run:

npm install chordsheetjs

Load with import:

import ChordSheetJS from 'chordsheetjs';

or require():

var ChordSheetJS = require('chordsheetjs').default;

How to ...?

Parse chord sheet

Regular chord sheets

const chordSheet = `
       Am         C/G        F          C
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
C                G              F  C/E Dm C
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be`.substring(1);

const parser = new ChordSheetJS.ChordSheetParser();
const song = parser.parse(chordSheet);

Ultimate Guitar chord sheets

const chordSheet = `
[Chorus]
       Am         C/G        F          C
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
C                G              F  C/E Dm C
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be`.substring(1);

const parser = new ChordSheetJS.UltimateGuitarParser();
const song = parser.parse(chordSheet);

Chord pro format

const chordSheet = `
{title: Let it be}
{subtitle: ChordSheetJS example version}
{Chorus}

Let it [Am]be, let it [C/G]be, let it [F]be, let it [C]be
[C]Whisper words of [G]wisdom, let it [F]be [C/E] [Dm] [C]`.substring(1);

const parser = new ChordSheetJS.ChordProParser();
const song = parser.parse(chordSheet);

Display a parsed sheet

Plain text format

const formatter = new ChordSheetJS.TextFormatter();
const disp = formatter.format(song);

HTML format

Table-based layout
const formatter = new ChordSheetJS.HtmlTableFormatter();
const disp = formatter.format(song);
Div-based layout
const formatter = new ChordSheetJS.HtmlDivFormatter();
const disp = formatter.format(song);

Chord pro format

const formatter = new ChordSheetJS.ChordProFormatter();
const disp = formatter.format(song);

Serialize/deserialize

Chord sheets (Songs) can be serialized to plain JavaScript objects, which can be converted to JSON, XML etc by third-party libraries. The serialized object can also be deserialized back into a Song.

const serializedSong = new ChordSheetSerializer().serialize(song);
const deserialized = new ChordSheetSerializer().deserialize(serializedSong);

Add styling

The HTML formatters (HtmlTableFormatter and HtmlDivFormatter) can provide basic CSS to help with styling the output:

HtmlTableFormatter.cssString();
// .paragraph {
//   margin-bottom: 1em;
// }

HtmlTableFormatter.cssString('.chordSheetViewer');
// .chordSheetViewer .paragraph {
//   margin-bottom: 1em;
// }

HtmlTableFormatter.cssObject();
// '.paragraph': {
//   marginBottom: '1em'
// }

Parsing and modifying chords

import { parseChord } from 'chordsheetjs';

Parse

const chord = parseChord('Ebsus4/Bb');

Parse numeric chords (Nashville system):

const chord = parseChord('b1sus4/#3');

Display with #toString

Use #toString() to convert the chord to a chord string (eg Dsus/F#)

const chord = parseChord('Ebsus4/Bb');
chord.toString(); // --> "Ebsus4/Bb"

Clone

var chord2 = chord.clone();

Normalize

Normalizes keys B#, E#, Cb and Fb to C, F, B and E

const chord = parseChord('E#/B#'),
normalizedChord = chord.normalize();
normalizedChord.toString(); // --> "F/C"

Switch modifier

Convert # to b and vice versa

const chord = parseChord('Eb/Bb');
const chord2 = chord.switchModifier();
chord2.toString(); // --> "D#/A#"

Use specific modifier

Set the chord to a specific modifier (# or b)

const chord = parseChord('Eb/Bb');
const chord2 = chord.useModifier('#');
chord2.toString(); // --> "D#/A#"

const chord = parseChord('Eb/Bb');
const chord2 = chord.useModifier('b');
chord2.toString(); // --> "Eb/Bb"

Transpose up

const chord = parseChord('Eb/Bb');
const chord2 = chord.transposeUp();
chord2.toString(); // -> "E/B"

Transpose down

const chord = parseChord('Eb/Bb');
const chord2 = chord.transposeDown();
chord2.toString(); // -> "D/A"

Transpose

const chord = parseChord('C/E');
const chord2 = chord.transpose(4);
chord2.toString(); // -> "E/G#"

const chord = parseChord('C/E');
const chord2 = chord.transpose(-4);
chord2.toString(); // -> "Ab/C"

Convert numeric chord to chord symbol

const numericChord = parseChord('2/4');
const chordSymbol = toChordSymbol(numericChord, 'E');
chordSymbol.toString(); // -> "F#m/A"

Supported ChordPro directives

✔️ = supported

🕑 = will be supported in a future version

✖️ = currently no plans to support it in the near future

Meta-data directives

DirectiveSupport
title (short: t)✔️
subtitle✔️
artist✔️
composer✔️
lyricist✔️
copyright✔️
album✔️
year✔️
key✔️
time✔️
tempo✔️
duration✔️
capo✔️
meta✔️

Formatting directives

DirectiveSupport
comment (short: c)✔️
comment_italic (short: ci)✖️
comment_box (short: cb)✖️
chorus✖️
image✖️

Environment directives

DirectiveSupport
start_of_chorus (short: soc)✔️
end_of_chorus (short: eoc)✔️
start_of_verse✔️
end_of_verse✔️
start_of_tab (short: sot)✖️
end_of_tab (short: eot)✖️
start_of_grid✖️
end_of_grid✖️

Chord diagrams

DirectiveSupport
define✖️
chord✖️

Fonts, sizes and colours

DirectiveSupport
textfont🕑
textsize🕑
textcolour🕑
chordfont🕑
chordsize🕑
chordcolour🕑
tabfont✖️
tabsize✖️
tabcolour✖️
DirectiveSupport
new_page (short: np)✖️
new_physical_page (short: npp)✖️
column_break (short: cb)✖️
grid (short: g)✖️
no_grid (short: ng)✖️
titles✖️
columns (short: col)✖️

Custom extensions

DirectiveSupport
x_✔️

API docs

Note: all classes, methods and constants that are documented here can be considered public API and will only be subject to breaking changes between major versions.

Classes

ChordLyricsPair

Represents a chord with the corresponding (partial) lyrics

Comment

Represents a comment. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/chordpro-file-format-specification/#overview

Line

Represents a line in a chord sheet, consisting of items of type ChordLyricsPair or Tag

Metadata

Stores song metadata. Properties can be accessed using the get() method:

const metadata = new Metadata({ author: 'John' }); metadata.get('author') // => 'John'

See get

Paragraph

Represents a paragraph of lines in a chord sheet

Song

Represents a song in a chord sheet. Currently a chord sheet can only have one song.

Tag

Represents a tag/directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/chordpro-directives/

ChordProFormatter

Formats a song into a ChordPro chord sheet

HtmlDivFormatter

Formats a song into HTML. It uses DIVs to align lyrics with chords, which makes it useful for responsive web pages.

HtmlFormatter

Acts as a base class for HTML formatters, taking care of whitelisting prototype property access.

HtmlTableFormatter

Formats a song into HTML. It uses TABLEs to align lyrics with chords, which makes the HTML for things like PDF conversion.

TextFormatter

Formats a song into a plain text chord sheet

ChordProParser

Parses a ChordPro chord sheet

ChordSheetParser

Parses a normal chord sheet

ParserWarning

Represents a parser warning, currently only used by ChordProParser.

UltimateGuitarParser

Parses an Ultimate Guitar chord sheet with metadata Inherits from ChordSheetParser

Chord

Represents a Chord, consisting of a root, suffix (quality) and bass

ChordSheetSerializer

Serializes a song into een plain object, and deserializes the serialized object back into a Song

Constants

ALBUM : string

Album meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-album/

ARTIST : string

Artist meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-artist/

CAPO : string

Capo meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-capo/

COMMENT : string

Comment directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-comment/

COMPOSER : string

Composer meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-composer/

COPYRIGHT : string

Copyright meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-copyright/

DURATION : string

Duration meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-duration/

END_OF_CHORUS : string

End of chorus directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_chorus/

END_OF_TAB : string

End of tab directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_tab/

END_OF_VERSE : string

End of verse directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_verse/

KEY : string

Key meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-key/

_KEY : string

Key meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-key/

LYRICIST : string

Lyricist meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-lyricist/

START_OF_CHORUS : string

Start of chorus directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_chorus/

START_OF_TAB : string

Start of tab directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_tab/

START_OF_VERSE : string

Start of verse directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_verse/

SUBTITLE : string

Subtitle meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-subtitle/

TEMPO : string

Tempo meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-tempo/

TIME : string

Time meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-time/

TITLE : string

Title meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-title/

TRANSPOSE : string

Transpose meta directive. See: https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-transpose/

YEAR : string

Year meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-year/

defaultCss : Object.<string, Object.<string, string>>

Basic CSS, in object style à la useStyles, to use with output generated by {@link }HtmlTableFormatter} For a CSS string see scopedCss

VERSE : string

Used to mark a paragraph as verse

CHORUS : string

Used to mark a paragraph as chorus

NONE : string

Used to mark a paragraph as not containing a line marked with a type

INDETERMINATE : string

Used to mark a paragraph as containing lines with both verse and chorus type

TAB : string

Used to mark a paragraph as tab

Functions

scopedCss(scope)string

Generates basic CSS, scoped within the provided selector, to use with output generated by HtmlTableFormatter

parseChord(chordString)null | Chord

Tries to parse a chord string into a chord

ChordLyricsPair

Represents a chord with the corresponding (partial) lyrics

Kind: global class

new ChordLyricsPair(chords, lyrics)

Initialises a ChordLyricsPair

ParamTypeDescription
chordsstringThe chords
lyricsstringThe lyrics

chordLyricsPair.chords : string

The chords

Kind: instance property of ChordLyricsPair

chordLyricsPair.lyrics : string

The lyrics

Kind: instance property of ChordLyricsPair

chordLyricsPair.isRenderable() ⇒ boolean

Indicates whether a ChordLyricsPair should be visible in a formatted chord sheet (except for ChordPro sheets)

Kind: instance method of ChordLyricsPair

chordLyricsPair.clone() ⇒ ChordLyricsPair

Returns a deep copy of the ChordLyricsPair, useful when programmatically transforming a song

Kind: instance method of ChordLyricsPair

Comment

Represents a comment. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/chordpro-file-format-specification/#overview

Kind: global class

comment.isRenderable() ⇒ boolean

Indicates whether a Comment should be visible in a formatted chord sheet (except for ChordPro sheets)

Kind: instance method of Comment

comment.clone() ⇒ Comment

Returns a deep copy of the Comment, useful when programmatically transforming a song

Kind: instance method of Comment

Line

Represents a line in a chord sheet, consisting of items of type ChordLyricsPair or Tag

Kind: global class

line.items : Array.<(ChordLyricsPair|Tag|Comment)>

The items (ChordLyricsPair or Tag or Comment) of which the line consists

Kind: instance property of Line

line.type : string

The line type, This is set by the ChordProParser when it read tags like {start_of_chorus} or {start_of_verse} Values can be VERSE, CHORUS or NONE

Kind: instance property of Line

line.isEmpty() ⇒ boolean

Indicates whether the line contains any items

Kind: instance method of Line

line.addItem(item)

Adds an item (ChordLyricsPair or Tag) to the line

Kind: instance method of Line

ParamTypeDescription
itemChordLyricsPair | TagThe item to be added

line.hasRenderableItems() ⇒ boolean

Indicates whether the line contains items that are renderable

Kind: instance method of Line

line.clone() ⇒ Line

Returns a deep copy of the line and all of its items

Kind: instance method of Line

line.isVerse() ⇒ boolean

Indicates whether the line type is VERSE

Kind: instance method of Line

line.isChorus() ⇒ boolean

Indicates whether the line type is CHORUS

Kind: instance method of Line

line.hasContent() ⇒ boolean

Deprecated

Indicates whether the line contains items that are renderable. Please use hasRenderableItems

Kind: instance method of Line

Metadata

Stores song metadata. Properties can be accessed using the get() method:

const metadata = new Metadata({ author: 'John' }); metadata.get('author') // => 'John'

See get

Kind: global class

metadata.get(prop) ⇒ Array.<String> | String

Reads a metadata value by key. This method supports simple value lookup, as fetching single array values.

This method deprecates direct property access, eg: metadata['author']

Examples:

const metadata = new Metadata({ lyricist: 'Pete', author: ['John', 'Mary'] }); metadata.get('lyricist') // => 'Pete' metadata.get('author') // => ['John', 'Mary'] metadata.get('author.1') // => 'John' metadata.get('author.2') // => 'Mary'

Using a negative index will start counting at the end of the list:

const metadata = new Metadata({ lyricist: 'Pete', author: ['John', 'Mary'] }); metadata.get('author.-1') // => 'Mary' metadata.get('author.-2') // => 'John'

Kind: instance method of Metadata
Returns: Array.<String> | String - the metadata value(s). If there is only one value, it will return a String, else it returns an array of strings.

ParamDescription
propthe property name

metadata.clone() ⇒ Metadata

Returns a deep clone of this Metadata object

Kind: instance method of Metadata
Returns: Metadata - the cloned Metadata object

Paragraph

Represents a paragraph of lines in a chord sheet

Kind: global class

paragraph.lines : Array.<Line>

The Line items of which the paragraph consists

Kind: instance property of Paragraph

paragraph.type ⇒ string

Tries to determine the common type for all lines. If the types for all lines are equal, it returns that type. If not, it returns INDETERMINATE

Kind: instance property of Paragraph

paragraph.hasRenderableItems() ⇒ boolean

Indicates whether the paragraph contains lines with renderable items.

Kind: instance method of Paragraph
See: Line.hasRenderableItems

Song

Represents a song in a chord sheet. Currently a chord sheet can only have one song.

Kind: global class

new Song(metadata)

Creates a new {Song} instance

ParamTypeDescription
metadataObject | Metadatapredefined metadata

song.lines : Array.<Line>

The Line items of which the song consists

Kind: instance property of Song

song.paragraphs : Array.<Paragraph>

The Paragraph items of which the song consists

Kind: instance property of Song

song.metadata : Metadata

The song's metadata. When there is only one value for an entry, the value is a string. Else, the value is an array containing all unique values for the entry.

Kind: instance property of Song

song.bodyLines ⇒ Array.<Line>

Returns the song lines, skipping the leading empty lines (empty as in not rendering any content). This is useful if you want to skip the "header lines": the lines that only contain meta data.

Kind: instance property of Song
Returns: Array.<Line> - The song body lines

song.bodyParagraphs ⇒ Array.<Paragraph>

Returns the song paragraphs, skipping the paragraphs that only contain empty lines (empty as in not rendering any content)

Kind: instance property of Song
See: bodyLines

song.metaData ⇒

Deprecated

The song's metadata. Please use metadata instead.

Kind: instance property of Song
Returns: Metadata The metadata

song.clone() ⇒ Song

Returns a deep clone of the song

Kind: instance method of Song
Returns: Song - The cloned song

Tag

Represents a tag/directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/chordpro-directives/

Kind: global class

tag.name : string

The tag full name. When the original tag used the short name, name will return the full name.

Kind: instance property of Tag

tag.originalName : string

The original tag name that was used to construct the tag.

Kind: instance property of Tag

tag.value : string | null

The tag value

Kind: instance property of Tag

tag.hasValue() ⇒ boolean

Checks whether the tag value is a non-empty string.

Kind: instance method of Tag

tag.isRenderable() ⇒ boolean

Checks whether the tag is usually rendered inline. It currently only applies to comment tags.

Kind: instance method of Tag

tag.isMetaTag() ⇒ boolean

Checks whether the tag is either a standard meta tag or a custom meta directive ({x_some_name})

Kind: instance method of Tag

tag.clone() ⇒ Tag

Returns a clone of the tag.

Kind: instance method of Tag
Returns: Tag - The cloned tag

ChordProFormatter

Formats a song into a ChordPro chord sheet

Kind: global class

new ChordProFormatter(options)

Instantiate

ParamTypeDescription
optionsObjectoptions
options.evaluatebooleanWhether or not to evaluate meta expressions. For more info about meta expression, see: https://bit.ly/2SC9c2u

chordProFormatter.format(song) ⇒ string

Formats a song into a ChordPro chord sheet.

Kind: instance method of ChordProFormatter
Returns: string - The ChordPro string

ParamTypeDescription
songSongThe song to be formatted

HtmlDivFormatter

Formats a song into HTML. It uses DIVs to align lyrics with chords, which makes it useful for responsive web pages.

Kind: global class

htmlDivFormatter.format(song) ⇒ string

Formats a song into HTML.

Kind: instance method of HtmlDivFormatter
Returns: string - The HTML string

ParamTypeDescription
songSongThe song to be formatted

HtmlDivFormatter.cssString(scope) ⇒ string

Generates basic CSS, optionally scoped within the provided selector, to use with output generated by HtmlDivFormatter

For example, execute cssString('.chordSheetViewer') will result in CSS like:

.chordSheetViewer .paragraph {
  margin-bottom: 1em;
}

Kind: static method of HtmlDivFormatter
Returns: string - the CSS string

ParamDescription
scopethe CSS scope to use, for example .chordSheetViewer

HtmlDivFormatter.cssObject() ⇒ Object.<string, Object.<string, string>>

Basic CSS, in object style à la useStyles, to use with output generated by HtmlDivFormatter

Example:

'.paragraph': {
  marginBottom: '1em'
}

For a CSS string see cssString

Kind: static method of HtmlDivFormatter
Returns: Object.<string, Object.<string, string>> - the CSS object

HtmlFormatter

Acts as a base class for HTML formatters, taking care of whitelisting prototype property access.

Kind: global class

HtmlTableFormatter

Formats a song into HTML. It uses TABLEs to align lyrics with chords, which makes the HTML for things like PDF conversion.

Kind: global class

htmlTableFormatter.format(song) ⇒ string

Formats a song into HTML.

Kind: instance method of HtmlTableFormatter
Returns: string - The HTML string

ParamTypeDescription
songSongThe song to be formatted

HtmlTableFormatter.cssString(scope) ⇒ string

Generates basic CSS, optionally scoped within the provided selector, to use with output generated by HtmlTableFormatter

For example, execute cssString('.chordSheetViewer') will result in CSS like:

.chordSheetViewer .paragraph {
  margin-bottom: 1em;
}

Kind: static method of HtmlTableFormatter
Returns: string - the CSS string

ParamDescription
scopethe CSS scope to use, for example .chordSheetViewer

HtmlTableFormatter.cssObject() ⇒ Object.<string, Object.<string, string>>

Basic CSS, in object style à la useStyles, to use with output generated by HtmlTableFormatter For a CSS string see cssString

Example:

'.paragraph': {
  marginBottom: '1em'
}

Kind: static method of HtmlTableFormatter
Returns: Object.<string, Object.<string, string>> - the CSS object

TextFormatter

Formats a song into a plain text chord sheet

Kind: global class

textFormatter.format(song) ⇒ string

Formats a song into a plain text chord sheet

Kind: instance method of TextFormatter
Returns: string - the chord sheet

ParamTypeDescription
songSongThe song to be formatted

ChordProParser

Parses a ChordPro chord sheet

Kind: global class

chordProParser.warnings : Array.<ParserWarning>

All warnings raised during parsing the ChordPro chord sheet

Kind: instance property of ChordProParser

chordProParser.parse(chordProChordSheet) ⇒ Song

Parses a ChordPro chord sheet into a song

Kind: instance method of ChordProParser
Returns: Song - The parsed song

ParamTypeDescription
chordProChordSheetstringthe ChordPro chord sheet

ChordSheetParser

Parses a normal chord sheet

Kind: global class

new ChordSheetParser(options)

Instantiate a chord sheet parser

ParamTypeDescription
optionsObjectoptions
options.preserveWhitespacebooleanwhether to preserve trailing whitespace for chords

chordSheetParser.parse(chordSheet, options) ⇒ Song

Parses a chord sheet into a song

Kind: instance method of ChordSheetParser
Returns: Song - The parsed song

ParamTypeDescription
chordSheetstringThe ChordPro chord sheet
optionsObjectOptional parser options
options.songSongThe Song to store the song data in

ParserWarning

Represents a parser warning, currently only used by ChordProParser.

Kind: global class

parserWarning.message : string

The warning message

Kind: instance property of ParserWarning

parserWarning.lineNumber : number

The chord sheet line number on which the warning occurred

Kind: instance property of ParserWarning

parserWarning.column : number

The chord sheet column on which the warning occurred

Kind: instance property of ParserWarning

parserWarning.toString() ⇒ string

Returns a stringified version of the warning

Kind: instance method of ParserWarning
Returns: string - The string warning

UltimateGuitarParser

Parses an Ultimate Guitar chord sheet with metadata Inherits from ChordSheetParser

Kind: global class

Chord

Represents a Chord, consisting of a root, suffix (quality) and bass

Kind: global class

chord.clone() ⇒ Chord

Returns a deep copy of the chord

Kind: instance method of Chord

chord.toChordSymbol(key) ⇒ Chord

Converts the chord to a chord symbol, using the supplied key as a reference. For example, a numeric chord #4 with reference key E will return the chord symbol A#. When the chord is already a chord symbol, it will return a clone of the object.

Kind: instance method of Chord
Returns: Chord - the chord symbol

ParamTypeDescription
keyKey | stringthe reference key

chord.toChordSymbolString(key) ⇒ string

Converts the chord to a chord symbol string, using the supplied key as a reference. For example, a numeric chord #4 with reference key E will return the chord symbol A#. When the chord is already a chord symbol, it will return a string version of the chord.

Kind: instance method of Chord
Returns: string - the chord symbol string
See: {toChordSymbol}

ParamTypeDescription
keyKey | stringthe reference key

chord.isChordSymbol() ⇒ boolean

Determines whether the chord is a chord symbol

Kind: instance method of Chord

chord.toNumeric(key) ⇒ Chord

Converts the chord to a numeric chord, using the supplied key as a reference. For example, a chord symbol A# with reference key E will return the numeric chord #4.

Kind: instance method of Chord
Returns: Chord - the numeric chord

ParamTypeDescription
keyKey | stringthe reference key

chord.toNumeral(key) ⇒ Chord

Converts the chord to a numeral chord, using the supplied key as a reference. For example, a chord symbol A# with reference key E will return the numeral chord #IV.

Kind: instance method of Chord
Returns: Chord - the numeral chord

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
keyKey | string | nullthe reference key. The key is required when converting a chord symbol

chord.toNumeralString(key) ⇒ string

Converts the chord to a numeral chord string, using the supplied kye as a reference. For example, a chord symbol A# with reference key E will return the numeral chord #4.

Kind: instance method of Chord
Returns: string - the numeral chord string
See: {toNumeral}

ParamTypeDescription
keyKey | stringthe reference key

chord.isNumeric() ⇒ boolean

Determines whether the chord is numeric

Kind: instance method of Chord

chord.toNumericString(key) ⇒ string

Converts the chord to a numeric chord string, using the supplied kye as a reference. For example, a chord symbol A# with reference key E will return the numeric chord #4.

Kind: instance method of Chord
Returns: string - the numeric chord string
See: {toNumeric}

ParamTypeDescription
keyKey | stringthe reference key

chord.isNumeral() ⇒ boolean

Determines whether the chord is a numeral

Kind: instance method of Chord

chord.toString() ⇒ string

Converts the chord to a string, eg Esus4/G# or 1sus4/#3

Kind: instance method of Chord
Returns: string - the chord string

chord.normalize() ⇒ Chord

Normalizes the chord root and bass notes:

  • Fb becomes E
  • Cb becomes B
  • B# becomes C
  • E# becomes F
  • 4b becomes 3
  • 1b becomes 7
  • 7# becomes 1
  • 3# becomes 4

Besides that it normalizes the suffix. For example, sus2 becomes 2, sus4 becomes sus. All suffix normalizations can be found in src/normalize_mappings/suffix-mapping.txt.

Kind: instance method of Chord
Returns: Chord - the normalized chord

chord.useModifier(newModifier) ⇒ Chord

Switches to the specified modifier

Kind: instance method of Chord
Returns: Chord - the new, changed chord

ParamDescription
newModifierthe modifier to use: '#' or 'b'

chord.transposeUp() ⇒ Chord

Transposes the chord up by 1 semitone. Eg. A becomes A#, Eb becomes E

Kind: instance method of Chord
Returns: Chord - the new, transposed chord

chord.transposeDown() ⇒ Chord

Transposes the chord down by 1 semitone. Eg. A# becomes A, E becomes Eb

Kind: instance method of Chord
Returns: Chord - the new, transposed chord

chord.transpose(delta) ⇒ Chord

Transposes the chord by the specified number of semitones

Kind: instance method of Chord
Returns: Chord - the new, transposed chord

ParamDescription
deltade number of semitones

Chord.parse(chordString) ⇒ null | Chord

Tries to parse a chord string into a chord

Kind: static method of Chord

ParamDescription
chordStringthe chord string, eg Esus4/G# or 1sus4/#3

ChordSheetSerializer

Serializes a song into een plain object, and deserializes the serialized object back into a Song

Kind: global class

chordSheetSerializer.serialize() ⇒

Serializes the chord sheet to a plain object, which can be converted to any format like JSON, XML etc Can be deserialized using deserialize

Kind: instance method of ChordSheetSerializer
Returns: object A plain JS object containing all chord sheet data

chordSheetSerializer.deserialize(serializedSong) ⇒ Song

Deserializes a song that has been serialized using serialize

Kind: instance method of ChordSheetSerializer
Returns: Song - The deserialized song

ParamTypeDescription
serializedSongobjectThe serialized song

ALBUM : string

Album meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-album/

Kind: global constant

ARTIST : string

Artist meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-artist/

Kind: global constant

CAPO : string

Capo meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-capo/

Kind: global constant

COMMENT : string

Comment directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-comment/

Kind: global constant

COMPOSER : string

Composer meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-composer/

Kind: global constant

COPYRIGHT : string

Copyright meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-copyright/

Kind: global constant

DURATION : string

Duration meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-duration/

Kind: global constant

END_OF_CHORUS : string

End of chorus directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_chorus/

Kind: global constant

END_OF_TAB : string

End of tab directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_tab/

Kind: global constant

END_OF_VERSE : string

End of verse directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_verse/

Kind: global constant

KEY : string

Key meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-key/

Kind: global constant

_KEY : string

Key meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-key/

Kind: global constant

LYRICIST : string

Lyricist meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-lyricist/

Kind: global constant

START_OF_CHORUS : string

Start of chorus directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_chorus/

Kind: global constant

START_OF_TAB : string

Start of tab directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_tab/

Kind: global constant

START_OF_VERSE : string

Start of verse directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_verse/

Kind: global constant

SUBTITLE : string

Subtitle meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-subtitle/

Kind: global constant

TEMPO : string

Tempo meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-tempo/

Kind: global constant

TIME : string

Time meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-time/

Kind: global constant

TITLE : string

Title meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-title/

Kind: global constant

TRANSPOSE : string

Transpose meta directive. See: https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-transpose/

Kind: global constant

YEAR : string

Year meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-year/

Kind: global constant

defaultCss : Object.<string, Object.<string, string>>

Basic CSS, in object style à la useStyles, to use with output generated by {@link }HtmlTableFormatter} For a CSS string see scopedCss

Kind: global constant

VERSE : string

Used to mark a paragraph as verse

Kind: global constant

CHORUS : string

Used to mark a paragraph as chorus

Kind: global constant

NONE : string

Used to mark a paragraph as not containing a line marked with a type

Kind: global constant

INDETERMINATE : string

Used to mark a paragraph as containing lines with both verse and chorus type

Kind: global constant

TAB : string

Used to mark a paragraph as tab

Kind: global constant

scopedCss(scope) ⇒ string

Generates basic CSS, scoped within the provided selector, to use with output generated by HtmlTableFormatter

Kind: global function
Returns: string - the CSS string

ParamDescription
scopethe CSS scope to use, for example .chordSheetViewer

parseChord(chordString) ⇒ null | Chord

Deprecated

Tries to parse a chord string into a chord

Kind: global function

ParamDescription
chordStringthe chord string, eg Esus4/G# or 1sus4/#3

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial