ChordSheetJS

A JavaScript library for parsing and formatting chord sheets

Contents

Installation

ChordSheetJS is on npm, to install run:

npm install chordsheetjs

Load with import :

import ChordSheetJS from 'chordsheetjs' ;

or require() :

var ChordSheetJS = require ( 'chordsheetjs' ).default;

How to ...?

Parse chord sheet

Regular chord sheets

const chordSheet = ` Am C/G F C Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be C G F C/E Dm C Whisper words of wisdom, let it be` .substring( 1 ); const parser = new ChordSheetJS.ChordSheetParser(); const song = parser.parse(chordSheet);

Ultimate Guitar chord sheets

const chordSheet = ` [Chorus] Am C/G F C Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be C G F C/E Dm C Whisper words of wisdom, let it be` .substring( 1 ); const parser = new ChordSheetJS.UltimateGuitarParser(); const song = parser.parse(chordSheet);

Chord pro format

const chordSheet = ` {title: Let it be} {subtitle: ChordSheetJS example version} {Chorus} Let it [Am]be, let it [C/G]be, let it [F]be, let it [C]be [C]Whisper words of [G]wisdom, let it [F]be [C/E] [Dm] [C]` .substring( 1 ); const parser = new ChordSheetJS.ChordProParser(); const song = parser.parse(chordSheet);

Display a parsed sheet

Plain text format

const formatter = new ChordSheetJS.TextFormatter(); const disp = formatter.format(song);

HTML format

Table-based layout

const formatter = new ChordSheetJS.HtmlTableFormatter(); const disp = formatter.format(song);

Div-based layout

const formatter = new ChordSheetJS.HtmlDivFormatter(); const disp = formatter.format(song);

Chord pro format

const formatter = new ChordSheetJS.ChordProFormatter(); const disp = formatter.format(song);

Chord sheets ( Song s) can be serialized to plain JavaScript objects, which can be converted to JSON, XML etc by third-party libraries. The serialized object can also be deserialized back into a Song .

const serializedSong = new ChordSheetSerializer().serialize(song); const deserialized = new ChordSheetSerializer().deserialize(serializedSong);

Add styling

The HTML formatters (HtmlTableFormatter and HtmlDivFormatter) can provide basic CSS to help with styling the output:

HtmlTableFormatter.cssString(); HtmlTableFormatter.cssString( '.chordSheetViewer' ); HtmlTableFormatter.cssObject();

Parsing and modifying chords

import { parseChord } from 'chordsheetjs' ;

Parse

const chord = parseChord( 'Ebsus4/Bb' );

Parse numeric chords (Nashville system):

const chord = parseChord( 'b1sus4/#3' );

Display with #toString

Use #toString() to convert the chord to a chord string (eg Dsus/F#)

const chord = parseChord( 'Ebsus4/Bb' ); chord.toString();

Clone

var chord2 = chord.clone();

Normalize

Normalizes keys B#, E#, Cb and Fb to C, F, B and E

const chord = parseChord( 'E#/B#' ), normalizedChord = chord.normalize(); normalizedChord.toString();

Switch modifier

Convert # to b and vice versa

const chord = parseChord( 'Eb/Bb' ); const chord2 = chord.switchModifier(); chord2.toString();

Use specific modifier

Set the chord to a specific modifier (# or b)

const chord = parseChord( 'Eb/Bb' ); const chord2 = chord.useModifier( '#' ); chord2.toString();

const chord = parseChord( 'Eb/Bb' ); const chord2 = chord.useModifier( 'b' ); chord2.toString();

Transpose up

const chord = parseChord( 'Eb/Bb' ); const chord2 = chord.transposeUp(); chord2.toString();

Transpose down

const chord = parseChord( 'Eb/Bb' ); const chord2 = chord.transposeDown(); chord2.toString();

Transpose

const chord = parseChord( 'C/E' ); const chord2 = chord.transpose( 4 ); chord2.toString();

const chord = parseChord( 'C/E' ); const chord2 = chord.transpose( -4 ); chord2.toString();

Convert numeric chord to chord symbol

const numericChord = parseChord( '2/4' ); const chordSymbol = toChordSymbol(numericChord, 'E' ); chordSymbol.toString();

Supported ChordPro directives

✔️ = supported

🕑 = will be supported in a future version

✖️ = currently no plans to support it in the near future

Meta-data directives

Directive Support title (short: t) ✔️ subtitle ✔️ artist ✔️ composer ✔️ lyricist ✔️ copyright ✔️ album ✔️ year ✔️ key ✔️ time ✔️ tempo ✔️ duration ✔️ capo ✔️ meta ✔️

Formatting directives

Directive Support comment (short: c) ✔️ comment_italic (short: ci) ✖️ comment_box (short: cb) ✖️ chorus ✖️ image ✖️

Environment directives

Directive Support start_of_chorus (short: soc) ✔️ end_of_chorus (short: eoc) ✔️ start_of_verse ✔️ end_of_verse ✔️ start_of_tab (short: sot) ✖️ end_of_tab (short: eot) ✖️ start_of_grid ✖️ end_of_grid ✖️

Chord diagrams

Directive Support define ✖️ chord ✖️

Fonts, sizes and colours

Directive Support textfont 🕑 textsize 🕑 textcolour 🕑 chordfont 🕑 chordsize 🕑 chordcolour 🕑 tabfont ✖️ tabsize ✖️ tabcolour ✖️

Output related directives

Directive Support new_page (short: np) ✖️ new_physical_page (short: npp) ✖️ column_break (short: cb) ✖️ grid (short: g) ✖️ no_grid (short: ng) ✖️ titles ✖️ columns (short: col) ✖️

Custom extensions

Directive Support x_ ✔️

API docs

Note: all classes, methods and constants that are documented here can be considered public API and will only be subject to breaking changes between major versions.

Classes

ChordLyricsPair Represents a chord with the corresponding (partial) lyrics Comment Represents a comment. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/chordpro-file-format-specification/#overview Line Represents a line in a chord sheet, consisting of items of type ChordLyricsPair or Tag Metadata Stores song metadata. Properties can be accessed using the get() method: const metadata = new Metadata({ author: 'John' }); metadata.get('author') // => 'John' See get Paragraph Represents a paragraph of lines in a chord sheet Song Represents a song in a chord sheet. Currently a chord sheet can only have one song. Tag Represents a tag/directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/chordpro-directives/ ChordProFormatter Formats a song into a ChordPro chord sheet HtmlDivFormatter Formats a song into HTML. It uses DIVs to align lyrics with chords, which makes it useful for responsive web pages. HtmlFormatter Acts as a base class for HTML formatters, taking care of whitelisting prototype property access. HtmlTableFormatter Formats a song into HTML. It uses TABLEs to align lyrics with chords, which makes the HTML for things like PDF conversion. TextFormatter Formats a song into a plain text chord sheet ChordProParser Parses a ChordPro chord sheet ChordSheetParser Parses a normal chord sheet ParserWarning Represents a parser warning, currently only used by ChordProParser. UltimateGuitarParser Parses an Ultimate Guitar chord sheet with metadata Inherits from ChordSheetParser Chord Represents a Chord, consisting of a root, suffix (quality) and bass ChordSheetSerializer Serializes a song into een plain object, and deserializes the serialized object back into a Song

Constants

ALBUM : string Album meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-album/ ARTIST : string Artist meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-artist/ CAPO : string Capo meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-capo/ COMMENT : string Comment directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-comment/ COMPOSER : string Composer meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-composer/ COPYRIGHT : string Copyright meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-copyright/ DURATION : string Duration meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-duration/ END_OF_CHORUS : string End of chorus directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_chorus/ END_OF_TAB : string End of tab directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_tab/ END_OF_VERSE : string End of verse directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_verse/ KEY : string Key meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-key/ _KEY : string Key meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-key/ LYRICIST : string Lyricist meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-lyricist/ START_OF_CHORUS : string Start of chorus directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_chorus/ START_OF_TAB : string Start of tab directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_tab/ START_OF_VERSE : string Start of verse directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_verse/ SUBTITLE : string Subtitle meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-subtitle/ TEMPO : string Tempo meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-tempo/ TIME : string Time meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-time/ TITLE : string Title meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-title/ TRANSPOSE : string Transpose meta directive. See: https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-transpose/ YEAR : string Year meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-year/ defaultCss : Object.<string, Object.<string, string>> Basic CSS, in object style à la useStyles, to use with output generated by {@link }HtmlTableFormatter} For a CSS string see scopedCss VERSE : string Used to mark a paragraph as verse CHORUS : string Used to mark a paragraph as chorus NONE : string Used to mark a paragraph as not containing a line marked with a type INDETERMINATE : string Used to mark a paragraph as containing lines with both verse and chorus type TAB : string Used to mark a paragraph as tab

Functions

scopedCss(scope) ⇒ string Generates basic CSS, scoped within the provided selector, to use with output generated by HtmlTableFormatter parseChord(chordString) ⇒ null | Chord Tries to parse a chord string into a chord

ChordLyricsPair

Represents a chord with the corresponding (partial) lyrics

Kind: global class

new ChordLyricsPair(chords, lyrics)

Initialises a ChordLyricsPair

Param Type Description chords string The chords lyrics string The lyrics

chordLyricsPair.chords : string

The chords

Kind: instance property of ChordLyricsPair



chordLyricsPair.lyrics : string

The lyrics

Kind: instance property of ChordLyricsPair



chordLyricsPair.isRenderable() ⇒ boolean

Indicates whether a ChordLyricsPair should be visible in a formatted chord sheet (except for ChordPro sheets)

Kind: instance method of ChordLyricsPair



Returns a deep copy of the ChordLyricsPair, useful when programmatically transforming a song

Kind: instance method of ChordLyricsPair



Represents a comment. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/chordpro-file-format-specification/#overview

Kind: global class

Indicates whether a Comment should be visible in a formatted chord sheet (except for ChordPro sheets)

Kind: instance method of Comment



Returns a deep copy of the Comment, useful when programmatically transforming a song

Kind: instance method of Comment



Line

Represents a line in a chord sheet, consisting of items of type ChordLyricsPair or Tag

Kind: global class

The items (ChordLyricsPair or Tag or Comment) of which the line consists

Kind: instance property of Line



line.type : string

The line type, This is set by the ChordProParser when it read tags like {start_of_chorus} or {start_of_verse} Values can be VERSE, CHORUS or NONE

Kind: instance property of Line



line.isEmpty() ⇒ boolean

Indicates whether the line contains any items

Kind: instance method of Line



Adds an item (ChordLyricsPair or Tag) to the line

Kind: instance method of Line

Param Type Description item ChordLyricsPair | Tag The item to be added

line.hasRenderableItems() ⇒ boolean

Indicates whether the line contains items that are renderable

Kind: instance method of Line



Returns a deep copy of the line and all of its items

Kind: instance method of Line



line.isVerse() ⇒ boolean

Indicates whether the line type is VERSE

Kind: instance method of Line



line.isChorus() ⇒ boolean

Indicates whether the line type is CHORUS

Kind: instance method of Line



line.hasContent() ⇒ boolean

Deprecated

Indicates whether the line contains items that are renderable. Please use hasRenderableItems

Kind: instance method of Line



Metadata

Stores song metadata. Properties can be accessed using the get() method:

const metadata = new Metadata({ author: 'John' }); metadata.get('author') // => 'John'

See get

Kind: global class

metadata.get(prop) ⇒ Array.<String> | String

Reads a metadata value by key. This method supports simple value lookup, as fetching single array values.

This method deprecates direct property access, eg: metadata['author']

Examples:

const metadata = new Metadata({ lyricist: 'Pete', author: ['John', 'Mary'] }); metadata.get('lyricist') // => 'Pete' metadata.get('author') // => ['John', 'Mary'] metadata.get('author.1') // => 'John' metadata.get('author.2') // => 'Mary'

Using a negative index will start counting at the end of the list:

const metadata = new Metadata({ lyricist: 'Pete', author: ['John', 'Mary'] }); metadata.get('author.-1') // => 'Mary' metadata.get('author.-2') // => 'John'

Kind: instance method of Metadata

Returns: Array.<String> | String - the metadata value(s). If there is only one value, it will return a String, else it returns an array of strings.

Param Description prop the property name

Returns a deep clone of this Metadata object

Kind: instance method of Metadata

Returns: Metadata - the cloned Metadata object



Paragraph

Represents a paragraph of lines in a chord sheet

Kind: global class

The Line items of which the paragraph consists

Kind: instance property of Paragraph



paragraph.type ⇒ string

Tries to determine the common type for all lines. If the types for all lines are equal, it returns that type. If not, it returns INDETERMINATE

Kind: instance property of Paragraph



paragraph.hasRenderableItems() ⇒ boolean

Indicates whether the paragraph contains lines with renderable items.

Kind: instance method of Paragraph

See: Line.hasRenderableItems



Song

Represents a song in a chord sheet. Currently a chord sheet can only have one song.

Kind: global class

new Song(metadata)

Creates a new {Song} instance

Param Type Description metadata Object | Metadata predefined metadata

The Line items of which the song consists

Kind: instance property of Song



The Paragraph items of which the song consists

Kind: instance property of Song



The song's metadata. When there is only one value for an entry, the value is a string. Else, the value is an array containing all unique values for the entry.

Kind: instance property of Song



Returns the song lines, skipping the leading empty lines (empty as in not rendering any content). This is useful if you want to skip the "header lines": the lines that only contain meta data.

Kind: instance property of Song

Returns: Array.<Line> - The song body lines



Returns the song paragraphs, skipping the paragraphs that only contain empty lines (empty as in not rendering any content)

Kind: instance property of Song

See: bodyLines



Deprecated

The song's metadata. Please use metadata instead.

Kind: instance property of Song

Returns: Metadata The metadata



Returns a deep clone of the song

Kind: instance method of Song

Returns: Song - The cloned song



Tag

Represents a tag/directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/chordpro-directives/

Kind: global class

tag.name : string

The tag full name. When the original tag used the short name, name will return the full name.

Kind: instance property of Tag



tag.originalName : string

The original tag name that was used to construct the tag.

Kind: instance property of Tag



tag.value : string | null

The tag value

Kind: instance property of Tag



tag.hasValue() ⇒ boolean

Checks whether the tag value is a non-empty string.

Kind: instance method of Tag



tag.isRenderable() ⇒ boolean

Checks whether the tag is usually rendered inline. It currently only applies to comment tags.

Kind: instance method of Tag



tag.isMetaTag() ⇒ boolean

Checks whether the tag is either a standard meta tag or a custom meta directive ( {x_some_name} )

Kind: instance method of Tag



Returns a clone of the tag.

Kind: instance method of Tag

Returns: Tag - The cloned tag



ChordProFormatter

Formats a song into a ChordPro chord sheet

Kind: global class

new ChordProFormatter(options)

Instantiate

Param Type Description options Object options options.evaluate boolean Whether or not to evaluate meta expressions. For more info about meta expression, see: https://bit.ly/2SC9c2u

chordProFormatter.format(song) ⇒ string

Formats a song into a ChordPro chord sheet.

Kind: instance method of ChordProFormatter

Returns: string - The ChordPro string

Param Type Description song Song The song to be formatted

HtmlDivFormatter

Formats a song into HTML. It uses DIVs to align lyrics with chords, which makes it useful for responsive web pages.

Kind: global class

HtmlDivFormatter instance .format(song) ⇒ string static .cssString(scope) ⇒ string .cssObject() ⇒ Object.<string, Object.<string, string>>



htmlDivFormatter.format(song) ⇒ string

Formats a song into HTML.

Kind: instance method of HtmlDivFormatter

Returns: string - The HTML string

Param Type Description song Song The song to be formatted

HtmlDivFormatter.cssString(scope) ⇒ string

Generates basic CSS, optionally scoped within the provided selector, to use with output generated by HtmlDivFormatter

For example, execute cssString('.chordSheetViewer') will result in CSS like:

.chordSheetViewer .paragraph { margin-bottom : 1em ; }

Kind: static method of HtmlDivFormatter

Returns: string - the CSS string

Param Description scope the CSS scope to use, for example .chordSheetViewer

Basic CSS, in object style à la useStyles, to use with output generated by HtmlDivFormatter

Example:

'.paragraph' : { marginBottom: '1em' }

For a CSS string see cssString

Kind: static method of HtmlDivFormatter

Returns: Object.<string, Object.<string, string>> - the CSS object



HtmlFormatter

Acts as a base class for HTML formatters, taking care of whitelisting prototype property access.

Kind: global class



HtmlTableFormatter

Formats a song into HTML. It uses TABLEs to align lyrics with chords, which makes the HTML for things like PDF conversion.

Kind: global class

HtmlTableFormatter instance .format(song) ⇒ string static .cssString(scope) ⇒ string .cssObject() ⇒ Object.<string, Object.<string, string>>



htmlTableFormatter.format(song) ⇒ string

Formats a song into HTML.

Kind: instance method of HtmlTableFormatter

Returns: string - The HTML string

Param Type Description song Song The song to be formatted

HtmlTableFormatter.cssString(scope) ⇒ string

Generates basic CSS, optionally scoped within the provided selector, to use with output generated by HtmlTableFormatter

For example, execute cssString('.chordSheetViewer') will result in CSS like:

.chordSheetViewer .paragraph { margin-bottom : 1em ; }

Kind: static method of HtmlTableFormatter

Returns: string - the CSS string

Param Description scope the CSS scope to use, for example .chordSheetViewer

Basic CSS, in object style à la useStyles, to use with output generated by HtmlTableFormatter For a CSS string see cssString

Example:

'.paragraph' : { marginBottom: '1em' }

Kind: static method of HtmlTableFormatter

Returns: Object.<string, Object.<string, string>> - the CSS object



TextFormatter

Formats a song into a plain text chord sheet

Kind: global class



textFormatter.format(song) ⇒ string

Formats a song into a plain text chord sheet

Kind: instance method of TextFormatter

Returns: string - the chord sheet

Param Type Description song Song The song to be formatted

ChordProParser

Parses a ChordPro chord sheet

Kind: global class

All warnings raised during parsing the ChordPro chord sheet

Kind: instance property of ChordProParser



Parses a ChordPro chord sheet into a song

Kind: instance method of ChordProParser

Returns: Song - The parsed song

Param Type Description chordProChordSheet string the ChordPro chord sheet

ChordSheetParser

Parses a normal chord sheet

Kind: global class

new ChordSheetParser(options)

Instantiate a chord sheet parser

Param Type Description options Object options options.preserveWhitespace boolean whether to preserve trailing whitespace for chords

Parses a chord sheet into a song

Kind: instance method of ChordSheetParser

Returns: Song - The parsed song

Param Type Description chordSheet string The ChordPro chord sheet options Object Optional parser options options.song Song The Song to store the song data in

ParserWarning

Represents a parser warning, currently only used by ChordProParser.

Kind: global class

parserWarning.message : string

The warning message

Kind: instance property of ParserWarning



parserWarning.lineNumber : number

The chord sheet line number on which the warning occurred

Kind: instance property of ParserWarning



parserWarning.column : number

The chord sheet column on which the warning occurred

Kind: instance property of ParserWarning



parserWarning.toString() ⇒ string

Returns a stringified version of the warning

Kind: instance method of ParserWarning

Returns: string - The string warning



UltimateGuitarParser

Parses an Ultimate Guitar chord sheet with metadata Inherits from ChordSheetParser

Kind: global class



Chord

Represents a Chord, consisting of a root, suffix (quality) and bass

Kind: global class

Returns a deep copy of the chord

Kind: instance method of Chord



Converts the chord to a chord symbol, using the supplied key as a reference. For example, a numeric chord #4 with reference key E will return the chord symbol A# . When the chord is already a chord symbol, it will return a clone of the object.

Kind: instance method of Chord

Returns: Chord - the chord symbol

Param Type Description key Key | string the reference key

chord.toChordSymbolString(key) ⇒ string

Converts the chord to a chord symbol string, using the supplied key as a reference. For example, a numeric chord #4 with reference key E will return the chord symbol A# . When the chord is already a chord symbol, it will return a string version of the chord.

Kind: instance method of Chord

Returns: string - the chord symbol string

See: {toChordSymbol}

Param Type Description key Key | string the reference key

chord.isChordSymbol() ⇒ boolean

Determines whether the chord is a chord symbol

Kind: instance method of Chord



Converts the chord to a numeric chord, using the supplied key as a reference. For example, a chord symbol A# with reference key E will return the numeric chord #4.

Kind: instance method of Chord

Returns: Chord - the numeric chord

Param Type Description key Key | string the reference key

Converts the chord to a numeral chord, using the supplied key as a reference. For example, a chord symbol A# with reference key E will return the numeral chord #IV.

Kind: instance method of Chord

Returns: Chord - the numeral chord

Param Type Default Description key Key | string | null the reference key. The key is required when converting a chord symbol

chord.toNumeralString(key) ⇒ string

Converts the chord to a numeral chord string, using the supplied kye as a reference. For example, a chord symbol A# with reference key E will return the numeral chord #4.

Kind: instance method of Chord

Returns: string - the numeral chord string

See: {toNumeral}

Param Type Description key Key | string the reference key

chord.isNumeric() ⇒ boolean

Determines whether the chord is numeric

Kind: instance method of Chord



chord.toNumericString(key) ⇒ string

Converts the chord to a numeric chord string, using the supplied kye as a reference. For example, a chord symbol A# with reference key E will return the numeric chord #4.

Kind: instance method of Chord

Returns: string - the numeric chord string

See: {toNumeric}

Param Type Description key Key | string the reference key

chord.isNumeral() ⇒ boolean

Determines whether the chord is a numeral

Kind: instance method of Chord



chord.toString() ⇒ string

Converts the chord to a string, eg Esus4/G# or 1sus4/#3

Kind: instance method of Chord

Returns: string - the chord string



Normalizes the chord root and bass notes:

Fb becomes E

Cb becomes B

B# becomes C

E# becomes F

4b becomes 3

1b becomes 7

7# becomes 1

3# becomes 4

Besides that it normalizes the suffix. For example, sus2 becomes 2 , sus4 becomes sus . All suffix normalizations can be found in src/normalize_mappings/suffix-mapping.txt .

Kind: instance method of Chord

Returns: Chord - the normalized chord



Switches to the specified modifier

Kind: instance method of Chord

Returns: Chord - the new, changed chord

Param Description newModifier the modifier to use: '#' or 'b'

Transposes the chord up by 1 semitone. Eg. A becomes A#, Eb becomes E

Kind: instance method of Chord

Returns: Chord - the new, transposed chord



Transposes the chord down by 1 semitone. Eg. A# becomes A, E becomes Eb

Kind: instance method of Chord

Returns: Chord - the new, transposed chord



Transposes the chord by the specified number of semitones

Kind: instance method of Chord

Returns: Chord - the new, transposed chord

Param Description delta de number of semitones

Tries to parse a chord string into a chord

Kind: static method of Chord

Param Description chordString the chord string, eg Esus4/G# or 1sus4/#3

ChordSheetSerializer

Serializes a song into een plain object, and deserializes the serialized object back into a Song

Kind: global class

Serializes the chord sheet to a plain object, which can be converted to any format like JSON, XML etc Can be deserialized using deserialize

Kind: instance method of ChordSheetSerializer

Returns: object A plain JS object containing all chord sheet data



Deserializes a song that has been serialized using serialize

Kind: instance method of ChordSheetSerializer

Returns: Song - The deserialized song

Param Type Description serializedSong object The serialized song

ALBUM : string

Album meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-album/

Kind: global constant



ARTIST : string

Artist meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-artist/

Kind: global constant



CAPO : string

Capo meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-capo/

Kind: global constant



Comment directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-comment/

Kind: global constant



COMPOSER : string

Composer meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-composer/

Kind: global constant



COPYRIGHT : string

Copyright meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-copyright/

Kind: global constant



DURATION : string

Duration meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-duration/

Kind: global constant



END_OF_CHORUS : string

End of chorus directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_chorus/

Kind: global constant



END_OF_TAB : string

End of tab directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_tab/

Kind: global constant



END_OF_VERSE : string

End of verse directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_verse/

Kind: global constant



KEY : string

Key meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-key/

Kind: global constant



_KEY : string

Key meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-key/

Kind: global constant



LYRICIST : string

Lyricist meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-lyricist/

Kind: global constant



START_OF_CHORUS : string

Start of chorus directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_chorus/

Kind: global constant



START_OF_TAB : string

Start of tab directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_tab/

Kind: global constant



START_OF_VERSE : string

Start of verse directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_verse/

Kind: global constant



SUBTITLE : string

Subtitle meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-subtitle/

Kind: global constant



TEMPO : string

Tempo meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-tempo/

Kind: global constant



TIME : string

Time meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-time/

Kind: global constant



TITLE : string

Title meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-title/

Kind: global constant



TRANSPOSE : string

Transpose meta directive. See: https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-transpose/

Kind: global constant



YEAR : string

Year meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-year/

Kind: global constant



defaultCss : Object.<string, Object.<string, string>>

Basic CSS, in object style à la useStyles, to use with output generated by {@link }HtmlTableFormatter} For a CSS string see scopedCss

Kind: global constant



VERSE : string

Used to mark a paragraph as verse

Kind: global constant



CHORUS : string

Used to mark a paragraph as chorus

Kind: global constant



NONE : string

Used to mark a paragraph as not containing a line marked with a type

Kind: global constant



INDETERMINATE : string

Used to mark a paragraph as containing lines with both verse and chorus type

Kind: global constant



TAB : string

Used to mark a paragraph as tab

Kind: global constant



scopedCss(scope) ⇒ string

Generates basic CSS, scoped within the provided selector, to use with output generated by HtmlTableFormatter

Kind: global function

Returns: string - the CSS string

Param Description scope the CSS scope to use, for example .chordSheetViewer

Deprecated

Tries to parse a chord string into a chord

Kind: global function