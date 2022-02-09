A JavaScript library for parsing and formatting chord sheets
ChordSheetJS is on npm, to install run:
npm install chordsheetjs
Load with
import:
import ChordSheetJS from 'chordsheetjs';
or
require():
var ChordSheetJS = require('chordsheetjs').default;
const chordSheet = `
Am C/G F C
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
C G F C/E Dm C
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be`.substring(1);
const parser = new ChordSheetJS.ChordSheetParser();
const song = parser.parse(chordSheet);
const chordSheet = `
[Chorus]
Am C/G F C
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
C G F C/E Dm C
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be`.substring(1);
const parser = new ChordSheetJS.UltimateGuitarParser();
const song = parser.parse(chordSheet);
const chordSheet = `
{title: Let it be}
{subtitle: ChordSheetJS example version}
{Chorus}
Let it [Am]be, let it [C/G]be, let it [F]be, let it [C]be
[C]Whisper words of [G]wisdom, let it [F]be [C/E] [Dm] [C]`.substring(1);
const parser = new ChordSheetJS.ChordProParser();
const song = parser.parse(chordSheet);
const formatter = new ChordSheetJS.TextFormatter();
const disp = formatter.format(song);
const formatter = new ChordSheetJS.HtmlTableFormatter();
const disp = formatter.format(song);
const formatter = new ChordSheetJS.HtmlDivFormatter();
const disp = formatter.format(song);
const formatter = new ChordSheetJS.ChordProFormatter();
const disp = formatter.format(song);
Chord sheets (
Songs) can be serialized to plain JavaScript objects, which can be converted to JSON, XML etc by
third-party libraries. The serialized object can also be deserialized back into a
Song.
const serializedSong = new ChordSheetSerializer().serialize(song);
const deserialized = new ChordSheetSerializer().deserialize(serializedSong);
The HTML formatters (HtmlTableFormatter and HtmlDivFormatter) can provide basic CSS to help with styling the output:
HtmlTableFormatter.cssString();
// .paragraph {
// margin-bottom: 1em;
// }
HtmlTableFormatter.cssString('.chordSheetViewer');
// .chordSheetViewer .paragraph {
// margin-bottom: 1em;
// }
HtmlTableFormatter.cssObject();
// '.paragraph': {
// marginBottom: '1em'
// }
import { parseChord } from 'chordsheetjs';
const chord = parseChord('Ebsus4/Bb');
Parse numeric chords (Nashville system):
const chord = parseChord('b1sus4/#3');
Use #toString() to convert the chord to a chord string (eg Dsus/F#)
const chord = parseChord('Ebsus4/Bb');
chord.toString(); // --> "Ebsus4/Bb"
var chord2 = chord.clone();
Normalizes keys B#, E#, Cb and Fb to C, F, B and E
const chord = parseChord('E#/B#'),
normalizedChord = chord.normalize();
normalizedChord.toString(); // --> "F/C"
Convert # to b and vice versa
const chord = parseChord('Eb/Bb');
const chord2 = chord.switchModifier();
chord2.toString(); // --> "D#/A#"
Set the chord to a specific modifier (# or b)
const chord = parseChord('Eb/Bb');
const chord2 = chord.useModifier('#');
chord2.toString(); // --> "D#/A#"
const chord = parseChord('Eb/Bb');
const chord2 = chord.useModifier('b');
chord2.toString(); // --> "Eb/Bb"
const chord = parseChord('Eb/Bb');
const chord2 = chord.transposeUp();
chord2.toString(); // -> "E/B"
const chord = parseChord('Eb/Bb');
const chord2 = chord.transposeDown();
chord2.toString(); // -> "D/A"
const chord = parseChord('C/E');
const chord2 = chord.transpose(4);
chord2.toString(); // -> "E/G#"
const chord = parseChord('C/E');
const chord2 = chord.transpose(-4);
chord2.toString(); // -> "Ab/C"
const numericChord = parseChord('2/4');
const chordSymbol = toChordSymbol(numericChord, 'E');
chordSymbol.toString(); // -> "F#m/A"
✔️ = supported
🕑 = will be supported in a future version
✖️ = currently no plans to support it in the near future
|Directive
|Support
|title (short: t)
|✔️
|subtitle
|✔️
|artist
|✔️
|composer
|✔️
|lyricist
|✔️
|copyright
|✔️
|album
|✔️
|year
|✔️
|key
|✔️
|time
|✔️
|tempo
|✔️
|duration
|✔️
|capo
|✔️
|meta
|✔️
|Directive
|Support
|comment (short: c)
|✔️
|comment_italic (short: ci)
|✖️
|comment_box (short: cb)
|✖️
|chorus
|✖️
|image
|✖️
|Directive
|Support
|start_of_chorus (short: soc)
|✔️
|end_of_chorus (short: eoc)
|✔️
|start_of_verse
|✔️
|end_of_verse
|✔️
|start_of_tab (short: sot)
|✖️
|end_of_tab (short: eot)
|✖️
|start_of_grid
|✖️
|end_of_grid
|✖️
|Directive
|Support
|define
|✖️
|chord
|✖️
|Directive
|Support
|textfont
|🕑
|textsize
|🕑
|textcolour
|🕑
|chordfont
|🕑
|chordsize
|🕑
|chordcolour
|🕑
|tabfont
|✖️
|tabsize
|✖️
|tabcolour
|✖️
|Directive
|Support
|new_page (short: np)
|✖️
|new_physical_page (short: npp)
|✖️
|column_break (short: cb)
|✖️
|grid (short: g)
|✖️
|no_grid (short: ng)
|✖️
|titles
|✖️
|columns (short: col)
|✖️
|Directive
|Support
|x_
|✔️
Note: all classes, methods and constants that are documented here can be considered public API and will only be subject to breaking changes between major versions.
Represents a chord with the corresponding (partial) lyrics
Represents a comment. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/chordpro-file-format-specification/#overview
Represents a line in a chord sheet, consisting of items of type ChordLyricsPair or Tag
Stores song metadata. Properties can be accessed using the get() method:
const metadata = new Metadata({ author: 'John' }); metadata.get('author') // => 'John'
See get
Represents a paragraph of lines in a chord sheet
Represents a song in a chord sheet. Currently a chord sheet can only have one song.
Represents a tag/directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/chordpro-directives/
Formats a song into a ChordPro chord sheet
Formats a song into HTML. It uses DIVs to align lyrics with chords, which makes it useful for responsive web pages.
Acts as a base class for HTML formatters, taking care of whitelisting prototype property access.
Formats a song into HTML. It uses TABLEs to align lyrics with chords, which makes the HTML for things like PDF conversion.
Formats a song into a plain text chord sheet
Parses a ChordPro chord sheet
Parses a normal chord sheet
Represents a parser warning, currently only used by ChordProParser.
Parses an Ultimate Guitar chord sheet with metadata Inherits from ChordSheetParser
Represents a Chord, consisting of a root, suffix (quality) and bass
Serializes a song into een plain object, and deserializes the serialized object back into a Song
Tries to parse a chord string into a chord
Represents a chord with the corresponding (partial) lyrics
Kind: global class
string
string
boolean
ChordLyricsPair
Initialises a ChordLyricsPair
|Param
|Type
|Description
|chords
string
|The chords
|lyrics
string
|The lyrics
string
The chords
Kind: instance property of
ChordLyricsPair
string
The lyrics
Kind: instance property of
ChordLyricsPair
boolean
Indicates whether a ChordLyricsPair should be visible in a formatted chord sheet (except for ChordPro sheets)
Kind: instance method of
ChordLyricsPair
ChordLyricsPair
Returns a deep copy of the ChordLyricsPair, useful when programmatically transforming a song
Kind: instance method of
ChordLyricsPair
Represents a comment. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/chordpro-file-format-specification/#overview
Kind: global class
boolean
Comment
boolean
Indicates whether a Comment should be visible in a formatted chord sheet (except for ChordPro sheets)
Kind: instance method of
Comment
Comment
Returns a deep copy of the Comment, useful when programmatically transforming a song
Kind: instance method of
Comment
Represents a line in a chord sheet, consisting of items of type ChordLyricsPair or Tag
Kind: global class
Array.<(ChordLyricsPair|Tag|Comment)>
string
boolean
boolean
Line
boolean
boolean
boolean
Array.<(ChordLyricsPair|Tag|Comment)>
The items (ChordLyricsPair or Tag or Comment) of which the line consists
Kind: instance property of
Line
string
The line type, This is set by the ChordProParser when it read tags like {start_of_chorus} or {start_of_verse} Values can be VERSE, CHORUS or NONE
Kind: instance property of
Line
boolean
Indicates whether the line contains any items
Kind: instance method of
Line
Adds an item (ChordLyricsPair or Tag) to the line
Kind: instance method of
Line
|Param
|Type
|Description
|item
ChordLyricsPair |
Tag
|The item to be added
boolean
Indicates whether the line contains items that are renderable
Kind: instance method of
Line
Line
Returns a deep copy of the line and all of its items
Kind: instance method of
Line
boolean
Indicates whether the line type is VERSE
Kind: instance method of
Line
boolean
Indicates whether the line type is CHORUS
Kind: instance method of
Line
boolean
Deprecated
Indicates whether the line contains items that are renderable. Please use hasRenderableItems
Kind: instance method of
Line
Stores song metadata. Properties can be accessed using the get() method:
const metadata = new Metadata({ author: 'John' }); metadata.get('author') // => 'John'
See get
Kind: global class
Array.<String> |
String
Metadata
Array.<String> |
String
Reads a metadata value by key. This method supports simple value lookup, as fetching single array values.
This method deprecates direct property access, eg: metadata['author']
Examples:
const metadata = new Metadata({ lyricist: 'Pete', author: ['John', 'Mary'] }); metadata.get('lyricist') // => 'Pete' metadata.get('author') // => ['John', 'Mary'] metadata.get('author.1') // => 'John' metadata.get('author.2') // => 'Mary'
Using a negative index will start counting at the end of the list:
const metadata = new Metadata({ lyricist: 'Pete', author: ['John', 'Mary'] }); metadata.get('author.-1') // => 'Mary' metadata.get('author.-2') // => 'John'
Kind: instance method of
Metadata
Returns:
Array.<String> |
String - the metadata value(s). If there is only one value, it will return a String,
else it returns an array of strings.
|Param
|Description
|prop
|the property name
Metadata
Returns a deep clone of this Metadata object
Kind: instance method of
Metadata
Returns:
Metadata - the cloned Metadata object
Represents a paragraph of lines in a chord sheet
Kind: global class
Array.<Line>
string
boolean
Array.<Line>
The Line items of which the paragraph consists
Kind: instance property of
Paragraph
string
Tries to determine the common type for all lines. If the types for all lines are equal, it returns that type. If not, it returns INDETERMINATE
Kind: instance property of
Paragraph
boolean
Indicates whether the paragraph contains lines with renderable items.
Kind: instance method of
Paragraph
See: Line.hasRenderableItems
Represents a song in a chord sheet. Currently a chord sheet can only have one song.
Kind: global class
Creates a new {Song} instance
|Param
|Type
|Description
|metadata
Object |
Metadata
|predefined metadata
Array.<Line>
The Line items of which the song consists
Kind: instance property of
Song
Array.<Paragraph>
The Paragraph items of which the song consists
Kind: instance property of
Song
Metadata
The song's metadata. When there is only one value for an entry, the value is a string. Else, the value is an array containing all unique values for the entry.
Kind: instance property of
Song
Array.<Line>
Returns the song lines, skipping the leading empty lines (empty as in not rendering any content). This is useful if you want to skip the "header lines": the lines that only contain meta data.
Kind: instance property of
Song
Returns:
Array.<Line> - The song body lines
Array.<Paragraph>
Returns the song paragraphs, skipping the paragraphs that only contain empty lines (empty as in not rendering any content)
Kind: instance property of
Song
See: bodyLines
Deprecated
The song's metadata. Please use metadata instead.
Kind: instance property of
Song
Returns: Metadata The metadata
Song
Returns a deep clone of the song
Kind: instance method of
Song
Returns:
Song - The cloned song
Represents a tag/directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/chordpro-directives/
Kind: global class
string
string
string |
null
boolean
boolean
boolean
Tag
string
The tag full name. When the original tag used the short name,
name will return the full name.
Kind: instance property of
Tag
string
The original tag name that was used to construct the tag.
Kind: instance property of
Tag
string |
null
The tag value
Kind: instance property of
Tag
boolean
Checks whether the tag value is a non-empty string.
Kind: instance method of
Tag
boolean
Checks whether the tag is usually rendered inline. It currently only applies to comment tags.
Kind: instance method of
Tag
boolean
Checks whether the tag is either a standard meta tag or a custom meta directive (
{x_some_name})
Kind: instance method of
Tag
Tag
Returns a clone of the tag.
Kind: instance method of
Tag
Returns:
Tag - The cloned tag
Formats a song into a ChordPro chord sheet
Kind: global class
Instantiate
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|options
|options.evaluate
boolean
|Whether or not to evaluate meta expressions. For more info about meta expression, see: https://bit.ly/2SC9c2u
string
Formats a song into a ChordPro chord sheet.
Kind: instance method of
ChordProFormatter
Returns:
string - The ChordPro string
|Param
|Type
|Description
|song
Song
|The song to be formatted
Formats a song into HTML. It uses DIVs to align lyrics with chords, which makes it useful for responsive web pages.
Kind: global class
string
string
Object.<string, Object.<string, string>>
string
Formats a song into HTML.
Kind: instance method of
HtmlDivFormatter
Returns:
string - The HTML string
|Param
|Type
|Description
|song
Song
|The song to be formatted
string
Generates basic CSS, optionally scoped within the provided selector, to use with output generated by HtmlDivFormatter
For example, execute cssString('.chordSheetViewer') will result in CSS like:
.chordSheetViewer .paragraph {
margin-bottom: 1em;
}
Kind: static method of
HtmlDivFormatter
Returns:
string - the CSS string
|Param
|Description
|scope
|the CSS scope to use, for example
.chordSheetViewer
Object.<string, Object.<string, string>>
Basic CSS, in object style à la useStyles, to use with output generated by HtmlDivFormatter
Example:
'.paragraph': {
marginBottom: '1em'
}
For a CSS string see cssString
Kind: static method of
HtmlDivFormatter
Returns:
Object.<string, Object.<string, string>> - the CSS object
Acts as a base class for HTML formatters, taking care of whitelisting prototype property access.
Formats a song into HTML. It uses TABLEs to align lyrics with chords, which makes the HTML for things like PDF conversion.
Kind: global class
string
string
Object.<string, Object.<string, string>>
string
Formats a song into HTML.
Kind: instance method of
HtmlTableFormatter
Returns:
string - The HTML string
|Param
|Type
|Description
|song
Song
|The song to be formatted
string
Generates basic CSS, optionally scoped within the provided selector, to use with output generated by HtmlTableFormatter
For example, execute cssString('.chordSheetViewer') will result in CSS like:
.chordSheetViewer .paragraph {
margin-bottom: 1em;
}
Kind: static method of
HtmlTableFormatter
Returns:
string - the CSS string
|Param
|Description
|scope
|the CSS scope to use, for example
.chordSheetViewer
Object.<string, Object.<string, string>>
Basic CSS, in object style à la useStyles, to use with output generated by HtmlTableFormatter For a CSS string see cssString
Example:
'.paragraph': {
marginBottom: '1em'
}
Kind: static method of
HtmlTableFormatter
Returns:
Object.<string, Object.<string, string>> - the CSS object
Formats a song into a plain text chord sheet
string
Formats a song into a plain text chord sheet
Kind: instance method of
TextFormatter
Returns:
string - the chord sheet
|Param
|Type
|Description
|song
Song
|The song to be formatted
Parses a ChordPro chord sheet
Kind: global class
Array.<ParserWarning>
All warnings raised during parsing the ChordPro chord sheet
Kind: instance property of
ChordProParser
Song
Parses a ChordPro chord sheet into a song
Kind: instance method of
ChordProParser
Returns:
Song - The parsed song
|Param
|Type
|Description
|chordProChordSheet
string
|the ChordPro chord sheet
Parses a normal chord sheet
Kind: global class
Instantiate a chord sheet parser
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|options
|options.preserveWhitespace
boolean
|whether to preserve trailing whitespace for chords
Song
Parses a chord sheet into a song
Kind: instance method of
ChordSheetParser
Returns:
Song - The parsed song
|Param
|Type
|Description
|chordSheet
string
|The ChordPro chord sheet
|options
Object
|Optional parser options
|options.song
Song
|The Song to store the song data in
Represents a parser warning, currently only used by ChordProParser.
Kind: global class
string
number
number
string
string
The warning message
Kind: instance property of
ParserWarning
number
The chord sheet line number on which the warning occurred
Kind: instance property of
ParserWarning
number
The chord sheet column on which the warning occurred
Kind: instance property of
ParserWarning
string
Returns a stringified version of the warning
Kind: instance method of
ParserWarning
Returns:
string - The string warning
Parses an Ultimate Guitar chord sheet with metadata Inherits from ChordSheetParser
Represents a Chord, consisting of a root, suffix (quality) and bass
Kind: global class
Chord
Chord
string
boolean
Chord
Chord
string
boolean
string
boolean
string
Chord
Chord
Chord
Chord
Chord
null |
Chord
Chord
Returns a deep copy of the chord
Kind: instance method of
Chord
Chord
Converts the chord to a chord symbol, using the supplied key as a reference.
For example, a numeric chord
#4 with reference key
E will return the chord symbol
A#.
When the chord is already a chord symbol, it will return a clone of the object.
Kind: instance method of
Chord
Returns:
Chord - the chord symbol
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
Key |
string
|the reference key
string
Converts the chord to a chord symbol string, using the supplied key as a reference.
For example, a numeric chord
#4 with reference key
E will return the chord symbol
A#.
When the chord is already a chord symbol, it will return a string version of the chord.
Kind: instance method of
Chord
Returns:
string - the chord symbol string
See: {toChordSymbol}
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
Key |
string
|the reference key
boolean
Determines whether the chord is a chord symbol
Kind: instance method of
Chord
Chord
Converts the chord to a numeric chord, using the supplied key as a reference. For example, a chord symbol A# with reference key E will return the numeric chord #4.
Kind: instance method of
Chord
Returns:
Chord - the numeric chord
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
Key |
string
|the reference key
Chord
Converts the chord to a numeral chord, using the supplied key as a reference. For example, a chord symbol A# with reference key E will return the numeral chord #IV.
Kind: instance method of
Chord
Returns:
Chord - the numeral chord
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|key
Key |
string |
null
|the reference key. The key is required when converting a chord symbol
string
Converts the chord to a numeral chord string, using the supplied kye as a reference. For example, a chord symbol A# with reference key E will return the numeral chord #4.
Kind: instance method of
Chord
Returns:
string - the numeral chord string
See: {toNumeral}
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
Key |
string
|the reference key
boolean
Determines whether the chord is numeric
Kind: instance method of
Chord
string
Converts the chord to a numeric chord string, using the supplied kye as a reference. For example, a chord symbol A# with reference key E will return the numeric chord #4.
Kind: instance method of
Chord
Returns:
string - the numeric chord string
See: {toNumeric}
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
Key |
string
|the reference key
boolean
Determines whether the chord is a numeral
Kind: instance method of
Chord
string
Converts the chord to a string, eg
Esus4/G# or
1sus4/#3
Kind: instance method of
Chord
Returns:
string - the chord string
Chord
Normalizes the chord root and bass notes:
Besides that it normalizes the suffix. For example,
sus2 becomes
2,
sus4 becomes
sus.
All suffix normalizations can be found in
src/normalize_mappings/suffix-mapping.txt.
Kind: instance method of
Chord
Returns:
Chord - the normalized chord
Chord
Switches to the specified modifier
Kind: instance method of
Chord
Returns:
Chord - the new, changed chord
|Param
|Description
|newModifier
|the modifier to use:
'#' or
'b'
Chord
Transposes the chord up by 1 semitone. Eg. A becomes A#, Eb becomes E
Kind: instance method of
Chord
Returns:
Chord - the new, transposed chord
Chord
Transposes the chord down by 1 semitone. Eg. A# becomes A, E becomes Eb
Kind: instance method of
Chord
Returns:
Chord - the new, transposed chord
Chord
Transposes the chord by the specified number of semitones
Kind: instance method of
Chord
Returns:
Chord - the new, transposed chord
|Param
|Description
|delta
|de number of semitones
null |
Chord
Tries to parse a chord string into a chord
Kind: static method of
Chord
|Param
|Description
|chordString
|the chord string, eg
Esus4/G# or
1sus4/#3
Serializes a song into een plain object, and deserializes the serialized object back into a Song
Kind: global class
Serializes the chord sheet to a plain object, which can be converted to any format like JSON, XML etc Can be deserialized using deserialize
Kind: instance method of
ChordSheetSerializer
Returns: object A plain JS object containing all chord sheet data
Song
Deserializes a song that has been serialized using serialize
Kind: instance method of
ChordSheetSerializer
Returns:
Song - The deserialized song
|Param
|Type
|Description
|serializedSong
object
|The serialized song
string
Album meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-album/
string
Artist meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-artist/
string
Capo meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-capo/
string
Comment directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-comment/
string
Composer meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-composer/
string
Copyright meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-copyright/
string
Duration meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-duration/
string
End of chorus directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_chorus/
string
End of tab directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_tab/
string
End of verse directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_verse/
string
Key meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-key/
string
Key meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-key/
string
Lyricist meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-lyricist/
string
Start of chorus directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_chorus/
string
Start of tab directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_tab/
string
Start of verse directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-env_verse/
string
Subtitle meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-subtitle/
string
Tempo meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-tempo/
string
Time meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-time/
string
Title meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-title/
string
Transpose meta directive. See: https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-transpose/
string
Year meta directive. See https://www.chordpro.org/chordpro/directives-year/
Object.<string, Object.<string, string>>
Basic CSS, in object style à la useStyles, to use with output generated by {@link }HtmlTableFormatter} For a CSS string see scopedCss
string
Used to mark a paragraph as verse
string
Used to mark a paragraph as chorus
string
Used to mark a paragraph as not containing a line marked with a type
string
Used to mark a paragraph as containing lines with both verse and chorus type
string
Used to mark a paragraph as tab
string
Generates basic CSS, scoped within the provided selector, to use with output generated by HtmlTableFormatter
Kind: global function
Returns:
string - the CSS string
|Param
|Description
|scope
|the CSS scope to use, for example
.chordSheetViewer
