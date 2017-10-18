openbase logo
choo-log

by choojs
8.0.0 (see all)

📃 - Development logger for choo

Deprecated!
All functionality has been merged into `choo-devtools`. Thanks for using `choo-log`!

Readme

choo-log stability

stability

npm version build status downloads js-standard-style

This project has been deprecated. All functionality has been merged into choo-devtools. Thanks for passing by!

Development logger for choo.

screen capture

Usage

var log = require('choo-log')
var choo = require('choo')

var app = choo()
app.use(log())
app.mount('body')

API

logger = log(opts)

Create a new logger instance. Opts can contain:

  • timing: defaults to true. Disable calls to window.performance timing API. Timing calls will not run in browsers that don't support it out of the box.
  • clearResourceTimings: defaults to true. Disable clearing the window.performance resourcetimingbuffer when full. Set to false if the buffer is cleared somewhere else.
  • colors: defaults to the default theme of nanologger.

emitter.emit('log:<level>', msg)

Send a log event. choo-log will pass log:<level> events through to nanologger. For example:

emitter.emit('log:info', 'The rain in Spain stays mainly in the plain 🌧')

These are just normal events, so you can listen to them in addition to them being logged:

emitter.on('log:debug', function (msg) {
  // do something with debug message
})

localStorage.setItem('logLevel', <level>)

Set the nanologger log level, e.g.:

localStorage.setItem('logLevel','debug')

Installation

$ npm install choo-log

License

MIT

