Development logger for choo.

Usage

var log = require ( 'choo-log' ) var choo = require ( 'choo' ) var app = choo() app.use(log()) app.mount( 'body' )

API

logger = log(opts)

Create a new logger instance. Opts can contain:

timing: defaults to true . Disable calls to window.performance timing API. Timing calls will not run in browsers that don't support it out of the box.

defaults to . Disable calls to timing API. Timing calls will not run in browsers that don't support it out of the box. clearResourceTimings: defaults to true . Disable clearing the window.performance resourcetimingbuffer when full. Set to false if the buffer is cleared somewhere else.

defaults to . Disable clearing the window.performance resourcetimingbuffer when full. Set to if the buffer is cleared somewhere else. colors: defaults to the default theme of nanologger.

Send a log event. choo-log will pass log:<level> events through to nanologger. For example:

emitter.emit( 'log:info' , 'The rain in Spain stays mainly in the plain 🌧' )

These are just normal events, so you can listen to them in addition to them being logged:

emitter.on( 'log:debug' , function ( msg ) { })

Set the nanologger log level, e.g.:

localStorage.setItem( 'logLevel' , 'debug' )

Installation

$ npm install choo-log

License

MIT