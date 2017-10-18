Development logger for choo.
var log = require('choo-log')
var choo = require('choo')
var app = choo()
app.use(log())
app.mount('body')
logger = log(opts)
Create a new logger instance. Opts can contain:
true. Disable calls to
window.performance timing
API. Timing calls will not run in browsers that don't support it out of the
box.
true. Disable clearing the
window.performance resourcetimingbuffer when full. Set to
false if
the buffer is cleared somewhere else.
emitter.emit('log:<level>', msg)
Send a log event.
choo-log will pass
log:<level> events through to nanologger. For example:
emitter.emit('log:info', 'The rain in Spain stays mainly in the plain 🌧')
These are just normal events, so you can listen to them in addition to them being logged:
emitter.on('log:debug', function (msg) {
// do something with debug message
})
localStorage.setItem('logLevel', <level>)
Set the nanologger log level, e.g.:
localStorage.setItem('logLevel','debug')
$ npm install choo-log