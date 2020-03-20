openbase logo
choo-devtools

by choojs
3.0.4 (see all)

💼 - Expose a choo instance on the window

Readme

choo-devtools stability

Console devtools for Choo. Useful for inspecting the state of applications, tuning performance, and quick iteration. No installation needed means it works in all browsers and Electron! ✨

Usage

var choo = require('choo')

var app = choo()
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
  app.use(require('choo-devtools')())
}
app.mount('body')

API

var devtoolStore = require('choo-devtools')(opts)

This module exposes a function that return a choo store. The function accept a single option argument, with the following properties:

  • filter: A function to filter events for the devtools logger. The filter function accept three arguments eventName, data, timing and should return true (the event will be logged) or false (the event wont be logged).

Commands

choo.help

Print out information about all commands.

❯ choo.help

choo.state

Log out the Choo state object.

❯ choo.state

choo.debug

Log all state modificiations using object-change-callsite. Logs out the key, value, and stack trace for the change. Useful when you're dealing with unexpected values in your state. Especially useful when enabling asynchronous stack traces in the devtools.

// Enable debugging
❯ choo.debug

// Disable debugging
❯ choo.debug = false

choo.storage

Log out information about the browser's storage capabilities.

❯ choo.storage

choo.log

Log out the last 150 events that occured in Choo. Useful during debugging to quickly figure out which sequences of events were responsible for the current state.

❯ choo.log

To enable state snapshots on each event, call choo.debug. Be warned that this may severely impact performance – it's recommended to only use this for debugging state.

choo.copy([selector])

Serialize the current state to JSON and copy it to the clipboard. Can be passed a selector (such as href) to do a partial copy. Useful if you want to create a test based on the current application state.

// Copy all of state.
❯ choo.copy()

// Copy `state.href`.
❯ choo.copy('href')

choo.routes

Get an array with the registered routes.

❯ choo.routes

choo.perf[type]

Log out performance metrics for Choo. There are different types of entries we can show:

  • choo.perf.all Log out all data.
  • choo.perf.core Only log out data about Choo's built-in methods.
  • choo.perf.events Only log out information about the event bus.
  • choo.perf.components Only log out information about components.

License

MIT

