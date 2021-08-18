openbase logo
cho

choma

by Leonard Martin
1.2.1 (see all)

Random execution order for mocha suites

Reviews



Readme

choma

Random ordering for mocha

Why?

It is very easy to accidentally create a fragile test suite by leaving lingering state after a test case, that is then inadvertently used as a precondition for a subsequent test. This can then cause problems trying to run single tests or test suites in isolation.

By executing files in a random order on each execution of a test suite the risk of accidental introduction of state is eliminated, or at least reduced, since any dependency on leftover state will result in test failures.

Usage

Pass choma as a require option to mocha, either by appending to your test command:

> mocha ./tests/ --require choma

or by adding a line to mocha.opts

--require choma

Seeds

The seed used to generate the random order is output to the console when running your test suite.

If you would like to re-use a seed to re-test a particular execution order, you can set an environment variable of CHOMA_SEED.

> CHOMA_SEED=myseed mocha ./tests/ --require choma

