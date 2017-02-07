a simple chokidar watcher and socket.io server which emits file system events to all connected socket.io clients. Primarily it should serve as an event source for systemjs-hot-reloader but you can use it any other way.

Install

npm i -D chokidar-socket-emitter

CLI usage

npm i -g chokidar-socket-emitter chokidar-socket-emitter -l 1234

available CLI options:

- l, --port <n> - p, --path <path> - d, --dir <n> - P, --poll - q, --quiet

By default listens on port 5776.

NPM script usage

Combined with browser-sync:

"scripts" : { "start" : "npm run serve & npm run watch" , "serve" : "browser-sync start --server" , "watch" : "chokidar-socket-emitter" },

Start by running:

npm start

Programatic usage

var chokidarEvEmitter = require ( 'chokidar-socket-emitter' ) chokidarEvEmitter({ port : 8090 }) chokidarEvEmitter({ port : 8090 , path : '.' }) require ( 'chokidar-socket-emitter' )({ app : server})

FAQ

Does chokidar have problems with watching drives mounted from VMs hosts/network?

Yes and if you want it to work, use additional opts property to switch to polling mode