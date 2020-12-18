())
Chocolate is an experimental and isomorphic Node.js webapp framework built using Coffeescript.
It includes :
Chocolate Studio -- an online IDE (with Coffeescript, Javascript, Css, Json, and Markdown support)
Locco -- the Chocolate protocol : so, what, where, how...
LateDB -- a kind of database running in-memory and logged to disk
Chocokup -- a 100% pure CoffeeScript templating language that helps build web user interfaces (based on Coffeekup)
Chocodown -- Chocokup-aware port of Markdown (based on Showdown)
Chocolate Lab -- an online and immediate Lab playground where you write, transpile and/or test code between Javascript and Coffeescript and also between Html and Chocokup...
Specolate -- a behavior/test driven development tool (based on Jasmine) that works client and server side
Doccolate -- an online documentation editing tool (based on Docco)
Chocodash -- toolbox with javascript object identity, types, serialization and asynchronous calls and signals management
liteJq -- a lite jQuery-compatible library
liteLorem -- a basic lorem (fake words, sentences and images) library
an automatic free SSL certificate service with Let's Encrypt
a simple reverse proxy service
a basic source control with Git
Chocoss -- a Css framework
NewNotes -- a promising note taking tool
Chocolate integrates:
Node.js - Coffeescript - Ace - Letsencrypt - Http-proxy - Jasmine - Reactor
Coffeekup - Showdown - Highlight.js - Docco - Ccss - Git - Impress
UPDATES
in
server/workflow:
in
server/monitor:
node-inspector anymore but we now uses V8's integrated debugging service
chrome://inspect#devices
in
general/latedb:
You can now directly access the raw data stored in a lateDB table
db.tables.get(table_name)
You can also directly query a field's index in a LatDB table:
db.tables.get(table_name, id, index)
Be carefull:
db.tables.get returns the raw data stored in LateDB, you'd rather use
db.tables.query that returns a filtered and cloned version of the data.
Tables' fields are now collected automatically in LateDB and can also be added, removed and listed manually
To get a table's fields list:
db.tables.list(table_name)
To add a field in a table's fields list:
db.tables.alter(table_name, {add:'field'})
To remove a field from a table's fields list:
db.tables.alter(table_name, {drop:'field'})
FIXED BUGS
in
server/monitor:
node_modules directory out of monitoring
in
general/latedb:
in
server/studio:
diff tab was not displaying diff for source files with an associated spec file
in bin/chocomake, ssl key length was increased to 2048
UPDATES
See history in CHANGELOG.md file
There is a non-writable demo at : https://demo.chocolatejs.org/
This procedure was tested as root on Debian 8.0
Chocolate needs Node.js (from v0.10.22 to latest).
Install Node.js (v6.x)
apt-get update
apt-get upgrade
apt-get install curl
curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_6.x | bash -
apt-get install -y nodejs
Make node modules accessible everywhere
You can use start, stop and monitor Chocolate's app with PM2 service:
Install PM2
npm install -g pm2
Chocolate also needs:
Other prerequisites
apt-get install g++
apt-get install git
npm install -g coffee-script
npm install -g --unsafe-perm chocolate
Run chocomake to create myapp
cd /home
chocomake myapp
Answer asked questions to create a self-signed SSL certificate.
Install Chocolate in PM2
su - myapp
Start 'myapp'
pm2 start coffee --name="myapp" -- /usr/lib/node_modules/chocolate/server/monitor.coffee /home/myapp
pm2 save
pm2 startup
ctrl+d
-- then execute the command that was displayed
To stop, start or restart 'myapp'
pm2 stop myapp
pm2 start myapp
pm2 restart myapp
Chocolate runs on your server and responds to https requests on port 8026
You can change port number in the
pm2 start command where you append the port parameter:
pm2 start coffee --name="myapp" -- /usr/lib/node_modules/chocolate/server/monitor.coffee /home/myapp 8081
You can also use a simple Http server by specifying options in the
/home/myapp/data/app.config.json file:
http_only: true
port: 80
You defined a master key when using chocomake to create myapp.
You enter that key at:
https://myserver:8026/-/server/interface?register_key
To logoff go to :
https://myserver:8026/-/server/interface?forget_keys
To enter Chocolate Studio, go to:
https://myserver:8026/-/server/studio
There you can create, modify, move and commit source files
You access a file directly in the browser:
To display
default.coffee as raw text
https://myserver:8026/default?how=raw
To display
default.coffee as documentation text (docco)
https://myserver:8026/default?how=help
To edit
default.coffee
https://myserver:8026/default?how=edit
To run
default.spec.coffee specs (if you create it)
https://myserver:8026/default?so=eval
Requests to Chocolate server follow theses rules (the Locco protocol main operations):
https
By default, Chocolate uses Https:
Http requests are redirected to https
Https server is located (by default) at port 8026
Http server is located at port Https+1 (8027)
You can specify options in
data/app.config.json file:
http_only: true or false
port: <main port number>
key: <key filename>
cert: <cert filename>
Let's Encrypt SSL certificate
You can use Let's Encrypt free SSL certificate service directly in your Chocolate app:
First configure Let's Encrypt's service in
data/app.config.json:
"letsencrypt": {
"domains": [ "yourdomain.com" ],
"email": "you@yourdomain.com",
"agreeTos": true,
"production": true,
}
You can put
false in
production parameter to test certificate generation. The generated certificates should appear in
data/letsencrypt/live/yourdomain folder
Your certificate will then be renewed and the app restarted, automatically after approximately 90 days
But there is more: you can put many domains in the same certificate
"domains": [ "yourdomain.com", "theirdomain.com", "ourdomain.com" ]
Finally, you have to explicitly add an entry with
yourdomain prefixed with
www if you want to support it:
"domains": [ "yourdomain.com", "www.yourdomain.com" ]
Reverse Proxy service
There is a simple Reverse Proxy service that you can configure in
data/app.config.json:
"proxy": ['yourdomain.com', 'theirdomain.com', 'ourdomain.com']
Then
Chocolate will forward request for those domains to local processes/apps awaiting requests on your proxy app port + 10
So if your proxy app is on
8026 port then
yourdomain.com will be on
8036,
theirdomain.com will be on
8046...
And if you also use
Chocolate's
letsencrypt feature, you'll only have to set:
"proxy": true
and
Chocolate will use the domains defined in
"letsencrypt": {
"domains": [ "yourdomain.com" ],
...
Javascript Bundle service
You can define Javascript bundles to be built when source files are saved.
If you have some client side Coffeescript/Javascript files (in Client or General folders) with the same prefix (or in the same subfolder), they can be bundled in the same file.
In the
app.config.json file, add a
build:{bundles:[]} section, with the following parameters:
filename: the name for the output bundle file
prefix: the prefix used in (or the path to) every file to put in the bundle
known_files: an array of files' path, that have to be put in that precise order in the bundle
with_modules: true or false, to put in the bundle the necessary code to make those files required by the Chocolate's require service
"build": {
"bundles": [
{
"filename": "locco.js",
"prefix": "locco",
"known_files": {
"locco/intention.js": true,
"locco/data.js": true,
"locco/action.js": true,
"locco/document.js": true,
"locco/workflow.js": true,
"locco/interface.js": true,
"locco/actor.js": true,
"locco/reserve.js": true,
"locco/prototype.js": true
},
"with_modules": true
}
]
}
Chocolate system services and files
They are accessible (if you registered the master key) at:
https://myserver:8026/-/server...
https://myserver:8026/-/general...
Your app services and files
They are at:
https://myserver:8026/myservice...
https://myserver:8026/mydir/myservice...
Default service in source file
If your source file exports an
interface function (ie. in
default.coffee):
exports.interface = () ->
'Hello world!'
Then it is called when you request that file with no parameter:
https://myserver:8026/default
returns a web page with
Hello world!
You can use the Interface.Web service with Chocokup to produce your Html page :
Interface = require 'chocolate/general/locco/interface'
exports.interface =
new Interface.Web ->
div "Hello world #{world}!" for world in [1..5]
A sweet web app development environment.
It displays your source files and browse through directories, has a search in files service.
It has a panel that displays log messages.
It can also list and open source file commited versions.
You can create, move, rename and delete files.
The central panel has the code editor. It has syntax highlighting for Coffeescript, Javascript, CSS and Markdown.
It has a basic automplete feature that, by pressing CTRL+SPACE keys, proposes you a list of words collected from your file.
It also has snippets that will expand code from a shortcut:
in an HTML file, html5+CTRL+SPACE will become:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8" />
<title>`substitute(Filename('', 'Page Title'), '^.', '\u&', '')`</title>
meta
</head>
<body>
body
</body>
</html>
Then you can move to meta and body section by pressing the TAB key.
Currently there are Coffeescript, Javascript, CSS and HTML snippets in the editor.
The central panel can also split to display the associated spec file (see Specolate)
or the source file in help mode (see Doccolate) or the Lab that can be used to test Coffeescript or Chocodown code.
The help panel lists some usefull resources. Links will be opened in the central panel.
The Notes panel allows you to write and save some notes.
Usage
https://myserver:8026/-/server/studio
Source
https://myserver:8026/-/server/studio?how=raw
Editor shrotcuts
https://github.com/ajaxorg/ace/wiki/Default-Keyboard-Shortcuts
The Lab helps you write your code and test cases, syntax and also translate between Javascript and Coffeescript and also between Html and Chocokup...
Coffeescript Lab
When you type Coffescript code in the Lab editor, it is immediately translated in Javascript.
You can use this service to learn Coffeescript but also to verify that your code will do what you expect it should.
Beside beeing translated in Javascript it is also immediately executed.
And you can see the result in the terminal panel.
But more... when you display the Debug panel you can see your variables values through code execution!
This service is inspired by Bret Victor's lecture (Inventing on priciples).
Copy the following code in the Coffeescript Lab with the Debug panel:
binarySearch = (key, array) ->
low = 0
high = array.length-1
while (low <= high)
mid = Math.floor((low + high) / 2)
value = array[mid]
if value > key
high = mid - 1
else if value < key
low = mid + 1
else
return mid
return -1
result = binarySearch 'f', ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e','f']
Then change the
'f' to something else and see the Debug panel change in live!
This service is experimental but it has been really useful to me.
Javascript Lab
But you can also select the Javascript mode where your Javascript code will be immediately executed and also translated to Coffeescript!
Chocodown Lab
Literate programming...
Chocodown panel lets you write Markdown, Chocokup and Coffeescript code that will be immediately translated to html and javascript!
But more... when you display the Dom panel you can see immmediately the result!
Basically, this panel is a Markdown editor, but you can insert code blocks by using the # and the ! signs followed by the language you want to use: html, css, javascript, coffeescript, chocokup.
When you use the # sign, Chocodown displays and highlights the following code.
When you use the ! sign, it executes the code.
And you can use both #!
Copy the following code in the Chocokup Lab with the Dom panel:
### Here is a basic Chocodown sample:
**Css code**
#! css
#chocodown-demo .header,
#chocodown-demo .footer {
border: 1px solid grey;
background: maroon;
color: white;
text-align: center;
}
**Chocokup code**
#! chocokup
panel "#chocodown-demo", ->
header -> 'header'
footer -> 'footer'
body ->
for i in [0..3]
button "#{i}"
**Coffeescript code**
#! coffeescript
buttons = document.querySelectorAll '#chocodown-demo button'
for button in buttons
addEvent = button.addEventListener ? button.attachEvent
addEvent.call button, "click", ->
alert "I'm button #" + @innerhtml
And see...
Then change [0..3] to [0..6] and see the result...
Html Lab
But you can also select the Html mode where your Html code will be immediately rendered and also translated to Coffeekup/Chocokup!
You can create a module by pressing the
Create button.
It will create a module with the name you provide in the currently displayed folder.
If you dont put a suffix the the filename, it will create a Coffescript file with .coffee suffix.
Supported file types are: .coffee, .js, .html, .css, .md
If you have asset files you want to be downloadable from the web (like images or js libraries),
put them in the
/static folder.
It is supposed that you will put modules that run only in the node.js environment in the
/server folder.
Modules that run only in the browser will go int the
/client folder,
and modules that can run in both environment will be put in
/general folder.
If you put .coffee or .js files in the
/client or
/general folder,
they will be compiled if .coffee and copied to the
/static/lib folder
and will be downloadable by your javascript client code (using the provided require function).
If you create a general module (that can work on server and in browser), you will need to write something like the following code:
class MyGeneralModule
constructor: ->
...
_module = window ? module
_module.exports = MyGeneralModule
The exported function
interface, if present in your module, is used to return an Interface.Web object or an html content if someone calls that module with no parameter:
i.e., in module
mymodule.coffee:
exports.interface = ->
'<div>Hello</div>'
or
Interface = require 'chocolate/general/locco/interface'
exports.interface =
new Interface.Web -> div 'Hello'
Will display
Hello when called with
https://myserver/mymodule
You can also directly export an Interface.Web object
Interface = require 'chocolate/general/locco/interface'
module.exports =
new Interface.Web -> div 'Hello'
You can write module that runs on server with functions that you can call directly from the browser like this:
exports.say_hello = (who = 'you', where = 'Paris') ->
'hello ' + who + ' in ' + where
This function can be called like this:
https://myserver/mymodule?say_hello and display
hello you in Paris
https://myserver/mymodule?say_hello&me and display
hello me in Paris
https://myserver/mymodule?say_hello&me&London and display
hello me in London
https://myserver/mymodule?say_hello&where=Madrid and display
hello you in Madrid
https://myserver/mymodule?say_hello&who=me&where=Madrid and display
hello me in Madrid
Those function can declare a system parameter
__ which contains:
.appdir: application directory
.datadir: application data directory
.session: session object to store user's session data
.request: HTTP request object
.response: HTTP response object
i.e.:
exports.check_appdir = (__) ->
"Application directory is:" + __.appdir
Instead of a javascript function you can call a Locco Interface:
Interface = require 'chocolate/general/locco/interface'
exports.say_hello = new Interface
defaults:
who: 'you'
where: 'Paris'
render: ({who, where}) ->
'hello ' + who + ' in ' + where
lateDB provides you an in-memory javascript space that you can modify with an
update method
var lateDB = require('chocolate/general/latedb');
db = lateDB();
db.update('key': { op: func, data: some_data });
i.e. (in Coffeescript):
db.update 'result':
op: (data) -> (@log ?= []).push data
data: "done"
or in Javascript:
db.update({
'result': {
op: function(data) {
return (this.log != null ? this.log : this.log = []).push(data);
},
data: "done"
}
});
will store in the database
{result:{log:['done']}}
result is the key parameter which defines a
section/
table/
bucket name, in which you want to store some data
It contains an
op field which provides a function to execute on
this location, and a
data field which should contain the
data to provide to the
op function.
What the
update service do is that it records the
op method and the
data provided in a
log.db file which will be reloaded and executed next time your app will be restarted.
Your
op and
data should rather not produce object oriented data (using the prototyping chain), unless those objets provides a
stringify method which should write a javascript code in the
log.db file that will re-create the oject.
db.update({ 'key 1': 'data 1', 'key 2': 'data 2' }, func);
i.e. (in Coffeescript):
db.update
'key 1': 'data 1'
'key 2': 'data 2'
, (data) -> for k,v of data then @[k] = v
i.e (in Javascript):
db.update({
'key 1': 'data 1',
'key 2': 'data 2'
}, function(data) {
var k, v;
for (k in data) {
v = data[k];
this[k] = v;
}
});
will basicaly copy an object in the database
{"key 1": "data 1", "key 2", "data 2"}
db.update({ data_key_1: 'data value 1', 'data_key_2': 'data value 2' }, {key_1: func_1, key_2:func_2});
i.e. (in Coffeescript):
db.update {name:'doe', firstname:'john'},
'UpperCase': (data) -> for k, v of data then @[k] = v.toString().toUpperCase()
'TwoLetters': (data) -> for k, v of data then @[k] = v.toString().substr(0,2)
i.e (in Javascript):
db.update({
name: 'doe',
firstname: 'john'
}, {
'UpperCase': function(data) {
var k, v;
for (k in data) {
v = data[k];
this[k] = v.toString().toUpperCase();
}
},
'TwoLetters': function(data) {
var k, v;
for (k in data) {
v = data[k];
this[k] = v.toString().substr(0, 2);
}
}
});
will put an object in the database in two different places with two different functions
{
"UpperCase": {name:'DOE', firstname:'JOHN'},
"TwoLetters": {name:'do', firstname:'jo'}
}
And voilà, that's bascially all...
Oh, there is one more thing...
LateDB provides relational-like services with insert, join and query capabilities:
db.tables.count()
The table's name uses the plural form of the entity's name. You can specify both, separated by a slash
/.
If you just provide one name, it will be used as the table's name, it will be supposed to be of plural form, and it's last letter will be removed to form the corrsponding entity's name.
In the following line, the table's name will be
categories and the corresponding entity's name will be
category
db.tables.create 'categories/category'
table = db "tables.categories"
expect(table.entity_name).toBe('category')
expect(table.alias).toBe('Category_')
In the following line, the table's name will be
colors and the corresponding entity's name will be
color
db.tables.create 'colors'
table = db "tables.colors"
expect(table.entity_name).toBe('color')
expect(table.alias).toBe('Color_')
db.tables.create 'brands'
table = db "tables.brands"
expect(table.entity_name).toBe('brand')
db.tables.create 'cars'
table = db "tables.cars"
expect(table.entity_name).toBe('car')
You can delete a table if you no longer need it:
db.tables.drop 'colors'
Primary key has to be called
id
db.tables.insert 'colors', id:1, name:'white'
db.tables.insert 'colors', id:2, name:'black'
db.tables.insert 'colors', id:3, name:'red'
expect(db('tables.colors')[0].id).toBe 1
expect(db('tables.colors')[2].name).toBe 'red'
db.tables.insert 'brands', id:1, name:'Mercedes'
db.tables.insert 'brands', id:2, name:'BMW'
db.tables.insert 'brands', id:3, name:'Toyota'
db.tables.insert 'brands', id:4, name:'Honda'
expect(db('tables.brands')[1].id).toBe 2
expect(db('tables.brands')[3].name).toBe 'Honda'
Primary key
ìd can be given by LateDB
id = db.tables.id 'colors'
db.tables.insert 'colors', id:id, name:'grey'
expect(db('tables.colors').lines[id].name).toBe 'grey'
Primary key
id can be automatically given by LateDB
db.tables.create 'colors', identity:on
db.tables.insert 'colors', name:'grey' # id field is automatically inserted
expect(db('tables.colors').index.id[1].id).toBe 1
expect(db('tables.colors').index.id[3].name).toBe 'red'
db.tables.update 'brands', id:3, name:'Toyota Motors'
expect(db('tables.brands').lines[3].name).toBe 'Toyota Motors'
db.tables.delete 'cars', id:7
expect(db('tables.cars').lines[7]).toBe undefined
Foreign keys' name have to end with
_id and use the sigular version of the table's name which is it's corresponding entity's name.
db.tables.insert 'cars', id:1, name:'SLK 200', color_id:1, brand_id:1
db.tables.insert 'cars', id:2, name:'SL 600', color_id:2, brand_id:1
db.tables.insert 'cars', id:3, name:'BMW Série 2 Cabriolet', color_id:2, brand_id:2
db.tables.insert 'cars', id:4, name:'BMW Série 3 Berline', color_id:3, brand_id:2
db.tables.insert 'cars', id:5, name:'Toyota Prius', color_id:1, brand_id:3
db.tables.insert 'cars', id:6, name:'Toyota Aygo', color_id:3, brand_id:3
db.tables.insert 'cars', id:7, name:'Honda Accord', color_id:2, brand_id:4
db.tables.insert 'cars', id:8, name:'Honda Jazz', color_id:1, brand_id:4
expect(db('tables.cars')[3].id).toBe 4
expect(db('tables.cars')[4].name).toBe 'Toyota Prius'
expect(db('tables.cars')[7].color_id).toBe 1
You can query using a straightforward syntax
lines = db.tables.query
select: 'colors.cars.brands'
fields: ({cars, brands}) ->
id: cars.id
name: cars.name
brand: brands.name
params:
color: 2,
brand: 'Honda'
where:
colors: ({color}) -> @id is color
brands: ({brand}) -> @name is brand
expect(lines.length).toBe 1
expect(lines[0].brand).toBe 'Honda'
or
lines = db.tables.query 'colors.cars.brands'
fields: ({cars, brands}) ->
id: cars.id
name: cars.name
brand: brands.name
params:
color: 2,
brand: 'Honda'
where:
colors: ({color}) -> @id is color
brands: ({brand}) -> @name is brand
You can directly query using the table's name and sort cars in reverse order
lines = db.tables.query 'cars', sort: ['name':-1]
expect(lines.length).toBe 8
expect(lines[4].name).toBe 'Honda Jazz'
lines = db.tables.query 'cars', (o) -> o.name is 'Honda Jazz'
expect(lines.length).toBe 1
expect(lines[0].id).toBe 8
You register a query by giving it a name and a definition. The name is composed by three parts: Entity-name_Number-of-parameters_Query-name
The third part, the query name, is optional. If no table is specified in the query definition, the Entity_name is used to specify the table name.
In the following example, we register a query on entity
Color with no parameter and no definition. So it will retrieve all lines in
colors table.
db.tables.register 'Color_0':{}
lines = db.tables.query 'Color'
expect(lines.length).toBe 3
expect(lines[2].name).toBe 'red'
filter using an indexed foreign key field
When you query a registered query, you have to provide the entity name, an array containing the paramters and an optional query name.
lines = db.tables.query 'Car', [1], 'byColor'
In the following example, we query the
cars table with one parameter named
color in the
keys array which will receive the value
1, and will target the
color_id field in the
cars table:
db.tables.register
'Car_1_byColor':
filter:
keys: ['color']
clauses: ['color']
lines = db.tables.query 'Car', [1], 'byColor'
expect(lines.length).toBe 3
expect(lines[1].name).toBe 'Toyota Prius'
Specifying
color in the
clauses array tells the query service to look for the value
1 in the following fields wether they exist or not:
color_id
color
color
So you can query a non indexed field in the same way:
db.tables.register
'Car_1_byName':
filter:
keys: ['name']
clauses: ['name']
lines = db.tables.query 'Car', ['SL 600'], 'byName'
expect(lines.length).toBe 1
expect(lines[0].id).toBe 2
entity name and
keys
You can provide directly the query definition instead of the name of a previously registered query:
lines = db.tables.query 'Car', [2],
filter:
keys: ['brand']
clauses: ['brand']
expect(lines.length).toBe 2
expect(lines[1].name).toBe 'BMW Série 3 Berline'
lines = db.tables.query 'Car', sort: ['name']
expect(lines.length).toBe 8
expect(lines[4].name).toBe 'SL 600'
lines = db.tables.query 'Car', sort: ['name':-1]
expect(lines.length).toBe 8
expect(lines[4].name).toBe 'Honda Jazz'
Use the
select clause in the query definition to define a join between tables.
Simply put a dot between tables' name to define a n -> 1 or a 1 -> n relationship:
cars.brands
will join, by default,
cars and
brands on
cars.brand_id = brands.id
This will work if the
cars table has a
brand_id field.
If the
cars table has no
brand_id field, it will try to look for a 1 -> n relationship (see below)
You can also specify which field you want to take in each table. Simply put the fileds' name in parenthesis just after the table's name.
If you don't specify fields' name, no field will be selected. To select all fields, put a star
*
If the same field name is selected in two different tables the second one will have prepended it's table's name and a dot.
lines = db.tables.query
select: 'cars(*).brands(name)'
sort: ['brands.name', 'name':-1]
expect(lines.length).toBe 8
expect(lines[4].name).toBe 'SLK 200'
Currently, you can only use the
ìs and
isnt operators.
lines = db.tables.query 'Car', [2],
filter:
keys: ['brand']
clauses:['brand', {field:'color_id', oper:'isnt', value:2}]
expect(lines.length).toBe 1
expect(lines[0].name).toBe 'BMW Série 3 Berline'
The filter function you provide will receive three parameters: the
line to accept or not, the
keys received as the query parameters and the line's table name. The function shoul return
true if the line is accepted or
no if it is rejected.
lines = db.tables.query 'Car',
filter: (line, keys, tableName) ->
line.name.indexOf('SL') isnt 0
expect(lines.length).toBe 6
expect(lines[0].name).toBe 'BMW Série 2 Cabriolet'
When you want to define a 1 -> n join, you have to put the table on the right side of the relationship inside brackets
[]. But you can omit it if no n -> 1 relationship exists between the two tables.
In the following example
colors.[cars]
will join
colors and
cars on
colors.id = cars.color_id
In this example, no field is specified in the select clause, but the
map.add clause defines a function that receives an
output object and an
input object. You just have to copy what you need from the
input to the
output.
In the
input object, every field is prefixed by its corresponding table's name.
lines = db.tables.query 'Car',
select: 'colors.[cars].brands'
filter:
clauses: [field:'colors.id', oper:'is', value:2]
map:
add: (o, i) ->
o.id = i['cars.id']
o.name = i['cars.name']
o.brand = i['brands.name']
expect(lines.length).toBe 3
expect(lines[0].name).toBe 'SL 600'
expect(lines[2].brand).toBe 'Honda'
There is also a
map.remove clause that can be used to remove fields from the selected ones (i.e. if you use the star
* in the
select clause.
This example is close to the preceeding one except it has a more straightforward syntax.
The
fields clause replaces the
map one and the
where clause replaces the
filter one. The
where clause does not (yet) use existing index on foreign keys.
lines = db.tables.query
select: 'colors.cars.brands'
fields: ({cars, brands}) ->
id: cars.id
name: cars.name
brand: brands.name
where:
colors: -> @id is 2
brands: -> @name is 'Honda'
expect(lines.length).toBe 3
expect(lines[0].name).toBe 'SL 600'
expect(lines[2].brand).toBe 'Honda'
Chocodash is a small library that includes javascript utilities:
_.type returns the type of an object
_type({}) === '[object Object]'
_.Type provides a Type enumeration
_type({}) === _.Type.Object
_.Type =
Object: '[object Object]'
Array: '[object Array]'
Boolean: '[object Boolean]'
Number: '[object Number]'
Date: '[object Date]'
Function: '[object Function]'
Math: '[object Math]'
String: '[object String]'
Undefined: '[object Undefined]'
Null: '[object Null]'
_.prototype makes it easy to create a Javascript prototype
following the classical class way:
Coffeescript:
Service = _.prototype
add: (a,b) -> a+b
sub: (a,b) -> a-b
Javascript:
Service = _.prototype({
add: function(a, b) {
return a + b;
},
sub: function(a, b) {
return a - b;
}
});
or the mixin way:
Coffeescript:
Service = _.prototype()
Service.use ->
@add = (a,b) -> a+b
@sub = (a,b) -> a-b
Javascript:
Service = _.prototype();
Service.use(function() {
this.add = function(a, b) {
return a + b;
};
return this.sub = function(a, b) {
return a - b;
};
});
Then use your prototype to create javascript objects:
sevr = new Service();
expect(serv instanceof Service).toBe(true);
expect(serv.add(1,1)).toBe(2);
You can define a prototype initializer by using the
constructor keyword:
Coffeescript:
Service = _.prototype
constructor: (@name) ->
serv = new Service "MyDoc"
expect(serv.name).toBe "MyDoc"
Javascript:
Service = _.prototype({
constructor: function(name) {
this.name = name;
}
});
serv = new Service("MyDoc");
expect(serv.name).toBe("MyDoc");
You can also create a prototype by adopting/copying
another prototype's beahaviour and adding new functions:
Coffeescript:
MoreMath = ->
@multiply = (a,b) -> a * b
@divide = (a,b) -> a / b
CopiedService = _.prototype adopt:Service, use:MoreMath
cop = new CopiedService
expect(cop.add 2,2).toBe 4
expect(cop.multiply 3,3).toBe 9
Javascript:
MoreMath = function() {
this.multiply = function(a, b) {
return a * b;
};
return this.divide = function(a, b) {
return a / b;
};
};
CopiedService = _.prototype({
adopt: Service,
use: MoreMath
});
cop = new CopiedService;
expect(cop.add(2, 2)).toBe(4);
expect(cop.multiply(3, 3)).toBe(9);
You can finally create a prototype by inheriting another prototype's beahaviour and adding new functions that can access parent's overriden function:
Coffeescript:
InheritedService = _.prototype
inherit:Service
use: -> @sub = (a,b) -> a + ' - ' + b + ' = ' + _.super @, a,b
inh = new InheritedService
expect(inh.add 2,2).toBe 4
expect(inh.sub 2,2).toBe "2 - 2 = 0"
Javascript:
InheritedService = _.prototype({
inherit: Service,
use: function() {
return this.sub = function(a, b) {
return a + ' - ' + b + ' = ' + _.super(this, a, b);
};
}
});
inh = new InheritedService;
expect(inh.add(2, 2)).toBe(4);
expect(inh.sub(2, 2)).toBe("2 - 2 = 0");
_.defaults ensure default values are set on an object
Set default values if not set:
o = _.defaults({first:1}, {second:2});
expect(o.first).toBe(1);
expect(o.second).toBe(2);
Set default values on sub-object if not set and preserve other values:
o = _.defaults({second:{sub1:'sub1'}}, {first:2, second:sub2:'sub2'});
expect(o.first).toBe(2);
expect(o.second.sub1).toBe('sub1');
expect(o.second.sub2).toBe('sub2');
Here are Chocolate's reactive services.
_.signal represents a value which can be observed
Signals are objects representing observed values. They are read by executing the
value() function with no arguments.
They are set by executing the
value() function with a signal definition as the only argument.
a = new _.Signal(1);
b = new _.Signal(function(){ a.value() });
expect(a.value()).toEqual(1);
expect(b.value()).toEqual(1);
a.value(2);
expect(a.value()).toEqual(2);
expect(b.value()).toEqual(2);
_.Observer reports signal changes
Observers are defined in a manner similar to Signals
The primary differences of observers are:
They are called upon Signal change:
a = new _.Signal(1);
b = null;
c = new _.Observer(function(){ b = a.value() });
expect(b).toEqual(1);
a.value(2);
expect(b).toEqual(2);
Together, Signals and Observers form a directed acyclic graph. Signals form the root and intermediate nodes of the graph, while Observers form the leaf nodes in the graph.
When a signal is updated, it propagates its changes through the graph. Observers are updated last after all affected signals have been updated. From the perspective of observers, all signals are updated atomically and instantly .
_.Publisher reports basic signal changes to one-to-many reporters. They use one internal pair of Signal and Observer
asyncFunc = function() {
var publisher = new _.Publisher;
var callback = function() {
return publisher.notify('done');
};
doAsyncStuff(callback);
return publisher;
};
asyncFunc().subscribe(function(answer) { // do something when notified });
Really simple tools to help manage asynchronous calls serialization.
You can change this javascript code:
db.createOrGetTable(function(table) {
return table.insertRow(row, function() {
return db.select(query(function(rows) {
return console.log(rows.count);
}));
});
});
to this code:
_.async(function(await, local) {
await(function() {
return db.createOrGetTable(function(table) {
local.table = table;
return this.next();
});
});
await(function(next) {
return local.table.insertRow(row, function() {
return this.next();
});
});
await(function(next) {
return db.select(query(function(rows) {
local.rows = rows;
return this.next();
}));
});
return await(function() {
return console.log(local.rows.count);
});
});
or in Coffeescript, this code:
db.createOrGetTable (table) ->
table.insertRow row, ->
db.select query (rows) ->
console.log rows.count
to this code:
_.async (await, local) ->
await -> db.createOrGetTable (table) -> local.table = table; @next()
await -> local.table.insertRow row, -> @next()
await > db.select query (rows) -> local.rows = rows; @next()
await -> console.log local.rows.count
It helps you mix synchronous and asynchronous, iterative and recursive code, in a simple way with no new concept to learn.
Here is an example taken from /general/chocodash spec file:
var _, end, start, time1, time2, time3, aync_func;
aync_func = function(duration, cb) {
return setTimeout((function() {
return cb(new Date().getTime());
}), duration);
};
_ = require('chocolate/general/chocodash');
start = new Date().getTime();
time1 = time2 = time3 = end = null;
_.serialize(function(defer) {
defer(function(next) {
return aync_func(250, function(time) {
time1 = time;
return next();
});
});
defer(function(next) {
return aync_func(150, function(time) {
time2 = time;
return next();
});
});
defer(function(next) {
return aync_func(350, function(time) {
time3 = time;
return next();
});
});
defer(function() {
// expect(time1 - start).toBeGreaterThan(250 - 5);
// expect(time2 - start).toBeGreaterThan(400 - 5);
// expect(time3 - start).toBeGreaterThan(750 - 5);
// expect(end - start).toBeLessThan(10);
});
end = new Date().getTime();
});
_.stringify transforms a javascript object in a string that can be parsed back as an object
You can stringify every property of an object, even a function or a Date:
o = {
u: void 0,
n: null,
i: 1,
f: 1.11,
s: '2',
b: true,
add: function(a, b) { return a + b; },
d: new Date("Sat Jan 01 2011 00:00:00 GMT+0100")
};
s = _.stringify o
expect(s).toBe "{u:void 0,n:null,i:1,f:1.11,s:'2',b:true,add:function (a, b) {\n return a + b;\n },d:new Date(1293836400000)}"
_.parse transforms a stringified javascript object back to a javascript object
a = _.parse "{u:void 0,n:null,i:1,f:1.11,s:'2',b:true,add:function (a, b) {\n return a + b;\n },d:new Date(1293836400000)}"
expect(a.u).toBe undefined
expect(a.n).toBe null
expect(a.i).toBe 1
expect(a.f).toBe 1.11
expect(a.s).toBe '2'
expect(a.b).toBe yes
expect(a.add(1,1)).toBe 2
expect(a.d.valueOf()).toBe new Date("Sat Jan 01 2011 00:00:00 GMT+0100").valueOf()
_.Uuid helps to generate RFC4122(v4) UUIDs, and also non-RFC compact ids
Uuid() // produces a string like "88a8814c-fd78-44cc-b4c1-dbff3cc63abd"
expect(Uuid.parse("49A15746135C4DEDAB55B2C5F74BD5BB").toString()).toBe([73, 161, 87, 70, 19, 92, 77, 237, 171, 85, 178, 197, 247, 75, 213, 187].toString());
Debugate is really basic tool to help profile and log code execution.
Here is a sample taken from the /general/debugate spec file:
var Debug = require('chocolate/general/debugate'), f1;
f1 = function(cb) {
return setTimeout((function() {
return cb(new Date().getTime());
}), 250);
};
Debugate.profile.start('Test time spent');
f1(function(time) {
Debugate.profile.end('Test time spent');
// expect(Debugate.profile.spent('Test time spent').time).toBeGreaterThan((250 - 5) * 1000);
// expect(Debugate.profile.spent('Test time spent').time).toBeLessThan((250 + 5) * 1000);
});
Chocokup is derived from Coffeekup which is a templating engine for node.js and browsers that lets you to write your html templates in 100% pure CoffeeScript.
What Chocokup adds is the "Panel orientation" missing from html which is page oriented.
Chocokup introduces few new tags:
and modifies some already existing tags:
Using a pure Coffeescript syntax, you can write this:
panel proportion:"served", ->
panel "aside left"
panel "main"
panel "aside right"
which translates into:
<div class="space">
<div class="space service horizontal left">
<div class="space">aside left</div>
</div>
<div class="space service horizontal served center">
<div class="space">main</div>
</div>
<div class="space service horizontal right">
<div class="space">aside right</div>
</div>
</div>
and displays as a main panel with a left and a right service panels.
You can also write Css code using Chocokup:
panel "#calc", ->
button "##{id()}", i for i in [9..0]
button '+' ; button '-'
button '.by3', '='
css ->
width = 160
nbColumn = 3
box: ->
border: '1px solid black'
width: width + 'px'
minHeight: '20px'
textAlign: 'center'
whiteSpaceCollapse: 'collapse'
'#calc':
box:on
button:
width: width / nbColumn - 4
height: width / nbColumn - 4
'button.by3':
width: width
This will display a basic Calculator
Chocokup also provides a basic
lorem service that can generate
word,
sentence,
paragraph,
image and
face.
lorem.word,
lorem.words,
lorem.sentence,
lorem.sentences,
lorem.paragraph,
lorem.paragraphs generate text and so can be used anywhere a text is expected.
e.g.: div src:lorem.sentences(3)
lorem.image and
lorem.face generate an url that can be used in a
ìmg tag as its
src property value.
e.g.: img src:lorem.image('woman')
In a Coffeescript source file (ie. : mypage.coffee),
insert an
interface function that returns a new
Chocokup.Document
Chocokup = require 'chocolate/general/chocokup'
exports.interface = ->
new Chocokup.Document 'Chocolate - Wep Apps with a sweet taste', theme:'writer'->
body ->
"Welcome to Chocolatejs.org !"
Then open a web browser and open that page: ie. https://myserver/mypage
Chocokup documents include the Eric Meyer's reset CSS.
You can select few
themes:
If you only want to build a partial document, you can use
Chocokup.Panel
Chocokup = require 'chocolate/general/chocokup'
kup = ->
text "Welcome to Chocolatejs.org !"
exports.interface = ->
new Chocokup.Panel(kup).render()
Read the complete Chocokup reference in Chocolate Studio Chocokup help panel.
Chocoss is a Css templating system currently being developed inside Chocokup
Five simple reset types and a static grid system are added to Chocokup fluid panel system.
The reset types are:
reset and redefine basic styles.
basic and add margins
paper
paper
Locco is the Chocolate protocol. It helps manage data, workflows and interfaces.
so indicates the action type.
do: execute an exported function in source file
move:
what is specified:
what file's content to
where file
where file
eval: run the where file associated spec: ie. default.spec.coffee for default.coffee
go: default action. Load where file and execute interface function.
what adds a precision on the action object (usualy its pathname).
where tells where the action should take place: a pathname
how asks for a special type of respond if available (web, raw, help).
web: default. responds as an html document
raw: responds as plain text
help: responds as an html Docco help file
edit: responds as an html source web editor
a
backdoor_key key can be specified to have system access
https://myserver/!/my_backdoor_key/myworld/myfolder
Usage:
https://myserver/myworld/myfolder?so=move&what=/myworld/mydocument
Moves /myworld/mydocument file to /myworld/myfolder
so = move
what = /myworld/mydocument
where = /myworld/myfolder
how = web (by default) - will return an answer as html.
https://myserver/myworld/myfolder
Go to /myworld/myfolder file,
load and renderit if it's an Interface or execute **interface** function if exists,
otherwise open file in editor
so = go (by default)
what = undefined
where = /myworld/myfolder
how = web (by default) - will return an answer as html.
https://myserver/myworld/myfolder?myFunc&myParamValue
Go to /myworld/myfolder file,
load it and execute **myFunc** function if exists, with myParamValue param
otherwise returns empty page
so = do (by default when request has parameters)
what = myFunc
where = /myworld/myfolder
how = web (by default) - will return an answer as html.
Locco Interface is a javascript protoype that provides the following services:
Rules enforcement:
Steps execution:
steps function returns
this.respond.later.
Render execution:
When Chocolate workflow service receives a request, it loads the corresponding module.
If the module has an property named
interface which is an instance of Locco
Interface,
it submits the provided parameters and the system context (__) in a
bin to the interface:
Interface = require 'chocolate/general/locco/interface'
exports.interface = new Interface
defaults:
who: 'you'
where: 'Paris'
render: ->
'hello ' + @bin.who + ' in ' + @bin.where
Interface service makes explicit what you have to deal with when you create an interface.
An
Interface.Web service makes it easy to build a web interface component.
You just declare an interface where the
render is some Chocokup code that can access data stored in the provided
bin.
That interface can embed other
Interface.Web modules:
welcome_user = new Interface.Web
defaults:
welcome_message: -> 'Welcome'
use: ->
login_panel: new Interface.Web
defaults:
login: -> 'Login'
signin: -> 'Sign in'
render: ({login, signin}) ->
a href:'#', login
a href:'#', signin
render: ({__, welcome_message}) ->
if __.session.user?.has_signed_in
span welcome_message
span __.session.user.name
else
login_panel @bin.login_panel.bin
If you want to declare, in the
defaults or
use sections, an object that contains cyclical cross references, you have to create it with the
new keyword or to put it in an array.
This way the
Interface.Web will not look endlessly inside your
defaults (or
use) section for
Interface.Web objects.
When building HTML documents using Interface.Web or Chocokup you may use the
id(),
id.ids() and
id.classes() functions to generate ids and css class ids.
id() gives you a new unique id to be used to define a DOM element id and
id.ids() gives you a local id generator to get ids by name, like in:
button "##{id 'ok_button'}"
or
ids = id.ids()
button "##{ids('ok_button')}"
You can define named ids in three different scopes (
local,
module and
general) using
id('id_name'),
id.module('id_name') and
id.global('id_name').
Using Coffeekup,
id('id_name'),
id.module('id_name') and
id.global('id_name') refer to three distinct global scopes.
Using Chockup,
id('id_name') has a
global scope, but you can define a module scope for a given kup using
the
Chocokup.scope(kup, module_path) and then get a module's scoped id using
id.module('id_name').
Using Interface.Web:
id('id_name') has a local scope (local to the Interface.Web's
render code
id.module('id_name') has a module scope (local to the module file in which the Interface is defined)
id.global('id_name') has a global scope (global in all
render code used in the page/document rendered
So, using Locco/Interface.Web:
render code
id.ids(), just use
id('id_name')
id.ids generated ids dictionary to the
coffeescript section, it will be done behond the scene.
i.e., local usage:
sample_interface = new Interface.Web.Html
render: ->
input "##{id 'input'}", value:'Ok'
coffeescript ->
element = document.getElementById(id 'input')
alert element.value
i.e., module usage:
extern_interface = new Interface.Web.Html
render: ->
coffeescript ->
element = document.getElementById(id.module 'input')
alert element.value
sample_interface = new Interface.Web.Html
use: -> {extern_interface}
render: ->
input "##{id.module 'input'}", value:'Ok'
extern_interface()
Specolate is a client and server side behavior/test driven development tool.
It uses Jasmine, a great behavior-driven development framework for testing JavaScript code.
Something interesting is that it runs your specs in the server and in the browser contexts.
You only have add, at the begining of your spec file:
unless window?
describe ...
if window?
describe ...
Newnotes = require './newnotes'
describe 'Newnotes', ->
it 'creates, then lists a basic todo', ->
newnotes = new Newnotes
newnotes.add 'do first'
newnotes.add 'do after'
expect([todo.title for todo in newnotes.list()].join(',')).toEqual 'do first,do after'
Docco is a literate-programming-style documentation generator. It produces html that displays your comments alongside your code.
Doccolate is a modified version of Docco that can be used on demand both on client and server side. It supports Coffeescript, Javascript, CSS and Markdown file formats.
You can use it by clicking on the Doc button while a source file is opened. Then you will immediately see if your source is well documented. Source modifications are reflected on the fly!
Source comments are passed through Markdown, and code is passed through Highlight syntax highlighting.
Documented version of your source files can be displayed directly in the browser
by using the
how=help Http parameter:
https://myserver/mymodule?how=help
Litejq is a lite jQuery-compatible library introduced to be Chocolate client-side scripts foundation.
It knows:
Core
$.ready, $.noConflict, $.type, $.isArray, $.isWindow, $.isPlainObject, $.each, $.map, $.extend, .get, .each, .splice, .map
Ajax
$.ajax, $.get, $.post, $.getJson, $.param
Query:
.filter, .find, .parent, .parents, .siblings, .children, .first, .last, .closest
Event:
$.Event, $.now, .on, .off, .bind, .unbind, .delegate, .undelegate
Style:
.addClass, .removeClass, .toggleClass, .hasClass, .css
Dom:
.text, .html, .append, .prepend, .replaceWith, .empty, .attr, .removeAttr, .data, .removeData, .val, .show, .hide, .height, .width, .offset, .remove
liteLorem is a basic lorem (fake words, sentences and images) library that can be used anywhere and that is included in chocokup
lorem.word(): generates one words
lorem.words(count): generates `count` words
lorem.sentence(): generates one sentence (5 to 10 words each), starting with an upper case and ending with a point.
lorem.sentences(count): generates `count` sentences
lorem.paragraphs(): generates one paragraph (10 to 20 sentences each), separated by a newline char (\\n)
lorem.paragraphs(count): generates `count` paragraphs
lorem.image(): generates a random image (400x200px)
lorem.image(width:200, height:300): generates a random image (200x400)
lorem.image(type:'arch'): generates a random architecture image. Type can be: `animals`, `arch`, `nature`, `people`, `tech`
lorem.image(type:'people', color:'sepia'): generates a random people image in sepia (with sepia a `type` has to be provided).
lorem.image(color:'grayscale'): generates a random image in gray scale.
lorem.image(blur:true): generates a random blurred image (with blurred image no `type` can be provided).
lorem.image(gravity:'east'): generates a random image cropped to the east if image is wider than high (with gravity image no `type` can be provided). Gravity can be `north`, `east`, `south`, `west`, `center`
Newnotes is a note taking tool that helps memorize and get things done.
Things are structured-text with each level thought as shortest-long-title. Each thing input has a date and a time stamp.
You can use it to manage notes / todo lists / oulines.
New item/sub-item
You can create a new item with the same attributes than the previous (use Ctrl-Return). You can also create sub-items with the indent/outdent function (use Tab and Shift-Tab)
Tagging attributes
You can modify the item attributes using the selectors.
Dimensions :
Priority: Now, Tomorrow, Later, Done
Scope: Me, Household, Family, Friends, Community, Business, State, Public
Action: Explore, Memorize, Learn, Teach, Do, Control, Delegate, Relax
Intention: Know, Use, Make, Manage
Wish: No wish, Identity, Hobbies, Education, Religion, Leisure
Need: No need, Food, Health, Clothing, Equipment, Housing
Share: No share, Communication, Partnership, Work, Banking, Insurance
You can use it directly inside Chocolate Studio in the Notes panel,
but also directly and fullscreen at:
https://myserver/-/server/newnotes
You can display a Newnotes branch with impress.js:
https://myserver/-/server/newnotes?my-branch-title&as=impress
Read the complete Newnotes reference in Chocolate Studio Newnotes help panel.
Chocolate is still currently (2019/04) an experimental framework that needs to be completed and polished.
MIT License
Chocolate is a simple webapp framework built on Node.js using Coffeescript
Copyright (c) 2011-2016, Jean-Claude Levy
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person
obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation
files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without
restriction, including without limitation the rights to use,
copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the
Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following
conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be
included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND,
EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES
OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND
NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT
HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY,
WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING
FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR
OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.