())

(( ) ) _

( )( ) ) / ____| |

(.( ) .)(.( )) _ | | | | _ _ _

( ( ).( ) (.)( ).) ) | | | ' \ / \ / / _ \

|`-.._ ..-'| | |_| | | | () | (| () |

\ / ___|| ||_/ __/

| ;---.

| ( \ | | | | ()

| | ) ) | | __ | |_ _ _ _

| | / / | | / ` | __/ \ | / |

| ( / | |_| (| | || __/| _ \

/ \ / |___,|____() |/

| | / |

`-..__..-' |__/

Chocolate - Full stack Node.js framework

Chocolate is an experimental and isomorphic Node.js webapp framework built using Coffeescript.

It includes :

Chocolate Studio -- an online IDE (with Coffeescript, Javascript, Css, Json, and Markdown support)

Locco -- the Chocolate protocol : so, what, where, how...

LateDB -- a kind of database running in-memory and logged to disk

Chocokup -- a 100% pure CoffeeScript templating language that helps build web user interfaces (based on Coffeekup)

Chocodown -- Chocokup-aware port of Markdown (based on Showdown)

Chocolate Lab -- an online and immediate Lab playground where you write, transpile and/or test code between Javascript and Coffeescript and also between Html and Chocokup...

Specolate -- a behavior/test driven development tool (based on Jasmine) that works client and server side

Doccolate -- an online documentation editing tool (based on Docco)

Chocodash -- toolbox with javascript object identity, types, serialization and asynchronous calls and signals management

liteJq -- a lite jQuery-compatible library

liteLorem -- a basic lorem (fake words, sentences and images) library

an automatic free SSL certificate service with Let's Encrypt

a simple reverse proxy service

a basic source control with Git

Chocoss -- a Css framework

NewNotes -- a promising note taking tool

Chocolate integrates:

Version

Chocolate v0.0.33 - (2020-12-18)

UPDATES

in server/workflow : we now are compatbile with Letsencrypt v2 through the use of ACME.js, a low-level client for Let's Encrypt built by Root (https://therootcompany.com/)

in server/monitor : We do not use node-inspector anymore but we now uses V8's integrated debugging service So to start a debugging session you will now need to: open a ssh tunnel to your remote server (ssh -L 9229:localhost:9229 user@remote.example.com) open chrome tab with chrome://inspect#devices

in general/latedb : You can now directly access the raw data stored in a lateDB table db. tables . get ( table_name ) You can also directly query a field's index in a LatDB table: db. tables . get ( table_name , id, index ) Be carefull: db.tables.get returns the raw data stored in LateDB, you'd rather use db.tables.query that returns a filtered and cloned version of the data. Tables' fields are now collected automatically in LateDB and can also be added, removed and listed manually To get a table's fields list: db .tables .list ( table_name ) To add a field in a table's fields list: db .tables .alter ( table_name , { add : 'field' }) To remove a field from a table's fields list: db .tables .alter ( table_name , { drop : 'field' })



FIXED BUGS

in server/monitor : filtered dot files out of monitoring filtered files inside node_modules directory out of monitoring error messages received were wrongly and badly rerouted to stdout

in general/latedb : was not able to compact client-side database when no timestamp was given was not able to clone null values (introduced in 0.0.31)

in server/studio : diff tab was not displaying diff for source files with an associated spec file

in bin/chocomake, ssl key length was increased to 2048

UPDATES

updated Chokidar to v 3.4.0

updated Chocolate's logo in README.md file

See history in CHANGELOG.md file

Summary

There is a non-writable demo at : https://demo.chocolatejs.org/

This procedure was tested as root on Debian 8.0

Prerequisites

Chocolate needs Node.js (from v0.10.22 to latest).

Install Node.js (v6.x)

apt- get update apt- get upgrade apt- get install curl curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_6.x | bash - apt- get install -y nodejs

Make node modules accessible everywhere

You can use start, stop and monitor Chocolate's app with PM2 service:

Install PM2

npm install -g pm2

Chocolate also needs:

Other prerequisites

apt- get install g++ apt- get install git npm install -g coffee-script

Install Chocolate:

npm install -g --unsafe-perm chocolate

Run chocomake to create myapp

cd /home chocomake myapp

Answer asked questions to create a self-signed SSL certificate.

Install Chocolate in PM2

su - myapp

Start 'myapp'

pm2 start coffee pm2 save pm2 startup ctrl+d

To stop, start or restart 'myapp'

pm2 stop myapp pm2 start myapp pm2 restart myapp

Chocolate runs on your server and responds to https requests on port 8026

You can change port number in the pm2 start command where you append the port parameter:

pm2 start coffee --name= "myapp" -- /usr/ lib/node_modules/chocolate/server/monitor.coffee /home/myapp 8081

You can also use a simple Http server by specifying options in the /home/myapp/data/app.config.json file:

http_only: true port: 80

You defined a master key when using chocomake to create myapp.

You enter that key at:

https :

To logoff go to :

https :

To enter Chocolate Studio, go to:

https :

There you can create, modify, move and commit source files

Web access to source files and functions ⌂

You access a file directly in the browser:

To display default.coffee as raw text

https :

To display default.coffee as documentation text (docco)

https :

To edit default.coffee

https :

To run default.spec.coffee specs (if you create it)

https :

Requests to Chocolate server follow theses rules (the Locco protocol main operations):

https

By default, Chocolate uses Https:

Http requests are redirected to https

Https server is located (by default) at port 8026

Http server is located at port Https+1 (8027)

You can specify options in data/app.config.json file:

http_only: true or false port: <main port number> key: <key filename> cert: <cert filename>

Let's Encrypt SSL certificate

You can use Let's Encrypt free SSL certificate service directly in your Chocolate app:

First configure Let's Encrypt's service in data/app.config.json :

"letsencrypt" : { "domains" : [ "yourdomain.com" ], "email" : "you@yourdomain.com" , "agreeTos" : true , "production" : true , }

You can put false in production parameter to test certificate generation. The generated certificates should appear in data/letsencrypt/live/yourdomain folder

Your certificate will then be renewed and the app restarted, automatically after approximately 90 days

But there is more: you can put many domains in the same certificate

"domains" : [ "yourdomain.com" , "theirdomain.com" , "ourdomain.com" ]

Finally, you have to explicitly add an entry with yourdomain prefixed with www if you want to support it:

"domains" : [ "yourdomain.com" , "www.yourdomain.com" ]

Reverse Proxy service

There is a simple Reverse Proxy service that you can configure in data/app.config.json :

"proxy" : [ 'yourdomain.com' , 'theirdomain.com' , 'ourdomain.com' ]

Then Chocolate will forward request for those domains to local processes/apps awaiting requests on your proxy app port + 10

So if your proxy app is on 8026 port then yourdomain.com will be on 8036 , theirdomain.com will be on 8046 ...

And if you also use Chocolate 's letsencrypt feature, you'll only have to set:

"proxy": true

and Chocolate will use the domains defined in

"letsencrypt" : { "domains" : [ "yourdomain.com" ], ...

Javascript Bundle service

You can define Javascript bundles to be built when source files are saved.

If you have some client side Coffeescript/Javascript files (in Client or General folders) with the same prefix (or in the same subfolder), they can be bundled in the same file.

In the app.config.json file, add a build:{bundles:[]} section, with the following parameters:

filename: the name for the output bundle file prefix: the prefix used in (or the path to) every file to put in the bundle known_files: an array of files' path, that have to be put in that precise order in the bundle with_modules: true or false , to put in the bundle the necessary code to make those files required by the Chocolate's require service "build": { "bundles": [ { "filename": "locco.js" , "prefix": "locco" , "known_files": { "locco/intention.js": true , "locco/data.js": true , "locco/action.js": true , "locco/document.js": true , "locco/workflow.js": true , "locco/interface.js": true , "locco/actor.js": true , "locco/reserve.js": true , "locco/prototype.js": true }, "with_modules": true } ] }

Chocolate system services and files

They are accessible (if you registered the master key) at:

https : https :

Your app services and files

They are at:

https : https :

Default service in source file

If your source file exports an interface function (ie. in default.coffee ):

exports . interface = () -> 'Hello world!'

Then it is called when you request that file with no parameter:

https :

returns a web page with

Hello world!

You can use the Interface.Web service with Chocokup to produce your Html page :

Interface = require 'chocolate/general/locco/interface' exports . interface = new Interface.Web -> div "Hello world #{world}!" for world in [ 1 .. 5 ]

A sweet web app development environment.

It displays your source files and browse through directories, has a search in files service.

It has a panel that displays log messages.

It can also list and open source file commited versions.

You can create, move, rename and delete files.

The central panel has the code editor. It has syntax highlighting for Coffeescript, Javascript, CSS and Markdown.

It has a basic automplete feature that, by pressing CTRL+SPACE keys, proposes you a list of words collected from your file.

It also has snippets that will expand code from a shortcut:

in an HTML file, html5+CTRL+SPACE will become:

< html > < head > < meta http-equiv = "content-type" content = "text/html; charset=utf-8" /> < title > `substitute(Filename('', 'Page Title'), '^.', '\u&', '')` </ title > meta </ head > < body > body </ body > </ html >

Then you can move to meta and body section by pressing the TAB key.

Currently there are Coffeescript, Javascript, CSS and HTML snippets in the editor.

Spec, Doc, Lab, Help and Notes panels ⌂

The central panel can also split to display the associated spec file (see Specolate)

or the source file in help mode (see Doccolate) or the Lab that can be used to test Coffeescript or Chocodown code.

The help panel lists some usefull resources. Links will be opened in the central panel.

The Notes panel allows you to write and save some notes.

Usage

https :

Source

https :

Editor shrotcuts

https :

The Lab helps you write your code and test cases, syntax and also translate between Javascript and Coffeescript and also between Html and Chocokup...

Coffeescript Lab

When you type Coffescript code in the Lab editor, it is immediately translated in Javascript.

You can use this service to learn Coffeescript but also to verify that your code will do what you expect it should.

Beside beeing translated in Javascript it is also immediately executed.

And you can see the result in the terminal panel.

But more... when you display the Debug panel you can see your variables values through code execution!

This service is inspired by Bret Victor's lecture (Inventing on priciples).

Copy the following code in the Coffeescript Lab with the Debug panel:

binarySearch = (key, array ) -> low = 0 high = array .length -1 while (low <= high) mid = Math.floor((low + high) / 2 ) value = array [mid] if value > key high = mid - 1 else if value < key low = mid + 1 else return mid return -1 result = binarySearch 'f' , [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' , 'e' , 'f' ]

Then change the 'f' to something else and see the Debug panel change in live!

This service is experimental but it has been really useful to me.

Javascript Lab

But you can also select the Javascript mode where your Javascript code will be immediately executed and also translated to Coffeescript!

Chocodown Lab

Literate programming...

Chocodown panel lets you write Markdown, Chocokup and Coffeescript code that will be immediately translated to html and javascript!

But more... when you display the Dom panel you can see immmediately the result!

Basically, this panel is a Markdown editor, but you can insert code blocks by using the # and the ! signs followed by the language you want to use: html, css, javascript, coffeescript, chocokup.

When you use the # sign, Chocodown displays and highlights the following code.

When you use the ! sign, it executes the code.

And you can use both #!

Copy the following code in the Chocokup Lab with the Dom panel:

**Css code** border: 1px solid grey; background: maroon; color: white; text-align: center; } **Chocokup code** panel "#chocodown-demo" , -> header -> 'header' footer -> 'footer' body -> for i in [0..3] button "#{i}" **Coffeescript code** buttons = document.querySelectorAll '#chocodown-demo button' for button in buttons addEvent = button.addEventListener ? button.attachEvent addEvent.call button, "click" , -> alert "I'm button #" + @innerhtml

And see...

Then change [0..3] to [0..6] and see the result...

Html Lab

But you can also select the Html mode where your Html code will be immediately rendered and also translated to Coffeekup/Chocokup!

How to write Modules ⌂

You can create a module by pressing the Create button. It will create a module with the name you provide in the currently displayed folder. If you dont put a suffix the the filename, it will create a Coffescript file with .coffee suffix.

Supported file types are: .coffee, .js, .html, .css, .md

If you have asset files you want to be downloadable from the web (like images or js libraries), put them in the /static folder.

It is supposed that you will put modules that run only in the node.js environment in the /server folder. Modules that run only in the browser will go int the /client folder, and modules that can run in both environment will be put in /general folder.

If you put .coffee or .js files in the /client or /general folder, they will be compiled if .coffee and copied to the /static/lib folder and will be downloadable by your javascript client code (using the provided require function).

If you create a general module (that can work on server and in browser), you will need to write something like the following code:

class MyGeneralModule constructor: -> ... _module = window ? module _module.exports = MyGeneralModule

The exported function interface , if present in your module, is used to return an Interface.Web object or an html content if someone calls that module with no parameter:

i.e., in module mymodule.coffee :

exports . interface = -> '<div>Hello</div>'

or

Interface = require 'chocolate/general/locco/interface' exports . interface = new Interface.Web -> div 'Hello'

Will display Hello when called with https://myserver/mymodule

You can also directly export an Interface.Web object

Interface = require 'chocolate/general/locco/interface' module . exports = new Interface.Web -> div 'Hello'

You can write module that runs on server with functions that you can call directly from the browser like this:

exports.say_hello = (who = 'you' , where = 'Paris' ) -> 'hello ' + who + ' in ' + where

This function can be called like this:

https://myserver/mymodule?say_hello and display hello you in Paris

https://myserver/mymodule?say_hello&me and display hello me in Paris

https://myserver/mymodule?say_hello&me&London and display hello me in London

https://myserver/mymodule?say_hello&where=Madrid and display hello you in Madrid

https://myserver/mymodule?say_hello&who=me&where=Madrid and display hello me in Madrid

Those function can declare a system parameter __ which contains:

.appdir: application directory .datadir: application data directory . session : session object to store user 's session data .request: HTTP request object .response: HTTP response object

i.e.:

exports .check_appdir = (__) -> "Application directory is:" + __ .appdir

Instead of a javascript function you can call a Locco Interface:

Interface = require 'chocolate/general/locco/interface' exports.say_hello = new Interface defaults: who: 'you' where : 'Paris' render: ({who, where }) -> 'hello ' + who + ' in ' + where

lateDB provides you an in-memory javascript space that you can modify with an update method

var lateDB = require ( 'chocolate/general/latedb' ); db = lateDB();

db .update ( 'key' : { op : func, data : some_data });

i.e. (in Coffeescript):

db. update 'result' : op: (data) -> (@ log ?= []).push data data: "done"

or in Javascript:

db.update({ 'result' : { op : function ( data ) { return ( this .log != null ? this .log : this .log = []).push(data); }, data : "done" } });

will store in the database

{ result :{log:[ 'done' ]}}

result is the key parameter which defines a section / table / bucket name, in which you want to store some data It contains an op field which provides a function to execute on this location, and a data field which should contain the data to provide to the op function.

What the update service do is that it records the op method and the data provided in a log.db file which will be reloaded and executed next time your app will be restarted.

Your op and data should rather not produce object oriented data (using the prototyping chain), unless those objets provides a stringify method which should write a javascript code in the log.db file that will re-create the oject.

db. update ({ 'key 1' : 'data 1' , 'key 2' : 'data 2' }, func);

i.e. (in Coffeescript):

db. update 'key 1' : 'data 1' 'key 2' : 'data 2' , (data) -> for k,v of data then @[k] = v

i.e (in Javascript):

db.update({ 'key 1' : 'data 1' , 'key 2' : 'data 2' }, function ( data ) { var k, v; for (k in data) { v = data[k]; this [k] = v; } });

will basicaly copy an object in the database

{ "key 1" : "data 1" , "key 2" , "data 2" }

db .update ({ data_key_1 : 'data value 1' , 'data_key_2' : 'data value 2' }, { key_1 : func_1, key_2 :func_2});

i.e. (in Coffeescript):

db. update { name : 'doe' , firstname: 'john' }, 'UpperCase' : (data) -> for k, v of data then @[k] = v.toString().toUpperCase() 'TwoLetters' : (data) -> for k, v of data then @[k] = v.toString().substr( 0 , 2 )

i.e (in Javascript):

db.update({ name : 'doe' , firstname : 'john' }, { 'UpperCase' : function ( data ) { var k, v; for (k in data) { v = data[k]; this [k] = v.toString().toUpperCase(); } }, 'TwoLetters' : function ( data ) { var k, v; for (k in data) { v = data[k]; this [k] = v.toString().substr( 0 , 2 ); } } });

will put an object in the database in two different places with two different functions

{ "UpperCase": { name : 'DOE' , firstname: 'JOHN' }, "TwoLetters": { name : 'do' , firstname: 'jo' } }

And voilà, that's bascially all...

Oh, there is one more thing...

LateDB provides relational-like services with insert, join and query capabilities:

count tables

db .tables .count ()

create table

The table's name uses the plural form of the entity's name. You can specify both, separated by a slash / . If you just provide one name, it will be used as the table's name, it will be supposed to be of plural form, and it's last letter will be removed to form the corrsponding entity's name.

In the following line, the table's name will be categories and the corresponding entity's name will be category

db. tables . create 'categories/category' table = db "tables.categories" expect( table .entity_name).toBe( 'category' ) expect( table . alias ).toBe( 'Category_' )

In the following line, the table's name will be colors and the corresponding entity's name will be color

db. tables . create 'colors' table = db "tables.colors" expect( table .entity_name).toBe( 'color' ) expect( table . alias ).toBe( 'Color_' ) db. tables . create 'brands' table = db "tables.brands" expect( table .entity_name).toBe( 'brand' ) db. tables . create 'cars' table = db "tables.cars" expect( table .entity_name).toBe( 'car' )

drop table

You can delete a table if you no longer need it:

db. tables . drop 'colors'

insert data

Primary key has to be called id

db. tables . insert 'colors' , id: 1 , name : 'white' db. tables . insert 'colors' , id: 2 , name : 'black' db. tables . insert 'colors' , id: 3 , name : 'red' expect(db( 'tables.colors' )[ 0 ].id).toBe 1 expect(db( 'tables.colors' )[ 2 ].name).toBe 'red' db. tables . insert 'brands' , id: 1 , name : 'Mercedes' db. tables . insert 'brands' , id: 2 , name : 'BMW' db. tables . insert 'brands' , id: 3 , name : 'Toyota' db. tables . insert 'brands' , id: 4 , name : 'Honda' expect(db( 'tables.brands' )[ 1 ].id).toBe 2 expect(db( 'tables.brands' )[ 3 ].name).toBe 'Honda'

Primary key ìd can be given by LateDB

id = db .tables .id 'colors' db .tables .insert 'colors' , id:id, name: 'grey' expect(db( 'tables.colors' ) .lines [id].name) .toBe 'grey'

Primary key id can be automatically given by LateDB

db. tables . create 'colors' , identity : on db. tables . insert 'colors' , name : 'grey' # id field is automatically inserted

automatic index creation

expect(db( 'tables.colors' ) .index .id [ 1 ].id) .toBe 1 expect(db( 'tables.colors' ) .index .id [ 3 ].name) .toBe 'red'

db. tables . update 'brands' , id: 3 , name : 'Toyota Motors' expect(db( 'tables.brands' ).lines[ 3 ].name).toBe 'Toyota Motors'

delete a line in a table

db .tables .delete 'cars' , id: 7 expect(db( 'tables.cars' ) .lines [ 7 ]) .toBe undefined

insert data with foreign keys

Foreign keys' name have to end with _id and use the sigular version of the table's name which is it's corresponding entity's name.

db. tables . insert 'cars' , id: 1 , name : 'SLK 200' , color_id: 1 , brand_id: 1 db. tables . insert 'cars' , id: 2 , name : 'SL 600' , color_id: 2 , brand_id: 1 db. tables . insert 'cars' , id: 3 , name : 'BMW Série 2 Cabriolet' , color_id: 2 , brand_id: 2 db. tables . insert 'cars' , id: 4 , name : 'BMW Série 3 Berline' , color_id: 3 , brand_id: 2 db. tables . insert 'cars' , id: 5 , name : 'Toyota Prius' , color_id: 1 , brand_id: 3 db. tables . insert 'cars' , id: 6 , name : 'Toyota Aygo' , color_id: 3 , brand_id: 3 db. tables . insert 'cars' , id: 7 , name : 'Honda Accord' , color_id: 2 , brand_id: 4 db. tables . insert 'cars' , id: 8 , name : 'Honda Jazz' , color_id: 1 , brand_id: 4 expect(db( 'tables.cars' )[ 3 ].id).toBe 4 expect(db( 'tables.cars' )[ 4 ].name).toBe 'Toyota Prius' expect(db( 'tables.cars' )[ 7 ].color_id).toBe 1

query a table

You can query using a straightforward syntax

lines = db.tables.query select: 'colors.cars.brands' fields: ({cars, brands}) -> id: cars.id name: cars.name brand: brands.name params: color: 2 , brand: 'Honda' where: colors: ({color}) -> @id is color brands: ({brand}) -> @name is brand expect(lines.length).toBe 1 expect(lines[0].brand).toBe 'Honda'

or

lines = db.tables.query 'colors.cars.brands' fields: ({cars, brands}) -> id: cars.id name: cars.name brand: brands.name params: color: 2 , brand: 'Honda' where: colors: ({color}) -> @id is color brands: ({brand}) -> @name is brand

You can directly query using the table's name and sort cars in reverse order

lines = db .tables .query 'cars' , sort: [ 'name' :- 1 ] expect(lines.length) .toBe 8 expect(lines[ 4 ].name) .toBe 'Honda Jazz'

query a table and filter using a function

lines = db .tables .query 'cars' , (o) -> o .name is 'Honda Jazz' expect(lines.length) .toBe 1 expect(lines[ 0 ].id) .toBe 8

register a query to use it later

You register a query by giving it a name and a definition. The name is composed by three parts: Entity-name_Number-of-parameters_Query-name

The third part, the query name, is optional. If no table is specified in the query definition, the Entity_name is used to specify the table name.

In the following example, we register a query on entity Color with no parameter and no definition. So it will retrieve all lines in colors table.

db .tables .register 'Color_0' :{} lines = db .tables .query 'Color' expect(lines.length) .toBe 3 expect(lines[ 2 ].name) .toBe 'red'

register a query with a filter using an indexed foreign key field

When you query a registered query, you have to provide the entity name, an array containing the paramters and an optional query name.

lines = db .tables .query 'Car' , [ 1 ], 'byColor'

In the following example, we query the cars table with one parameter named color in the keys array which will receive the value 1 , and will target the color_id field in the cars table:

db .tables .register 'Car_1_byColor' : filter : keys: [ 'color' ] clauses: [ 'color' ] lines = db .tables .query 'Car' , [ 1 ], 'byColor' expect(lines.length) .toBe 3 expect(lines[ 1 ].name) .toBe 'Toyota Prius'

Specifying color in the clauses array tells the query service to look for the value 1 in the following fields wether they exist or not:

the indexed foreign key color_id

the indexed field color

the non indexed field color

So you can query a non indexed field in the same way:

db .tables .register 'Car_1_byName' : filter : keys: [ 'name' ] clauses: [ 'name' ] lines = db .tables .query 'Car' , [ 'SL 600' ], 'byName' expect(lines.length) .toBe 1 expect(lines[ 0 ].id) .toBe 2

query directly without registration with entity name and keys

You can provide directly the query definition instead of the name of a previously registered query:

lines = db .tables .query 'Car' , [ 2 ], filter : keys: [ 'brand' ] clauses: [ 'brand' ] expect(lines.length) .toBe 2 expect(lines[ 1 ].name) .toBe 'BMW Série 3 Berline'

query and sort results

lines = db .tables .query 'Car' , sort: [ 'name' ] expect(lines.length) .toBe 8 expect(lines[ 4 ].name) .toBe 'SL 600'

query and sort cars in reverse order'

lines = db .tables .query 'Car' , sort: [ 'name' :- 1 ] expect(lines.length) .toBe 8 expect(lines[ 4 ].name) .toBe 'Honda Jazz'

query with a join and sort cars on multiple fields

Use the select clause in the query definition to define a join between tables.

Simply put a dot between tables' name to define a n -> 1 or a 1 -> n relationship:

cars .brands

will join, by default, cars and brands on

cars .brand_id = brands .id

This will work if the cars table has a brand_id field.

If the cars table has no brand_id field, it will try to look for a 1 -> n relationship (see below)

You can also specify which field you want to take in each table. Simply put the fileds' name in parenthesis just after the table's name. If you don't specify fields' name, no field will be selected. To select all fields, put a star *

If the same field name is selected in two different tables the second one will have prepended it's table's name and a dot.

lines = db .tables .query select: 'cars(*).brands(name)' sort: [ 'brands.name' , 'name' :- 1 ] expect(lines.length) .toBe 8 expect(lines[ 4 ].name) .toBe 'SLK 200'

query by using an operator in the filter's clauses

Currently, you can only use the ìs and isnt operators.

lines = db .tables .query 'Car' , [ 2 ], filter : keys: [ 'brand' ] clauses:[ 'brand' , {field: 'color_id' , oper: 'isnt' , value: 2 }] expect(lines.length) .toBe 1 expect(lines[ 0 ].name) .toBe 'BMW Série 3 Berline'

query by using a user defined function as a filter

The filter function you provide will receive three parameters: the line to accept or not, the keys received as the query parameters and the line's table name. The function shoul return true if the line is accepted or no if it is rejected.

lines = db. tables .query 'Car' , filter : ( line , keys, tableName) -> line .name.indexOf( 'SL' ) isnt 0 expect(lines.length).toBe 6 expect(lines[ 0 ].name).toBe 'BMW Série 2 Cabriolet'

query with a join and select fields using a function

When you want to define a 1 -> n join, you have to put the table on the right side of the relationship inside brackets [] . But you can omit it if no n -> 1 relationship exists between the two tables.

In the following example

colors . [cars]

will join colors and cars on

colors .id = cars .color_id

In this example, no field is specified in the select clause, but the map.add clause defines a function that receives an output object and an input object. You just have to copy what you need from the input to the output . In the input object, every field is prefixed by its corresponding table's name.

lines = db .tables .query 'Car' , select: 'colors.[cars].brands' filter : clauses: [field: 'colors.id' , oper: 'is' , value: 2 ] map: add: (o, i) -> o .id = i [ 'cars.id' ] o .name = i [ 'cars.name' ] o .brand = i [ 'brands.name' ] expect(lines.length) .toBe 3 expect(lines[ 0 ].name) .toBe 'SL 600' expect(lines[ 2 ].brand) .toBe 'Honda'

There is also a map.remove clause that can be used to remove fields from the selected ones (i.e. if you use the star * in the select clause.

query with a join, filter unsing a where clause and select fields using a a fields clause

This example is close to the preceeding one except it has a more straightforward syntax.

The fields clause replaces the map one and the where clause replaces the filter one. The where clause does not (yet) use existing index on foreign keys.

lines = db .tables .query select: 'colors.cars.brands' fields: ({cars, brands}) -> id: cars .id name: cars .name brand: brands .name where: colors: -> @id is 2 brands: -> @name is 'Honda' expect(lines.length) .toBe 3 expect(lines[ 0 ].name) .toBe 'SL 600' expect(lines[ 2 ].brand) .toBe 'Honda'

Chocodash is a small library that includes javascript utilities:

_.type returns the type of an object

_type({}) === '[object Object]'

_.Type provides a Type enumeration

_type({}) === _. Type . Object _. Type = Object : '[object Object]' Array : '[object Array]' Boolean : '[object Boolean]' Number: '[object Number]' Date : '[object Date]' Function : '[object Function]' Math: '[object Math]' String: '[object String]' Undefined: '[object Undefined]' Null : '[object Null]'

_.prototype makes it easy to create a Javascript prototype

following the classical class way:

Coffeescript:

Service = _ .prototype add: ( a ,b) -> a+ b sub: ( a ,b) -> a- b

Javascript:

Service = _.prototype({ add : function ( a, b ) { return a + b; }, sub : function ( a, b ) { return a - b; } });

or the mixin way:

Coffeescript:

Service = _.prototype() Service .use -> @add = ( a ,b) -> a+ b @sub = ( a ,b) -> a- b

Javascript:

Service = _.prototype(); Service.use( function ( ) { this .add = function ( a, b ) { return a + b; }; return this .sub = function ( a, b ) { return a - b; }; });

Then use your prototype to create javascript objects:

sevr = new Service(); expect(serv instanceof Service).toBe( true ); expect(serv.add( 1 , 1 )).toBe( 2 );

You can define a prototype initializer by using the constructor keyword:

Coffeescript:

Service = _.prototype constructor: (@ name ) -> serv = new Service "MyDoc" expect(serv.name).toBe "MyDoc"

Javascript:

Service = _.prototype({ constructor: function ( name ) { this.name = name ; } }); serv = new Service("MyDoc"); expect(serv.name).toBe("MyDoc");

You can also create a prototype by adopting/copying

another prototype's beahaviour and adding new functions:

Coffeescript:

MoreMath = -> @ multiply = (a,b) -> a * b @ divide = (a,b) -> a / b CopiedService = _.prototype adopt:Service, use:MoreMath cop = new CopiedService expect(cop.add 2 , 2 ).toBe 4 expect(cop.multiply 3 , 3 ).toBe 9

Javascript:

MoreMath = function ( ) { this .multiply = function ( a, b ) { return a * b; }; return this .divide = function ( a, b ) { return a / b; }; }; CopiedService = _.prototype({ adopt : Service, use : MoreMath }); cop = new CopiedService; expect(cop.add( 2 , 2 )).toBe( 4 ); expect(cop.multiply( 3 , 3 )).toBe( 9 );

You can finally create a prototype by inheriting another prototype's beahaviour and adding new functions that can access parent's overriden function:

Coffeescript:

InheritedService = _ .prototype inherit :Service use: -> @sub = ( a ,b) -> a + ' - ' + b + ' = ' + _ .super @, a , b inh = new InheritedService expect(inh .add 2 , 2 ) .toBe 4 expect(inh .sub 2 , 2 ) .toBe "2 - 2 = 0"

Javascript:

InheritedService = _.prototype({ inherit : Service, use : function ( ) { return this .sub = function ( a, b ) { return a + ' - ' + b + ' = ' + _.super( this , a, b); }; } }); inh = new InheritedService; expect(inh.add( 2 , 2 )).toBe( 4 ); expect(inh.sub( 2 , 2 )).toBe( "2 - 2 = 0" );

_.defaults ensure default values are set on an object

Set default values if not set:

o = _.defaults({first: 1 }, {second: 2 }); expect(o.first).toBe( 1 ); expect(o.second).toBe( 2 );

Set default values on sub-object if not set and preserve other values:

o = _.defaults({second:{sub1: 'sub1' }}, {first:2, second:sub2: 'sub2' }); expect(o.first).toBe(2); expect(o.second.sub1).toBe( 'sub1' ); expect(o.second.sub2).toBe( 'sub2' );

Here are Chocolate's reactive services.

_.signal represents a value which can be observed

Signals are objects representing observed values. They are read by executing the value() function with no arguments.

They are set by executing the value() function with a signal definition as the only argument.

a = new _. Signal ( 1 ); b = new _. Signal ( function () { a. value () }); expect(a. value () ).toEqual( 1 ); expect(b. value () ).toEqual( 1 ); a. value ( 2 ); expect(a. value () ).toEqual( 2 ); expect(b. value () ).toEqual( 2 );

_.Observer reports signal changes

Observers are defined in a manner similar to Signals

The primary differences of observers are:

they have no value to read

they cannot be observed themselves

they are notified only after signals have all been updated

They are called upon Signal change:

a = new _.Signal( 1 ); b = null ; c = new _.Observer( function ( ) { b = a.value() }); expect(b).toEqual( 1 ); a.value( 2 ); expect(b).toEqual( 2 );

Together, Signals and Observers form a directed acyclic graph. Signals form the root and intermediate nodes of the graph, while Observers form the leaf nodes in the graph.

When a signal is updated, it propagates its changes through the graph. Observers are updated last after all affected signals have been updated. From the perspective of observers, all signals are updated atomically and instantly .

_.Publisher reports basic signal changes to one-to-many reporters. They use one internal pair of Signal and Observer

asyncFunc = function ( ) { var publisher = new _.Publisher; var callback = function ( ) { return publisher.notify( 'done' ); }; doAsyncStuff(callback); return publisher; }; asyncFunc().subscribe( function ( answer ) {

Really simple tools to help manage asynchronous calls serialization.

You can change this javascript code:

db.createOrGetTable( function ( table ) { return table.insertRow(row, function ( ) { return db.select(query( function ( rows ) { return console .log(rows.count); })); }); });

to this code:

_.async( function ( await, local ) { await ( function ( ) { return db.createOrGetTable( function ( table ) { local.table = table; return this .next(); }); }); await ( function ( next ) { return local.table.insertRow(row, function ( ) { return this .next(); }); }); await ( function ( next ) { return db.select(query( function ( rows ) { local.rows = rows; return this .next(); })); }); return await ( function ( ) { return console .log(local.rows.count); }); });

or in Coffeescript, this code:

db.createOrGetTable ( table ) -> table .insertRow row , -> db. select query ( rows ) -> console. log rows .count

to this code:

_.async (await, local ) -> await -> db.createOrGetTable ( table ) -> local .table = table ; @next() await -> local . table .insertRow row , -> @next() await > db. select query ( rows ) -> local . rows = rows ; @next() await -> console. log local . rows .count

It helps you mix synchronous and asynchronous, iterative and recursive code, in a simple way with no new concept to learn.

Here is an example taken from /general/chocodash spec file:

var _, end, start, time1, time2, time3, aync_func; aync_func = function ( duration, cb ) { return setTimeout(( function ( ) { return cb( new Date ().getTime()); }), duration); }; _ = require ( 'chocolate/general/chocodash' ); start = new Date ().getTime(); time1 = time2 = time3 = end = null ; _.serialize( function ( defer ) { defer( function ( next ) { return aync_func( 250 , function ( time ) { time1 = time; return next(); }); }); defer( function ( next ) { return aync_func( 150 , function ( time ) { time2 = time; return next(); }); }); defer( function ( next ) { return aync_func( 350 , function ( time ) { time3 = time; return next(); }); }); defer( function ( ) { }); end = new Date ().getTime(); });

_.stringify transforms a javascript object in a string that can be parsed back as an object

You can stringify every property of an object, even a function or a Date:

o = { u: void 0 , n: null , i: 1 , f: 1.11 , s: '2' , b: true , add: function(a, b) { return a + b; }, d: new Date("Sat Jan 01 2011 00 :00:00 GMT+0100") }; s = _.stringify o expect(s).toBe "{u:void 0,n:null,i:1,f:1.11,s:'2',b:true,add:function (a, b) {

return a + b;

},d:new Date(1293836400000)}"

_.parse transforms a stringified javascript object back to a javascript object

a = _ .parse "{u:void 0,n:null,i:1,f:1.11,s:'2',b:true,add:function (a, b) {

return a + b;

},d:new Date(1293836400000)}" expect( a .u) .toBe undefined expect( a .n) .toBe null expect( a .i) .toBe 1 expect( a .f) .toBe 1.11 expect( a .s) .toBe '2' expect( a .b) .toBe yes expect( a .add( 1 , 1 )) .toBe 2 expect( a .d .valueOf()) .toBe new Date( "Sat Jan 01 2011 00:00:00 GMT+0100" ).valueOf()

_.Uuid helps to generate RFC4122(v4) UUIDs, and also non-RFC compact ids

Uuid() // produces a string like "88a8814c-fd78-44cc-b4c1-dbff3cc63abd" expect(Uuid.parse("49A15746135C4DEDAB55B2C5F74BD5BB").toString()).toBe([73, 161 , 87 , 70 , 19 , 92 , 77 , 237 , 171 , 85 , 178 , 197 , 247 , 75 , 213 , 187 ].toString());

Debugate is really basic tool to help profile and log code execution.

Here is a sample taken from the /general/debugate spec file:

var Debug = require ( 'chocolate/general/debugate' ), f1; f1 = function ( cb ) { return setTimeout(( function ( ) { return cb( new Date ().getTime()); }), 250 ); }; Debugate.profile.start( 'Test time spent' ); f1( function ( time ) { Debugate.profile.end( 'Test time spent' ); });

Chocokup is derived from Coffeekup which is a templating engine for node.js and browsers that lets you to write your html templates in 100% pure CoffeeScript.

What Chocokup adds is the "Panel orientation" missing from html which is page oriented.

Chocokup introduces few new tags:

panel

box

and modifies some already existing tags:

body

header

footer

Using a pure Coffeescript syntax, you can write this:

panel proportion: "served" , -> panel "aside left" panel "main" panel "aside right"

which translates into:

<div class = "space" > < div class = "space service horizontal left" > < div class = "space" > aside left </ div > </ div > < div class = "space service horizontal served center" > < div class = "space" > main </ div > </ div > < div class = "space service horizontal right" > < div class = "space" > aside right </ div > </ div > </ div >

and displays as a main panel with a left and a right service panels.

You can also write Css code using Chocokup:

panel "#calc" , -> button "##{id()}" , i for i in [ 9 .. 0 ] button '+' ; button '-' button '.by3' , '=' css -> width = 160 nbColumn = 3 box: -> border: '1px solid black' width: width + 'px' minHeight: '20px' textAlign: 'center' whiteSpaceCollapse: 'collapse' '#calc' : box: on button: width: width / nbColumn - 4 height: width / nbColumn - 4 'button.by3' : width: width

This will display a basic Calculator

Chocokup also provides a basic lorem service that can generate word , sentence , paragraph , image and face .

lorem.word , lorem.words , lorem.sentence , lorem.sentences , lorem.paragraph , lorem.paragraphs generate text and so can be used anywhere a text is expected.

e.g.: div src:lorem.sentences(3)

lorem.image and lorem.face generate an url that can be used in a ìmg tag as its src property value.

e.g.: img src:lorem.image('woman')

In a Coffeescript source file (ie. : mypage.coffee),

insert an interface function that returns a new Chocokup.Document

Chocokup = require 'chocolate /general/chocokup' exports.interface = -> new Chocokup . Document 'Chocolate - Wep Apps with a sweet taste', theme: 'writer' -> body -> "Welcome to Chocolatejs.org !"

Then open a web browser and open that page: ie. https://myserver/mypage

Chocokup documents include the Eric Meyer's reset CSS.

You can select few themes :

reset: (default) Eric Meyer's reset CSS

paper: reset CSS + traditional CSS values

writer: paper CSS + classic Blog CSS values

coder: paper CSS + developer Blog CSS values

If you only want to build a partial document, you can use Chocokup.Panel

Chocokup = require 'chocolate/general/chocokup' kup = -> text "Welcome to Chocolatejs.org !" exports . interface = -> new Chocokup.Panel(kup).render()

Read the complete Chocokup reference in Chocolate Studio Chocokup help panel.

Chocoss is a Css templating system currently being developed inside Chocokup

Five simple reset types and a static grid system are added to Chocokup fluid panel system.

The reset types are:

reset: the Eric Meyer's Css Reset. Reset things like default line heights, margins and font sizes of headings, and so on...

basic: apply reset and redefine basic styles.

and redefine basic styles. paper: apply basic and add margins

and add margins writer: general blog type reset based on paper

coder: developer blog type reset based on paper

Locco is the Chocolate protocol. It helps manage data, workflows and interfaces.

so indicates the action type. do : execute an exported function in source file parameters can be specified by name or by position move : if what is specified:

move what file's content to where file otherwise, if Http request is a POST request then:

move POST message data to where file eval : run the where file associated spec: ie. default.spec.coffee for default.coffee go : default action. Load where file and execute interface function.

what adds a precision on the action object (usualy its pathname).

where tells where the action should take place: a pathname

how asks for a special type of respond if available (web, raw, help). web : default. responds as an html document raw : responds as plain text help : responds as an html Docco help file edit : responds as an html source web editor

a backdoor_key key can be specified to have system access https :

Usage:

https: Moves /myworld/mydocument file to /myworld/myfolder so = move what = /myworld/mydocument where = /myworld/myfolder how = web (by default ) - will return an answer as html. https: Go to /myworld/myfolder file, load and renderit if it's an Interface or execute **interface** function if exists, otherwise open file in editor so = go (by default ) what = undefined where = /myworld/myfolder how = web (by default ) - will return an answer as html. https: Go to /myworld/myfolder file, load it and execute **myFunc** function if exists, with myParamValue param otherwise returns empty page so = do (by default when request has parameters) what = myFunc where = /myworld/myfolder how = web (by default ) - will return an answer as html.

Locco Interface is a javascript protoype that provides the following services:

Rules enforcement:

default values : ensures that default values are set

security control : ensures current user has access rights

values validation control : ensures values are valid before proceeding

Steps execution:

execute asynchronous preparation steps before 'render' function. steps function returns this.respond.later .

Render execution:

execute interface's 'render' function ('action' is an available synonym for 'render')

returns synchronously or asynchronously an Interface.Reaction

When Chocolate workflow service receives a request, it loads the corresponding module. If the module has an property named interface which is an instance of Locco Interface , it submits the provided parameters and the system context (__) in a bin to the interface:

Interface = require 'chocolate/general/locco/interface' exports . interface = new Interface defaults: who: 'you' where: 'Paris' render: -> 'hello ' + .who + ' in ' + .where

Interface service makes explicit what you have to deal with when you create an interface.

An Interface.Web service makes it easy to build a web interface component.

You just declare an interface where the render is some Chocokup code that can access data stored in the provided bin . That interface can embed other Interface.Web modules:

welcome_user = new Interface . Web defaults: welcome_message: -> 'Welcome' use: -> login_panel: new Interface . Web defaults: login: -> 'Login' signin: -> 'Sign in' render: ({login, signin}) -> a href: '#' , login a href: '#' , signin render: ({__, welcome_message}) -> if __.session.user?.has_signed_in span welcome_message span __.session.user.name else login_panel @bin.login_panel.bin

If you want to declare, in the defaults or use sections, an object that contains cyclical cross references, you have to create it with the new keyword or to put it in an array. This way the Interface.Web will not look endlessly inside your defaults (or use ) section for Interface.Web objects.

Generating id and css class id in Interface.Web or Chocokup ⌂

When building HTML documents using Interface.Web or Chocokup you may use the id() , id.ids() and id.classes() functions to generate ids and css class ids.

id() gives you a new unique id to be used to define a DOM element id and id.ids() gives you a local id generator to get ids by name, like in:

button "##{ id 'ok_button' } " or ids = id.ids() button "##{ ids( 'ok_button' )} "

You can define named ids in three different scopes ( local , module and general ) using id('id_name') , id.module('id_name') and id.global('id_name') .

Using Coffeekup, id('id_name') , id.module('id_name') and id.global('id_name') refer to three distinct global scopes.

Using Chockup, id('id_name') has a global scope, but you can define a module scope for a given kup using

the Chocokup.scope(kup, module_path) and then get a module's scoped id using id.module('id_name') .

Using Interface.Web:

id('id_name') has a local scope (local to the Interface.Web's render code

has a local scope (local to the Interface.Web's code id.module('id_name') has a module scope (local to the module file in which the Interface is defined)

has a module scope (local to the module file in which the Interface is defined) id.global('id_name') has a global scope (global in all render code used in the page/document rendered

So, using Locco/Interface.Web:

you can share unique ids between different Interfaces' render code

code you don't need to get a local id generatore with id.ids() , just use id('id_name')

, just use you don't need to pass the id.ids generated ids dictionary to the coffeescript section, it will be done behond the scene.

i.e., local usage:

sample_interface = new Interface . Web . Html render: -> input "##{id 'input'}" , value : 'Ok' coffeescript -> element = document.getElementById(id 'input' ) alert element. value

i.e., module usage:

extern_interface = new Interface . Web . Html render: -> coffeescript -> element = document.getElementById(id. module 'input' ) alert element. value sample_interface = new Interface . Web . Html use: -> {extern_interface} render: -> input "##{id.module 'input'}" , value : 'Ok' extern_interface ()

Specolate is a client and server side behavior/test driven development tool.

It uses Jasmine, a great behavior-driven development framework for testing JavaScript code.

Something interesting is that it runs your specs in the server and in the browser contexts.

You only have add, at the begining of your spec file:

Server only module

unless window ? describe ...

Browser only module

if window ? describe ...

General module

Newnotes = require './newnotes' describe 'Newnotes' , -> it 'creates, then lists a basic todo' , -> newnotes = new Newnotes newnotes. add 'do first' newnotes. add 'do after' expect([todo.title for todo in newnotes.list()]. join ( ',' )).toEqual 'do first,do after'

Docco is a literate-programming-style documentation generator. It produces html that displays your comments alongside your code.

Doccolate is a modified version of Docco that can be used on demand both on client and server side. It supports Coffeescript, Javascript, CSS and Markdown file formats.

You can use it by clicking on the Doc button while a source file is opened. Then you will immediately see if your source is well documented. Source modifications are reflected on the fly!

Source comments are passed through Markdown, and code is passed through Highlight syntax highlighting.

Documented version of your source files can be displayed directly in the browser by using the how=help Http parameter: https://myserver/mymodule?how=help

Litejq is a lite jQuery-compatible library introduced to be Chocolate client-side scripts foundation.

It knows:

Core

$.ready, $.noConflict, $.type, $.isArray, $.isWindow, $.isPlainObject, $.each, $.map, $.extend, .get, .each, .splice, .map

Ajax

$.ajax, $.get, $.post, $.getJson, $.param

Query:

.filter, .find, .parent, .parents, .siblings, .children, .first, .last, .closest

Event:

$.Event, $.now, .on, .off, .bind, .unbind, .delegate, .undelegate

Style:

.addClass, .removeClass, .toggleClass, .hasClass, .css

Dom:

.text, .html, .append, .prepend, .replaceWith, .empty, .attr, .removeAttr, .data, .removeData, .val, .show, .hide, .height, .width, .offset, .remove

liteLorem is a basic lorem (fake words, sentences and images) library that can be used anywhere and that is included in chocokup

lorem.word() : generates one words lorem.words(count) : generates `count` words lorem.sentence(): generates one sentence (5 to 10 words each ), starting with an upper case and ending with a point. lorem.sentences( count ): generates `count` sentences lorem.paragraphs(): generates one paragraph ( 10 to 20 sentences each ), separated by a newline char (\

) lorem.paragraphs( count ): generates `count` paragraphs lorem.image(): generates a random image ( 400 x200px) lorem.image(width: 200 , height: 300 ): generates a random image ( 200 x400) lorem.image( type : 'arch' ): generates a random architecture image. Type can be: `animals` , `arch` , `nature` , `people` , `tech` lorem.image( type : 'people' , color: 'sepia' ): generates a random people image in sepia ( with sepia a `type` has to be provided). lorem.image(color: 'grayscale' ): generates a random image in gray scale. lorem.image(blur: true ): generates a random blurred image ( with blurred image no `type` can be provided). lorem.image(gravity: 'east' ): generates a random image cropped to the east if image is wider than high ( with gravity image no `type` can be provided). Gravity can be `north` , `east` , `south` , `west` , `center`

Newnotes is a note taking tool that helps memorize and get things done.

Things are structured-text with each level thought as shortest-long-title. Each thing input has a date and a time stamp.

You can use it to manage notes / todo lists / oulines.

New item/sub-item

You can create a new item with the same attributes than the previous (use Ctrl-Return). You can also create sub-items with the indent/outdent function (use Tab and Shift-Tab)

Tagging attributes

You can modify the item attributes using the selectors.

Dimensions :

Priority: Now, Tomorrow, Later, Done

Scope: Me, Household, Family, Friends, Community, Business, State, Public

Action: Explore, Memorize, Learn, Teach, Do, Control, Delegate, Relax

Intention: Know, Use, Make, Manage

Wish: No wish, Identity, Hobbies, Education, Religion, Leisure

Need: No need, Food, Health, Clothing, Equipment, Housing

Share: No share, Communication, Partnership, Work, Banking, Insurance

You can use it directly inside Chocolate Studio in the Notes panel, but also directly and fullscreen at: https://myserver/-/server/newnotes

You can display a Newnotes branch with impress.js: https://myserver/-/server/newnotes?my-branch-title&as=impress

Read the complete Newnotes reference in Chocolate Studio Newnotes help panel.

Chocolate is still currently (2019/04) an experimental framework that needs to be completed and polished.