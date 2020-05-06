Implementation of event channels (aka pub/sub, dispatcher, emitter) inspired and compatible with Chrome extensions Events API.
npm i chnl
https://vitalets.github.io/chnl
foo.js
import Channel from 'chnl';
// create channel
export const onData = new Channel();
// subscribe to channel
onData.addListener(data => console.log(data));
bar.js
import {onData} from './foo';
// dispatch event to channel
onData.dispatch({foo: 'bar'});
Chnl makes a copy of the listeners before starting dispatching loop. So modifying listeners list (adding/removing) in dispatching loop will affect only the next dispatch:
const onData = new Channel();
const listener1 = () => console.log(1);
const listener2 = () => {
console.log(2);
onData.addListener(listener3);
};
const listener3 = () => console.log(3);
onData.addListener(listener1);
onData.addListener(listener2);
onData.dispatch();
// 1
// 2
onData.dispatch();
// 1
// 2
// 3
MIT @ Vitaliy Potapov