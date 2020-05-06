chnl

Implementation of event channels (aka pub/sub, dispatcher, emitter) inspired and compatible with Chrome extensions Events API.

Install

npm i chnl

Docs

https://vitalets.github.io/chnl

Usage

foo.js

import Channel from 'chnl' ; export const onData = new Channel(); onData.addListener( data => console .log(data));

bar.js

import {onData} from './foo' ; onData.dispatch({ foo : 'bar' });

Adding/removing listeners in dispatching loop

Chnl makes a copy of the listeners before starting dispatching loop. So modifying listeners list (adding/removing) in dispatching loop will affect only the next dispatch:

const onData = new Channel(); const listener1 = () => console .log( 1 ); const listener2 = () => { console .log( 2 ); onData.addListener(listener3); }; const listener3 = () => console .log( 3 ); onData.addListener(listener1); onData.addListener(listener2); onData.dispatch(); onData.dispatch();

License

MIT @ Vitaliy Potapov