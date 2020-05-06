openbase logo
chnl

by Vitaliy Potapov
1.2.0 (see all)

JavaScript event channels compatible with Chrome extensions API

Downloads/wk

8.8K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

chnl

Actions Status npm version license

Implementation of event channels (aka pub/sub, dispatcher, emitter) inspired and compatible with Chrome extensions Events API.

Install

npm i chnl

Docs

https://vitalets.github.io/chnl

Usage

foo.js

import Channel from 'chnl';

// create channel
export const onData = new Channel();

// subscribe to channel
onData.addListener(data => console.log(data));

bar.js

import {onData} from './foo';

// dispatch event to channel
onData.dispatch({foo: 'bar'});

Adding/removing listeners in dispatching loop

Chnl makes a copy of the listeners before starting dispatching loop. So modifying listeners list (adding/removing) in dispatching loop will affect only the next dispatch:

const onData = new Channel();
const listener1 = () => console.log(1);
const listener2 = () => {
  console.log(2);
  onData.addListener(listener3);
};
const listener3 = () => console.log(3);
onData.addListener(listener1);
onData.addListener(listener2);

onData.dispatch();
// 1
// 2
onData.dispatch();
// 1
// 2
// 3

License

MIT @ Vitaliy Potapov

