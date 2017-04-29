Chirashi.js is a utils library meant to make DOM manipulation and events management easier and faster to read and write without adding overcomplecated internal logic.
The library designed as modules of single functions allowing to reduce size of your production build to only the needed code (thanks to esnext modules).
Find API documentation, guide and more on chirashi.js.org.
yarn add chirashi
or
npm i --save chirashi
Now you can import methods in your project:
import { ready, append } from 'chirashi'
ready(() => {
append(document.body, '<h1>Hello World!</h1>')
})
You can download chirashi.js or chirashi.min.js and load it using a script tag. You can also use CDN version of those files from unpkg using the link https://unpkg.com/chirashi@6.5.0/dist/chirashi.min.js. It'll create an instance of Chirashi on your window. Then use as following example
Chirashi.ready(function () {
Chirashi.append(document.body, '<h1>Hello World!</h1>')
})