chipmunk.plugin.ipc

by esrlabs
0.0.51 (see all)

log analysis tool

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

LICENSE

Chipmunk Log Analyzer & Viewer

chipmunk is a fast logfile viewer that can deal with huge logfiles (>10 GB). It powers a super fast search and is supposed to be a useful tool for developers who have to analyze logfiles.

Download/Installation

The latest release can be downloaded here.

Plugins are now hosted in a separate github project.

We support MacOS, Linux and Windows. (Releases on Windows and MacOS are signed.)

No installation is necessary, just download, unpack and execute.

Mac OS

Move chipmunk.app to your application folder.

Windows

Unpack chipmunk to a folder of your choosing. Use the chipmunk.exe to start chipmunk.

Linux

Unpack chipmunk to a folder of your choosing. Use the chipmunk executable to start chipmunk.

Documentation

We have a guide for using chipmunk here

Features

  • open & search huge logfiles
  • create filters or export/import them
  • open DLT (Diagnostic Log and Trace) files (both verbose and none verbose)
  • capture output from any shell command
  • capture traffic on serial ports
  • bookmarks
  • developer friendly keyboard shortcuts
  • extensible via plugin system

