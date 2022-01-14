Chipmunk Log Analyzer & Viewer

chipmunk is a fast logfile viewer that can deal with huge logfiles (>10 GB). It powers a super fast search and is supposed to be a useful tool for developers who have to analyze logfiles.

The latest release can be downloaded here.

Plugins are now hosted in a separate github project.

We support MacOS, Linux and Windows. (Releases on Windows and MacOS are signed.)

No installation is necessary, just download, unpack and execute.

Mac OS

Move chipmunk.app to your application folder.

Windows

Unpack chipmunk to a folder of your choosing. Use the chipmunk.exe to start chipmunk.

Linux

Unpack chipmunk to a folder of your choosing. Use the chipmunk executable to start chipmunk.

Documentation

We have a guide for using chipmunk here

Features