openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
chi

chipmunk

by Seph Gentle
6.1.2 (see all)

Port of slembcke/Chipmunk-Physics to Javascript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

47

GitHub Stars

529

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Chipmunk for Javascript!

This is a port of the Chipmunk Physics library to Javascript!

Check out the sexy demos! (Surprisingly, works best in Safari)

Caveats

  • It is slower than the C version (duh, its in javascript). Specifically, physics simulations using chipmunk-js runs about 3 times slower than the C equivalent.
  • I haven't implemented chipmunk's spatial hash, and I have no intention to do so.
  • The feature set is lagged a little from the real Chipmunk library. Chipmunk-js currently corresponds to Chipmunk 6.1.1 published in August 2012.

Usage

The API for Chipmunk-js is almost identical to chipmunk-physics. Except:

  • The cp prefix has been replaced by a cp namespace. (Eg, cpvadd(a, b) becomes cp.vadd(a, b).)

  • Most functions are wrapped by their containing objects

  • Some functions took an array-and-length. Arrays are now all simply javascript arrays, and the length argument has been removed. Eg:

    ```c

    cpMomentForPoly(mass, numVerts, *verts, offset);

    ```

becomes:

```javascript

    cp.momentForPoly(mass, verts, offset);

    ```

  • Lots of trivial getters and setters have been removed.

  • Lists of verticies are described using a flattened JS array of [x1,y1, x2,y2, ...] instead of an array of objects. For example, use [0,0, 0,1, 1,1, 1,0] instead of [cp.v(0,0), cp.v(0,1), cp.v(1,1), cp.v(1,0)].

On a website

<script src="cp.min.js"></script>

<script>
var space = new cp.Space();
space.addBody(new cp.Body(...))
// ...
</script>

If any exceptions are thrown or anything, use cp.js instead of cp.min.js and post the stack trace you get to the issue page.

From nodejs

npm install chipmunk

cp = require('chipmunk');

var space = new cp.Space();
space.addBody(new cp.Body(...))
// ...

Example

This code creates a new space, sets 10 physics iterations per update (these increase simulation stability). Then it adds a bunch of line segments to the space.

In C, this code looked like:

  cpSpace *space = cpSpaceNew();
  space->iterations = 10;
  
  cpVect offset = cpv(-320, -240);
  for(int i=0; i<(bouncy_terrain_count - 1); i++){
    cpVect a = bouncy_terrain_verts[i], b = bouncy_terrain_verts[i+1];
    cpShape *shape = cpSpaceAddShape(space, cpSegmentShapeNew(cpSpaceGetStaticBody(space), cpvadd(a, offset), cpvadd(b, offset), 0.0f));
    cpShapeSetElasticity(shape, 1.0f);
  }

In javascript, the equivalent code is:

  var space = new cp.Space();
  space.iterations = 10;
  
  var offset = cp.v(-320, -240);
  for(var i=0; i<(bouncy_terrain_verts.length - 1); i++){
    var a = bouncy_terrain_verts[i], b = bouncy_terrain_verts[i+1];
    var shape = space.addShape(new cp.SegmentShape(space.staticBody, cp.vadd(a, offset), cp.vadd(b, offset), 0));
    shape.setElasticity(1);
  }

License

Like Chipmunk, chipmunk-js is MIT licensed.

Copyright (c) 2007 Scott Lembcke and Joseph Gentle

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial