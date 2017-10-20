Chipmunk for Javascript!

This is a port of the Chipmunk Physics library to Javascript!

Check out the sexy demos! (Surprisingly, works best in Safari)

Caveats

It is slower than the C version (duh, its in javascript). Specifically, physics simulations using chipmunk-js runs about 3 times slower than the C equivalent.

I haven't implemented chipmunk's spatial hash, and I have no intention to do so.

The feature set is lagged a little from the real Chipmunk library. Chipmunk-js currently corresponds to Chipmunk 6.1.1 published in August 2012.

Usage

The API for Chipmunk-js is almost identical to chipmunk-physics. Except:

The cp prefix has been replaced by a cp namespace. (Eg, cpvadd(a, b) becomes cp.vadd(a, b) .)

Most functions are wrapped by their containing objects

Some functions took an array-and-length. Arrays are now all simply javascript arrays, and the length argument has been removed. Eg: `` `c cpMomentForPoly(mass, numVerts, *verts, offset); `` ` becomes: ` `` javascript cp.momentForPoly(mass, verts, offset); `` `

Lots of trivial getters and setters have been removed.

Lists of verticies are described using a flattened JS array of [x1,y1, x2,y2, ...] instead of an array of objects. For example, use [0,0, 0,1, 1,1, 1,0] instead of [cp.v(0,0), cp.v(0,1), cp.v(1,1), cp.v(1,0)] .

On a website

< script src = "cp.min.js" > </ script > < script > var space = new cp.Space(); space.addBody( new cp.Body(...)) </ script >

If any exceptions are thrown or anything, use cp.js instead of cp.min.js and post the stack trace you get to the issue page.

From nodejs

npm install chipmunk

cp = require ( 'chipmunk' ); var space = new cp.Space(); space.addBody( new cp.Body(...))

Example

This code creates a new space, sets 10 physics iterations per update (these increase simulation stability). Then it adds a bunch of line segments to the space.

In C, this code looked like:

cpSpace *space = cpSpaceNew(); space->iterations = 10 ; cpVect offset = cpv( -320 , -240 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<(bouncy_terrain_count - 1 ); i++){ cpVect a = bouncy_terrain_verts[i], b = bouncy_terrain_verts[i+ 1 ]; cpShape *shape = cpSpaceAddShape(space, cpSegmentShapeNew(cpSpaceGetStaticBody(space), cpvadd(a, offset), cpvadd(b, offset), 0.0f )); cpShapeSetElasticity(shape, 1.0f ); }

In javascript, the equivalent code is:

var space = new cp.Space(); space.iterations = 10 ; var offset = cp.v( -320 , -240 ); for ( var i= 0 ; i<(bouncy_terrain_verts.length - 1 ); i++){ var a = bouncy_terrain_verts[i], b = bouncy_terrain_verts[i+ 1 ]; var shape = space.addShape( new cp.SegmentShape(space.staticBody, cp.vadd(a, offset), cp.vadd(b, offset), 0 )); shape.setElasticity( 1 ); }

License

Like Chipmunk, chipmunk-js is MIT licensed.