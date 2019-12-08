openbase logo
ctp

chinese-to-pinyin

by 低位
1.3.1 (see all)

一个将中文翻译成拼音的库

Readme

Chinese-to-Pinyin - 一个将中文翻译成拼音的库,支持多音字

安装

npm install chinese-to-pinyin --save

开发

npm start

测试

npm test

编译

npm run build

使用

var pinyin = require("chinese-to-pinyin")
pinyin('中文语句')

示例

pinyin('今天天气真好') // jīn tiān tiān qì zhēn hǎo

支持多音字

pinyin('蚌埠六安哪吒都灵') // bèng bù lù ān né zhā dū líng

略去声调

pinyin('今天天气真好', {removeTone: true}) // jin tian tian qi zhen hao

声调转数字

pinyin('今天天气真好', {toneToNumber: true}) // jin1 tian1 tian1 qi4 zhen1 hao3

声调转数字,只输出音调

pinyin('今天天气真好', {toneToNumberOnly: true}) // 1 1 1 4 1 3

移除拼音间的空格

pinyin('今天天气真好', {removeSpace: true}) // jīntiāntiānqìzhēnhǎo

保留未翻译的非中文字符

pinyin('1今天天气dd dd真e好fff', { keepRest: true }) // 1jīn tiān tiān qìdd ddzhēnehǎofff

获取中文首字母

pinyin('今天天气真好', { firstCharacter: true }) // j t t q z h
// 获取中文首字母时，保留未翻译的非中文字符
pinyin('1今2天3天4气5真6好aaa', { keepRest: true, firstCharacter: true }) // 1j2t3t4q5z6haaa
// 获取中文首字母时，不保留未翻译的非中文字符
pinyin('1今2天3天4气5真6好aaa', { firstCharacter: true }) // j t t q z h

