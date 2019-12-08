Chinese-to-Pinyin - 一个将中文翻译成拼音的库,支持多音字
安装
npm install chinese-to-pinyin --save
开发
npm start
测试
npm test
编译
npm run build
使用
var pinyin = require("chinese-to-pinyin")
pinyin('中文语句')
示例
pinyin('今天天气真好')
支持多音字
pinyin('蚌埠六安哪吒都灵')
略去声调
pinyin('今天天气真好', {removeTone: true})
声调转数字
pinyin('今天天气真好', {toneToNumber: true})
声调转数字,只输出音调
pinyin('今天天气真好', {toneToNumberOnly: true})
移除拼音间的空格
pinyin('今天天气真好', {removeSpace: true})
保留未翻译的非中文字符
pinyin('1今天天气dd dd真e好fff', { keepRest: true })
获取中文首字母
pinyin('今天天气真好', { firstCharacter: true })
pinyin('1今2天3天4气5真6好aaa', { keepRest: true, firstCharacter: true })
pinyin('1今2天3天4气5真6好aaa', { firstCharacter: true })