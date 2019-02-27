Chinese Random Name

Generate Chinese name by using Node.js with ❤️.

Installation

$ npm --save install chinese-random-name

Usage

Generate a Full Name Automatically

Using generate() function:

var randomName = require ( "chinese-random-name" ); console .log(randomName.generate());

Only Surname

Using getOne function in surnames .

console .log(randomName.surnames.getOne());

Name

Using get / get1 / get2 / get3 function in names .

get : returns a random name and its length between 1 and 3.

: returns a random name and its length between 1 and 3. get1 : returns a random name with length 1. (you can pass a parameter which may be "金" / "木" / "水" / "火" / "土" or leave it blank)

: returns a random name with length 1. (you can pass a parameter which may be / / / / or leave it blank) get2 : returns a random name with length 2. (you can pass "金金" / "金木" / ... or leave it blank)

: returns a random name with length 2. (you can pass / / ... or leave it blank) get3 : returns a random name with length 3. (you can pass "金金金" / "水火土" / ... or leave it blank)

: returns a random name with length 3. (you can pass / / ... or leave it blank) dict : the dictionary object.

Examples:

randomName.names.get(); randomName.names.get1(); randomName.names.get2(); randomName.names.get3(); randomName.names.get1( "金" ); randomName.names.get2( "木水" ); randomName.names.get3( "火火火" );

Contribute

You're welcome to fork and make pull requests!