Generate Chinese name by using Node.js with ❤️.
$ npm --save install chinese-random-name
Using
generate() function:
var randomName = require("chinese-random-name");
console.log(randomName.generate());
Using
getOne function in
surnames.
console.log(randomName.surnames.getOne());
Using
get /
get1 /
get2 /
get3 function in
names.
get: returns a random name and its length between 1 and 3.
get1: returns a random name with length 1. (you can pass a parameter which may be
"金" /
"木" /
"水" /
"火" /
"土" or leave it blank)
get2: returns a random name with length 2. (you can pass
"金金" /
"金木" / ... or leave it blank)
get3: returns a random name with length 3. (you can pass
"金金金" /
"水火土" / ... or leave it blank)
dict: the dictionary object.
Examples:
randomName.names.get();
randomName.names.get1();
randomName.names.get2();
randomName.names.get3();
randomName.names.get1("金");
randomName.names.get2("木水");
randomName.names.get3("火火火");
http://xcoder.in/2014/09/01/how-i-made-chinese-random-x/
You're welcome to fork and make pull requests!