crn

chinese-random-name

by Khaidi Chu
1.0.0 (see all)

🈺 Generate Chinese name using Node.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

211

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Chinese Random Name

Generate Chinese name by using Node.js with ❤️.

Installation

$ npm --save install chinese-random-name

Usage

Generate a Full Name Automatically

Using generate() function:

var randomName = require("chinese-random-name");

console.log(randomName.generate());

Only Surname

Using getOne function in surnames.

console.log(randomName.surnames.getOne());

Name

Using get / get1 / get2 / get3 function in names.

  • get: returns a random name and its length between 1 and 3.
  • get1: returns a random name with length 1. (you can pass a parameter which may be "金" / "木" / "水" / "火" / "土" or leave it blank)
  • get2: returns a random name with length 2. (you can pass "金金" / "金木" / ... or leave it blank)
  • get3: returns a random name with length 3. (you can pass "金金金" / "水火土" / ... or leave it blank)
  • dict: the dictionary object.

Examples:

randomName.names.get();
randomName.names.get1();
randomName.names.get2();
randomName.names.get3();
randomName.names.get1("金");
randomName.names.get2("木水");
randomName.names.get3("火火火");

Related Article

http://xcoder.in/2014/09/01/how-i-made-chinese-random-x/

Contribute

You're welcome to fork and make pull requests!

