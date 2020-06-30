JS Library for 中国行政区划信息
Simplify the usage of chinese administrative division data.
An React Component For this
npm install china-location --save or
yarn add china-location
import list from 'china-location/dist/location.json';
import ChinaLocation from 'china-location';
//const ChinaLocation = require('china-location');
const location = new ChinaLocation(list);
//get default location
//{
// province: {code: '110000', name: '北京市'},
// city: {code: '110000', name: '北京市'},
// district: {code: '110101', name: '东城区'}
//}
const defaultLocation = location.getCurrentAddress();
//change location
const newProvince = '320000';
const newCity = '320500';
const newDistrict = '320509';
//use select html tag to change different part
location.changeProvince(newProvince);
location.changeCity(newCity);
location.changeDistrict(newDistrict);
//or you can change location at one time
location.changeLocation(newProvince, newCity, newDistrict);
//{
// province: {code: '320000', name: '江苏省'},
// city: {code: '320500', name: '苏州市'},
// district: {code: '320509', name: '吴江区'}
//}
const newLocation = location.getCurrentAddress();
In case the package is not packed with the latest location data, get/clone the data from mumuy/data_location(list.json), and clone this repo and:
git clone git@github.com:JasonBoy/china-location.git
cd china-location
npm run reformat -- /path/to/data_location/list.json
# and the location(.min).json will be output to ./dist dir
And in your project, you can:
import yourNewLocation from 'path/to/location.json';
import ChinaLocation from 'china-location';
const location = new ChinaLocation(yourNewLocation);
//...
MIT