JS Library for 中国行政区划信息

Simplify the usage of chinese administrative division data.

An React Component For this

Usage

npm install china-location --save or yarn add china-location

import list from 'china-location/dist/location.json' ; import ChinaLocation from 'china-location' ; const location = new ChinaLocation(list); const defaultLocation = location.getCurrentAddress(); const newProvince = '320000' ; const newCity = '320500' ; const newDistrict = '320509' ; location.changeProvince(newProvince); location.changeCity(newCity); location.changeDistrict(newDistrict); location.changeLocation(newProvince, newCity, newDistrict); const newLocation = location.getCurrentAddress();

Build your own location.json

In case the package is not packed with the latest location data, get/clone the data from mumuy/data_location(list.json), and clone this repo and:

git clone git@github.com:JasonBoy/china-location.git cd china-location npm run reformat -- /path/to/data_location/list.json

And in your project, you can:

import yourNewLocation from 'path/to/location.json' ; import ChinaLocation from 'china-location' ; const location = new ChinaLocation(yourNewLocation);

LICENSE

MIT