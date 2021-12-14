openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

chimp

by xolvio
4.2.0 (see all)

Tooling that helps you do quality, faster.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

232

GitHub Stars

788

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

62

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

chimp

Your development companion for doing quality, faster. For a full documentation please go to chimpjs.com.

oclif Version Downloads/week License

Usage

$ npm install -g chimp
$ chimp COMMAND
running command...
$ chimp (-v|--version|version)
chimp/0.0.0-development darwin-x64 node-v12.16.2
$ chimp --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
  $ chimp COMMAND
...

Commands

chimp create [NAME]

create (scaffold) a new app

USAGE
  $ chimp create [NAME]

ARGUMENTS
  NAME  name of the new app, also used as the directory

OPTIONS
  -a, --appPrefix=appPrefix              [default: ~app] prefix that points to the sourcecode of your app
  -g, --generatedPrefix=generatedPrefix  [default: ~generated] prefix that points to the generated by chimp helper code
  -h, --help                             show CLI help

EXAMPLES
  $ chimp create my-new-app
  $ chimp create my-new-app -a ~src -g ~chimp-helpers

See code: src/commands/create.ts

chimp generate

generate GraphQL code

USAGE
  $ chimp generate

OPTIONS
  -a, --appPrefix=appPrefix              [default: ~app] prefix that points to the sourcecode of your app
  -g, --generatedPrefix=generatedPrefix  [default: ~generated] prefix that points to the generated by chimp helper code
  -h, --help                             show CLI help

  -p, --modulesPath=modulesPath          path to the graphQL modules, only use if you are migrating an existing Apollo
                                         App and you want to use chimp only for a part of it

EXAMPLES
  $ chimp generate
  $ chimp generate -a ~src -g ~chimp-helpers

See code: src/commands/generate.ts

chimp help [COMMAND]

display help for chimp

USAGE
  $ chimp help [COMMAND]

ARGUMENTS
  COMMAND  command to show help for

OPTIONS
  --all  see all commands in CLI

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

chimp init

init Chimp

USAGE
  $ chimp init

OPTIONS
  -h, --help                     show CLI help
  -p, --modulesPath=modulesPath  [default: ./src/modules] path to the GraphQL modules.

EXAMPLES
  $ chimp init
  $ chimp init -p ./src/chimp-modules

See code: src/commands/init.ts

Updating jest.config.js after chimp init

Please manually add pathsToModuleNameMapper like so:

const { pathsToModuleNameMapper } = require("ts-jest/utils");
const { compilerOptions } = require("./tsconfig");
// ...
module.exports = {
  // ...,
  moduleNameMapper: pathsToModuleNameMapper(compilerOptions.paths, {
    prefix: "<rootDir>/"
  })
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial