child_pty is a module for creating and interacting with pseudo terminals. It tries to be as minimal as possible and borrows most of its functionality from child_process.
See child_process with the following changes:
child_pty.spawn() is supported
options.columns: columns of the instanciated PTY.
options.rows: rows of the instanciated PTY.
options.ptyInit should contain a function that will be
called before after the pty is created. This allows to set terminal
parameters using tools like
node-termios.
options.detached is ignored.
options.stdio allows
'pty' as array element. The value
'pty'
indicates, that this fd is bound to the pty.
options.stdio will default to
[ 'pty', 'pty', 'pty' ]
ChildProcess of child_pty uses the same prototype as child_process. Its instances differentiate in the following:
#pty points to a PtyRwStream that's associated
with the child processes pty.
#stdio array point to the
the same object as
#pty. This is also true for
#stdin and
#stdout.
#stderr will be a dummy Event
Emitter that will never emit any events.
PtyRwStream is a net.Socket with the following changes
#resize(size): resizes the underlying pty.
The size attribute should have the following fields:
#size.columns: columns of the instanciated PTY.
#size.rows: rows of the instanciated PTY.
#ttyname: property with the name of the tty (eg:
/dev/ttys016)
#end() close the child processes file descriptor. To end the underlying
process call
ChildProcess#kill('SIGHUP') instead.
'end' Event when the child process exits. It
will not emit the
'end' event if the child process closes its slave file
descriptor. See above.
This example opens a PTY with
/bin/sh, resizes the terminal, executes
ls -l, and exits the shell.
var child_pty = require('child_pty');
var child = child_pty.spawn('/bin/sh', []);
child.stdout.on('resize', function() {
console.log('New columns: ' + this.columns);
console.log('New rows: ' + this.rows);
}).pipe(process.stdout);
child.stdout.resize({ columns: 80, rows: 48 });
child.stdin.write('ls -l\n');
child.stdin.write('exit\n');