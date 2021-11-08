openbase logo
child-shell

by Ran Cohen
5.0.0

Node.js bindings 🔗 for shell

Downloads/wk

1.6K

1.6K

GitHub Stars

250

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

child-shell

Child Shell

Node.js bindings 🔗 for shell

npm@latest npm@next

GitHub Workflow Status Jest Prettier

NPM Downloads GitHub Stars License

 

About

Node.js is one of the successful, widely-used, and popular open-source projects on this earth. It was created to allow it's users to run JavaScript everywhere.

Shell is the most usable user program on any computer, it is an integral part of our work and almost every task starts and ends with a command execution. It was created to allow it's users to interact with their OS.

child-shell creates a comprehensive binding between the two, exposes a proven yet easy API to interact with any shell directly from node runtime. Combine JavaScript code with shell based scripts to complete any type of task you ever imagined.

Documentation

Learn about using child-shell on the official site!

Contributing

Development of child-shell happens transparently on its GitHub repo.
Read the contributing guide to learn how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes.
Future plans for child-shell are visible on its board. These plans are subject to frequent changes, and will be greatly affected by your feedback.

License

child-shell © is MIT licensed.
Created by rannn505.

