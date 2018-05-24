The best way to override Node's
child_process module w/ Promises
child-process-async provides a drop-in replacement for the original
child_process functions, not just duplicate methods that return a Promise.
So when you call
exec(...) we still return a
ChildProcess instance, just
with
.then() and
.catch() added to it to make it promise-friendly.
npm install --save child-process-async
// OLD:
const { exec, spawn } = require('child_process');
// NEW:
const { exec, spawn } = require('child-process-async');
exec()
async function() {
const { stdout, stderr } = await exec('ls -al');
// OR:
const child = await exec('ls -al', {});
// do whatever you want with `child` here - it's a ChildProcess instance just
// with promise-friendly `.then()` & `.catch()` functions added to it!
child.stdin.write(...);
child.stdout.pipe(...);
child.stderr.on('data', (data) => ...);
const { stdout, stderr } = await child;
}
spawn()
async function() {
const { stdout, stderr, exitCode } = await spawn('ls', [ '-al' ]);
// OR:
const child = spawn('ls', [ '-al' ], {});
// do whatever you want with `child` here - it's a ChildProcess instance just
// with promise-friendly `.then()` & `.catch()` functions added to it!
child.stdin.write(...);
child.stdout.pipe(...);
child.stderr.on('data', (data) => ...);
const { stdout, stderr, exitCode } = await child;
}