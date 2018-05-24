The best way to override Node's child_process module w/ Promises

child-process-async provides a drop-in replacement for the original child_process functions, not just duplicate methods that return a Promise. So when you call exec(...) we still return a ChildProcess instance, just with .then() and .catch() added to it to make it promise-friendly.

Install

npm install --save child-process-async

Usage

const { exec, spawn } = require ( 'child_process' ); const { exec, spawn } = require ( 'child-process-async' );

async function ( ) { const { stdout, stderr } = await exec( 'ls -al' ); const child = await exec( 'ls -al' , {}); child.stdin.write(...); child.stdout.pipe(...); child.stderr.on( 'data' , (data) => ...); const { stdout, stderr } = await child; }