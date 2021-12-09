中文

Chii

Remote debugging tool like weinre, replacing web inspector with the latest chrome devtools frontend.

Demo

Browse it on your phone: https://chii.liriliri.io/tests/demo.html

Open https://chii.liriliri.io/ and click inspect to start debugging the demo page.

In order to try it for different sites, execute the script below on browser address bar.

javascript:( function ( ) { var script = document .createElement( 'script' ); script.src= "//chii.liriliri.io/target.js" ; document .body.appendChild(script); })();

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install chii -g

Usage

Start the server with the following command.

chii start -p 8080

Use this script to inject the target code into your webpage.

< script src = "//host-machine-ip:8080/target.js" > </ script >

Then browse to localhost:8080 to start debugging your page.

