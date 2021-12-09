openbase logo
chii

by liriliri
0.6.9 (see all)

Remote debugging tool

Popularity

Downloads/wk

83

GitHub Stars

597

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

中文

Chii

Remote debugging tool like weinre, replacing web inspector with the latest chrome devtools frontend.

Chii

Demo

Demo

Browse it on your phone: https://chii.liriliri.io/tests/demo.html

Open https://chii.liriliri.io/ and click inspect to start debugging the demo page.

In order to try it for different sites, execute the script below on browser address bar.

javascript:(function () { var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src="//chii.liriliri.io/target.js"; document.body.appendChild(script); })();

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install chii -g

Usage

Start the server with the following command.

chii start -p 8080

Use this script to inject the target code into your webpage.

<script src="//host-machine-ip:8080/target.js"></script>

Then browse to localhost:8080 to start debugging your page.

