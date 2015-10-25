Currying made simple.

– and we really mean simple:

import {curry, _} from '@thisables/curry' ; const plus = ( ( a, b, c ) => a + b + c )::curry(); plus( 1 , 2 , 3 ); plus( 1 )( 2 , 3 ); plus( 1 , 2 )( 3 ); plus( 1 )( 2 )( 3 ); const {open} = require ( 'fs' ); const newScript = open::curry(_, 'w' , 0755 , _); newScript( 'do-wonders.sh' , (error, file) => { });

Installation

npm install @thisables/curry

Usage

Basic usage

The function curry is invoked using the function bind syntax and returns a curried function.

const add = ( a, b ) => a + b; const curriedAdd = add::curry(); curriedAdd( 1 )( 2 );

Placeholders

A placeholder _ is a special value, which you import from 'curry-this' . Placeholders are replaced from left to right, the next call after a placeholder is passed replaces the previous placeholders one by one.

const foo = ( a, b, c, d ) => [a, b, c, d]; const curriedFoo = foo::curry(_, _, _, 4 ); curriedFoo( 1 )( 2 )( 3 );

If you pass a placeholder to curry the length of the function is ignored instead the initial call of curry defines the length of the curried function.

const foo = ( ...values ) => values; const curriedFoo = foo::curry(_, _, _); curriedFoo( 1 )( 2 )( 3 );

Arity

The curried function has a fixed arity. Additional arguments aren't passed.

const foo = ( ...values ) => values; const curriedFoo = foo::curry(_, _, _); curriedFoo( 1 )( 2 )( 3 , 5 , 6 , 7 );

Not experimental usage

You can still use curry without the experimental syntax

const add = ( a, b ) => a + b; const curriedAdd = curry.call(add); curriedAdd( 1 )( 2 );

Or with placeholders

const foo = ( ...values ) => values; const curriedFoo = curry.call(foo, _, _, _); curriedFoo( 1 )( 2 )( 3 );

API

Parameters

fn the function to curry args curried arguments or placeholders

Returns

A curried function.

If you’re wondering what the :: thing means, you’d better read this excellent overview by @jussi-kalliokoski or have a look at the function bind syntax proposal.

Maintainers

License

MIT © Christoph Hermann