Chicago Brick: the Google Chicago Video Wall Software

Quick Start

To use this software, first download and install node. Then, check you have a recent node:

$ node

The wall uses all the new JS shiny, so node should be at least 12.

Clone the repo to your machine:

git clone https://github.com/google/chicago-brick.git

Next, install the external npm deps that aren't in the repo:

path / to /your/chicago-brick$ npm install

Then, to run the server in 1x1 mode with the gears module:

./bin/run_1x1.sh -m gears

And open a Chrome window to http://localhost:3000/?config=0,0,1920,1080. You should be able to see some gears rotating. If you don't see that, try running the npm install command again.

Or, to run the server in 2x2 mode with the gears module:

./bin/run_2x2.sh -m gears

And open the client windows like so:

./bin/start_2x2_clients.sh

You should be able to see the same thing with four browser windows instead.

You can play with different modules by substituting the gears argument with other names in chicago-brick/config/demo-playlist.json .

Modules

A chicago brick module is a directory with a brick.json file. This file provides the module's configuration. See examples in demo_modules. Any directory (or glob) that should be included should be passed in using the --module_dir flag.

Modules as deps

A module can be included by installing its package as a dependency. By default brick will load any modules found in node_modules subdirectories.

API Doc

You can view some API Docs at http://google.github.io/chicago-brick/api.html.

Hopefully, this gets you developing!

– Chicago Brick Team