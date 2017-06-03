Think it's OK to serve up 30KB over 3G just to manipulate a couple of DOM elements? Of course you don't because that's an asshat move and you're no asshat. You'll probably instead use a couple of lines of vanilla JavaScript, perhaps a little CSS
:active with transitions, all while riding a unicorn bareback through a double rainbow, no hands.
Working on something a wee bit more complex? Unlike fat, grown-up frameworks and libraries, Chibi focuses on just the essentials, melted down and mixed with optimisation rainbows to create a really light micro-library that allows you to do awesome things, asshatory free.
document.querySelectorAll() is limited to browser CSS support and is not as fast as some dedicated selector engines. This means no
input[type=text] or
p:nth-child(even) selectors with IE6. Fortunately modern browser don't need this polyfill.
document.querySelectorAll() nor
window.getComputedStyle can bugger off.
Version 3 is a major update with many breaking changes. If it's difficult to embrace change, version 1 is still available here.
Chibi has been tested with and supports the following browsers:
Chibi should also work with any other browser that supports
document.querySelectorAll().
Grab it from here or
npm install chibijs
Chibi syntax is similar to that pioneered by jQuery:
$(selector).method(). It intentionally uses the same
$ namespace as jQuery because micro-libraries and grown-up libraries should never mix.
Chibi's supports standard CSS selectors but you can also pass in DOM elements directly:
$("p") // Returns an array of all paragraph elements
$("p").hide() // Hides all paragraphs
$("#foo").show() // Shows element with id equal to "foo"
$(".foo").hide() // Hides elements with "foo" CSS class
$(document.getElementsByTagName('p')).hide() // Hides all paragraphs
$($('p')[0]).hide() // Hides first paragraph
Chibi supports method chaining
$(selector).method().anothermethod().evenmoremethods() of any method not returning a value (string, boolean, etc.).
Fires handler when the DOM is ready.
Use to fire a function when the DOM is ready. Including a selector makes no sense for this method, don't do it.
$().ready(function(){
// Do awesome
});
or perhaps
function foo() {
// Do awesome
}
$().ready(foo);
Fires handler when the page is loaded.
Use to fire a function when the page is loaded. Including a selector makes no sense for this method, don't do it.
function foo() {
// Do awesome
}
$().loaded(foo);
Executes a function on each matching element
each passes each matching element to the specified function.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Foo</p>
<p>Bar</p>
<script>
function foo(elm) {
elm.style.color = "red";
}
$('p').each(foo); // Executes the foo function (sets the element style color to red) on all paragraph elements
// An alternative way to achieve the above
$('p').each(function(elm) {
$(elm).css('color','red');
})
</script>
</body>
</html>
Finds the first matching element.
first will return an array containing the first matching element, useful when working with crappy browsers like IE6 with weak CSS pseudo support, especially when combined with method chaining.
Finds the last matching element.
last will return an array containing the last matching element.
Finds matching odd elements.
odd will return an array containing matching odd elements.
Finds matching even elements.
even will return an array containing matching even elements.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Foo</p>
<p>Bar</p>
<p>Foo</p>
<p>Bar</p>
<script>
$('p').first(); // returns an array containing the first paragraph element
$('p').last(); // returns an array containing the fourth paragraph element
$('p').odd(); // returns an array of odd paragraph elements
$('p').even(); // returns an array of even paragraph elements
</script>
</body>
</html>
Hides matching elements.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Foo</p>
<p>Bar</p>
<script>
$('p').hide(); // hides all paragraph elements
</script>
</body>
</html>
Shows matching elements.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
p {display:none}
</style>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Foo</p>
<p>Bar</p>
<script>
$('p').show(); // shows all paragraph elements
</script>
</body>
</html>
Toggles visibility of matching elements.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Foo</p>
<p style="display:none">Bar</p>
<script>
$('p').toggle(); // shows the second paragraph element, hides the first paragraph element
</script>
</body>
</html>
Removes matching elements from the DOM tree.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Foo</p>
<p>Bar</p>
<script>
$('p').remove(); // removes all the paragraph elements from the DOM tree
</script>
</body>
</html>
Gets or optionally sets the CSS property for matching elements.
css with no value will return the CSS property string of the first matching element found. css will return the computed property value if the property isn't explicitly set which can vary between browsers. For example, an element with no explicit font weight will return 'normal' in Opera and Webkit browsers but '400' in Firefox and Internet Explorer browsers.
value will set the value of the CSS property for all matching elements.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.bold {font-weight:900}
</style>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Foo</p>
<p class="bold">Bar</p>
<script>
$('p').css('font-weight'); // returns the "font-weight" of the first paragraph element
$('p').css('color','red'); // sets all paragraph elements color to red
</script>
</body>
</html>
Gets class for first matching element found.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.bold {font-weight:900}
.red {color:red}
.mono {font-family:monospace}
</style>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div class="red">Foo</div>
<div class="mono">Bar</div>
<p >Foo</p>
<p class="mono">Bar</p>
<script>
$('div').getClass(); // returns 'red', the class of the first div element
$('p').getClass(); // returns undefined as the first paragraph element has no class set
</script>
</body>
</html>
Sets the class of all matching elements replacing any existing element class with this class.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.bold {font-weight:900}
.red {color:red}
.mono {font-family:monospace}
</style>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Foo</p>
<p class="mono">Bar</p>
<script>
$('p').setClass('red bold'); // sets the class to "red" and "bold" for all paragraph elements
</script>
</body>
</html>
Adds a class to all matching elements.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.bold {font-weight:900}
.red {color:red}
.mono {font-family:monospace}
</style>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Foo</p>
<p class="mono">Bar</p>
<script>
$('p').addClass('mono'); // adds the "mono" class to all paragraph elements
</script>
</body>
</html>
Removes class from all matching elements.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.bold {font-weight:900}
.red {color:red}
.mono {font-family:monospace}
</style>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Foo</p>
<p class="mono">Bar</p>
<script>
$('p').removeClass('mono'); // removes the "mono" class from all paragraph elements
</script>
</body>
</html>
Toggles class for matching elements.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.bold {font-weight:900}
.red {color:red}
.mono {font-family:monospace}
</style>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Foo</p>
<p class="mono">Bar</p>
<script>
$('p').toggleClass('mono'); // toggles the mono class on all paragraph elements
</script>
</body>
</html>
Returns true if first matching element found includes the class.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.bold {font-weight:900}
.red {color:red}
.mono {font-family:monospace}
</style>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div class="red">Foo</div>
<div class="mono">Bar</div>
<p>Foo</p>
<p class="mono">Bar</p>
<script>
$('div').cls('red'); // returns true as the first div element includes the 'red' class
$('p').cls('mono'); // returns undefined as the first paragraph element doesn't include the 'mono' class
</script>
</body>
</html>
Gets or optionally sets the inner HTML of matching elements.
html with no arguments will return the HTML string of the first matching element found.
If the html argument is specified, this will replace the inner HTML of all matching elements.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Foo</p>
<p>Bar</p>
<script>
$('p').html(); // returns an inner HTML "Foo" of the first paragraph element
$('p').html('<i>Foobar</i>'); // Sets the inner HTML of all paragraph elements to "<i>Foobar</i>"
</script>
</body>
</html>
Inserts html before all matching elements.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Foo</p>
<p>Bar</p>
<script>
$('p').htmlBefore('<i>Foobar</i>'); // Inserts "<i>Foobar</i>" before all paragraph elements
</script>
</body>
</html>
Inserts html after all matching elements.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Foo</p>
<p>Bar</p>
<script>
$('p').htmlAfter('<i>Foobar</i>'); // Inserts "<i>Foobar</i>" after all paragraph elements
</script>
</body>
</html>
Inserts html after all matching elements inner elements.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Foo</p>
<p>Bar</p>
<script>
$('p').htmlAppend('<i>Foobar</i>'); // Inserts "<i>Foobar</i>" after all paragraph child elements
</script>
</body>
</html>
Inserts html before all matching elements inner elements.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Foo</p>
<p>Bar</p>
<script>
$('p').htmlPrepend('<i>Foobar</i>'); // Inserts "<i>Foobar</i>" before all paragraph child elements
</script>
</body>
</html>
Gets or optionally sets the property for all matching elements.
attr with no value argument will return the property string of the first matching element found.
value will set the value of the property for all matching elements.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p><a href="http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foobar">Foobar</a></p>
<script>
$('a').attr('href'); // returns the "href" property value "http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foobar" of the first link element
$('a').attr('target','_blank'); // sets the "target" property for all link elements to "_blank"
</script>
</body>
</html>
Gets or optionally sets the data key value for all matching elements.
data with no value argument will return the data key value of the first matching element found.
value will set the value of the data key for all matching elements.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p data-test="foo"></p>
<p data-test="bar"></p>
<script>
$('p').data('test'); // returns "foo" for data key "test" of first paragraph element found
$('p').data('test','foobar'); // sets the date key "test" value to "foobar" on all matching paragraph elements
</script>
</body>
</html>
Gets or optionally sets the value of matching form elements.
val with no arguments will return the value string of the first matching form element found. For select lists, Chibi will return the selected option value string, if any. For select lists with multiple selects, Chibi will return an array of selected option value strings, if any.
value will set the value of matching form field elements. For select lists, this will select the option matching this value. For select lists with multiple selects, passing an array of values will select all options in the select list matching these values.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<form>
<input type="text" value="Foobar" name="text">
<select multiple="multiple">
<option value="foo">Foo</option>
<option value="bar" selected="selected">Bar</option>
</select>
</form>
<script>
$('input').val(); // returns "Foobar"
$('input').val('Foo Bar'); // sets the value for all input elements to "Foo Bar"
$('select').val(); // returns "bar", the selected option value
$('select').val('foo'); // selects the option matching "foo"
$('select').val(['foo','bar']); // selects the options matching "foo" or "bar" values
</script>
</body>
</html>
Gets or optionally sets checked status of checkbox or radio elements.
checked with no arguments will return the checked boolean of the first matching element found.
boolean will set the checked status of matching checkbox or radio elements.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<form>
<input type="checkbox" value="Foobar" name="chk">
</form>
<script>
$('input').checked(true); // checks the checkbox
$('input').checked(); // returns true
$('input').checked(false); // unchecks the checkbox
$('input').checked(); // returns false
</script>
</body>
</html>
Adds an event listener to all matching elements.
on adds an event listener to all matching elements. There is no need to use the HTML event format ('on' + event) as Chibi will automatically prefix the event as required. on also supports passing
window and
document as the selector.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Foo</p>
<p>Bar</p>
<script>
function foo() {
// Do awesome
}
$('p').on('click',foo); // adds the 'foo' click event listener to all paragraphs
</script>
</body>
</html>
Removed an event listener from all matching elements.
off removed an event listener from all matching elements. There is no need to use the HTML event format ('off' + event) as Chibi will automatically prefix the event as required. off also supports passing
window and
document as the selector.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<p>Foo</p>
<p>Bar</p>
<script>
function foo() {
// Do awesome
}
$('p').on('click',foo); // adds the 'foo' click event listener to all paragraph elements
$('p').off('click',foo); // removes the 'foo' click event listener from all paragraph elements
</script>
</body>
</html>
Sends a GET AJAX request, optionally firing a callback with the XHR
responseText and
status. Alias of $(selector).ajax with GET method
When nocache is true, a
_ts time stamp is added to the URL to prevent caching, yes, I'm looking at you Android Browser and iOS 6.
get supports JSON as a selector ({name:value}), useful for when you want to send data without using form elements.
For cross-domain requests, get uses JSONP by default but this is overridden when nojsonp is true. JSONP requests will apply any callback to
callback=? or similar in the get url.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<form>
<input type="text" value="Foobar" name="text">
</form>
<script>
// XHR all form data using "GET" to "ajax.html"
$('form').get('ajax.html');
// XHR the JSON using "GET" to "ajax.html"
$({text:'Foo Bar'}).get('ajax.html');
</script>
</body>
</html>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<script>
// JSONP
$().get('https://api.github.com/users/kylebarrow/repos?sort=created&direction=asc&callback=?',function(data,status){
// Do awesome
});
// JSONP with JSON query
$({sort: "created", direction: "asc", callback: "?"}).get('https://api.github.com/users/kylebarrow/repos',function(data,status){
// Do awesome
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
Sends a POST AJAX request, optionally firing a callback with the XHR
responseText and
status. Alias of $(selector).ajax with POST method
When nocache is true, a
_ts time stamp is added to the URL to prevent caching.
post supports JSON as a selector ({name:value}), useful for when you want to send data without using form elements.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<form>
<input type="text" value="Foobar" name="text">
</form>
<script>
// XHR the JSON using "POST" to "ajax.html"
$({text:'Foo Bar'}).post('ajax.html');
// XHR all form data using "POST" to "ajax.html", returns responseText and status, adds a cache busting time stamp
$('form').post('ajax.html',function(data,status){
// Do awesome
},true);
</script>
</body>
</html>
Sends an AJAX request, optionally firing a callback with the XHR
responseText and
status
ajax uses the GET method if none is specified. When nocache is true, a
_ts time stamp is added to the URL to prevent caching.
ajax supports JSON as a selector ({name:value}), useful for when you want to send data without using form elements.
For cross-domain requests, ajax uses JSONP by default but this is overridden when nojsonp is true. JSONP requests will apply any callback to
callback=? or similar in the ajax url. The method is obviously always
GET for JSONP requests.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<form>
<input type="text" value="Foobar" name="text">
</form>
<script>
// XHR all form data using "GET" to "ajax.html"
$('form').ajax('ajax.html');
// XHR the JSON using "GET" to "ajax.html"
$({text:'Foo Bar'}).ajax('ajax.html');
// XHR all form data using "POST" to "ajax.html", returns responseText and status, adds a cache busting time stamp
$('form').ajax('ajax.html',"POST",function(data,status){
// Do awesome
},true);
</script>
</body>
</html>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="chibi-min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<script>
// JSONP
$().ajax('https://api.github.com/users/kylebarrow/repos?sort=created&direction=asc&callback=?','GET',function(data,status){
// Do awesome
});
// JSONP with JSON query
$({sort: "created", direction: "asc", callback: "?"}).ajax('https://api.github.com/users/kylebarrow/repos','GET',function(data,status){
// Do awesome
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
npm install
gulp