Chibi v3.0.9

A tiny JavaScript micro-library

Think it's OK to serve up 30KB over 3G just to manipulate a couple of DOM elements? Of course you don't because that's an asshat move and you're no asshat. You'll probably instead use a couple of lines of vanilla JavaScript, perhaps a little CSS :active with transitions, all while riding a unicorn bareback through a double rainbow, no hands.

Working on something a wee bit more complex? Unlike fat, grown-up frameworks and libraries, Chibi focuses on just the essentials, melted down and mixed with optimisation rainbows to create a really light micro-library that allows you to do awesome things, asshatory free.

The sweet, juicy bits

Chibi is really tiny: 7KB minified, 3KB gzipped, small enough to stick inline on single page web apps, saving an extra HTTP request.

Supports modern desktop and mobile browsers including Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera and Safari (see Browser Support below).

Even supports creaky old browsers like IE6, I don't know why you would do this.

No animation cruft, instead use CSS transitions like a nice person.

In modern browsers, Chibi typically executes DOM manipulation 20% to 50% faster than grown-up libraries.

The lumpy, chewy bits

Chibi's polyfill for document.querySelectorAll() is limited to browser CSS support and is not as fast as some dedicated selector engines. This means no input[type=text] or p:nth-child(even) selectors with IE6. Fortunately modern browser don't need this polyfill.

is limited to browser CSS support and is not as fast as some dedicated selector engines. This means no or selectors with IE6. Fortunately modern browser don't need this polyfill. Ancient browsers that support neither document.querySelectorAll() nor window.getComputedStyle can bugger off.

Version 3 is a major update with many breaking changes. If it's difficult to embrace change, version 1 is still available here.

Browser Support

Chibi has been tested with and supports the following browsers:

Android Browser 2.1 or higher

Blackberry Browser 6 or higher

Chrome

Chrome Android

Firefox 3.5 or higher

Firefox Mobile

Internet Explorer 6 or higher

Internet Explorer Mobile 9 or higher

Opera 10 or higher

Opera Mini

Opera Mobile 10 or higher

Safari 3.2 or higher

Safari Mobile 3.2 or higher

Symbian^3 Browser or higher

Chibi should also work with any other browser that supports document.querySelectorAll() .

Installation

Grab it from here or

npm install chibijs

Using Chibi

Chibi syntax is similar to that pioneered by jQuery: $(selector).method() . It intentionally uses the same $ namespace as jQuery because micro-libraries and grown-up libraries should never mix.

Chibi's supports standard CSS selectors but you can also pass in DOM elements directly:

CSS selector

$( "p" ) $( "p" ).hide() $( "#foo" ).show() $( ".foo" ).hide()

A DOM element selector, pointless

$( document .getElementsByTagName( 'p' )).hide()

A more interesting DOM element selector

$($( 'p' )[ 0 ]).hide()

Methods

Chibi supports method chaining $(selector).method().anothermethod().evenmoremethods() of any method not returning a value (string, boolean, etc.).

Fires handler when the DOM is ready.

Use to fire a function when the DOM is ready. Including a selector makes no sense for this method, don't do it.

$().ready( function ( ) { });

or perhaps

function foo ( ) { } $().ready(foo);

Fires handler when the page is loaded.

Use to fire a function when the page is loaded. Including a selector makes no sense for this method, don't do it.

function foo ( ) { } $().loaded(foo);

Executes a function on each matching element

each passes each matching element to the specified function.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > Foo </ p > < p > Bar </ p > < script > function foo ( elm ) { elm.style.color = "red" ; } $( 'p' ).each(foo); $( 'p' ).each( function ( elm ) { $(elm).css( 'color' , 'red' ); }) </ script > </ body > </ html >

Finds the first matching element.

first will return an array containing the first matching element, useful when working with crappy browsers like IE6 with weak CSS pseudo support, especially when combined with method chaining.

Finds the last matching element.

last will return an array containing the last matching element.

Finds matching odd elements.

odd will return an array containing matching odd elements.

Finds matching even elements.

even will return an array containing matching even elements.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > Foo </ p > < p > Bar </ p > < p > Foo </ p > < p > Bar </ p > < script > $( 'p' ).first(); $( 'p' ).last(); $( 'p' ).odd(); $( 'p' ).even(); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Hides matching elements.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > Foo </ p > < p > Bar </ p > < script > $( 'p' ).hide(); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Shows matching elements.

< html > < head > < style > p { display :none} </ style > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > Foo </ p > < p > Bar </ p > < script > $( 'p' ).show(); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Toggles visibility of matching elements.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > Foo </ p > < p style = "display:none" > Bar </ p > < script > $( 'p' ).toggle(); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Removes matching elements from the DOM tree.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > Foo </ p > < p > Bar </ p > < script > $( 'p' ).remove(); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Gets or optionally sets the CSS property for matching elements.

css with no value will return the CSS property string of the first matching element found. css will return the computed property value if the property isn't explicitly set which can vary between browsers. For example, an element with no explicit font weight will return 'normal' in Opera and Webkit browsers but '400' in Firefox and Internet Explorer browsers.

value will set the value of the CSS property for all matching elements.

< html > < head > < style > .bold { font-weight : 900 } </ style > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > Foo </ p > < p class = "bold" > Bar </ p > < script > $( 'p' ).css( 'font-weight' ); $( 'p' ).css( 'color' , 'red' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Gets class for first matching element found.

< html > < head > < style > .bold { font-weight : 900 } .red { color :red} .mono { font-family :monospace} </ style > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div class = "red" > Foo </ div > < div class = "mono" > Bar </ div > < p > Foo </ p > < p class = "mono" > Bar </ p > < script > $( 'div' ).getClass(); $( 'p' ).getClass(); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Sets the class of all matching elements replacing any existing element class with this class.

< html > < head > < style > .bold { font-weight : 900 } .red { color :red} .mono { font-family :monospace} </ style > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > Foo </ p > < p class = "mono" > Bar </ p > < script > $( 'p' ).setClass( 'red bold' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Adds a class to all matching elements.

< html > < head > < style > .bold { font-weight : 900 } .red { color :red} .mono { font-family :monospace} </ style > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > Foo </ p > < p class = "mono" > Bar </ p > < script > $( 'p' ).addClass( 'mono' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Removes class from all matching elements.

< html > < head > < style > .bold { font-weight : 900 } .red { color :red} .mono { font-family :monospace} </ style > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > Foo </ p > < p class = "mono" > Bar </ p > < script > $( 'p' ).removeClass( 'mono' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Toggles class for matching elements.

< html > < head > < style > .bold { font-weight : 900 } .red { color :red} .mono { font-family :monospace} </ style > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > Foo </ p > < p class = "mono" > Bar </ p > < script > $( 'p' ).toggleClass( 'mono' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Returns true if first matching element found includes the class.

< html > < head > < style > .bold { font-weight : 900 } .red { color :red} .mono { font-family :monospace} </ style > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div class = "red" > Foo </ div > < div class = "mono" > Bar </ div > < p > Foo </ p > < p class = "mono" > Bar </ p > < script > $( 'div' ).cls( 'red' ); $( 'p' ).cls( 'mono' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Gets or optionally sets the inner HTML of matching elements.

html with no arguments will return the HTML string of the first matching element found.

If the html argument is specified, this will replace the inner HTML of all matching elements.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > Foo </ p > < p > Bar </ p > < script > $( 'p' ).html(); $( 'p' ).html( '<i>Foobar</i>' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Inserts html before all matching elements.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > Foo </ p > < p > Bar </ p > < script > $( 'p' ).htmlBefore( '<i>Foobar</i>' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Inserts html after all matching elements.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > Foo </ p > < p > Bar </ p > < script > $( 'p' ).htmlAfter( '<i>Foobar</i>' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Inserts html after all matching elements inner elements.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > Foo </ p > < p > Bar </ p > < script > $( 'p' ).htmlAppend( '<i>Foobar</i>' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Inserts html before all matching elements inner elements.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > Foo </ p > < p > Bar </ p > < script > $( 'p' ).htmlPrepend( '<i>Foobar</i>' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Gets or optionally sets the property for all matching elements.

attr with no value argument will return the property string of the first matching element found.

value will set the value of the property for all matching elements.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > < a href = "http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foobar" > Foobar </ a > </ p > < script > $( 'a' ).attr( 'href' ); $( 'a' ).attr( 'target' , '_blank' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Gets or optionally sets the data key value for all matching elements.

data with no value argument will return the data key value of the first matching element found.

value will set the value of the data key for all matching elements.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p data-test = "foo" > </ p > < p data-test = "bar" > </ p > < script > $( 'p' ).data( 'test' ); $( 'p' ).data( 'test' , 'foobar' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Gets or optionally sets the value of matching form elements.

val with no arguments will return the value string of the first matching form element found. For select lists, Chibi will return the selected option value string, if any. For select lists with multiple selects, Chibi will return an array of selected option value strings, if any.

value will set the value of matching form field elements. For select lists, this will select the option matching this value. For select lists with multiple selects, passing an array of values will select all options in the select list matching these values.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < form > < input type = "text" value = "Foobar" name = "text" > < select multiple = "multiple" > < option value = "foo" > Foo </ option > < option value = "bar" selected = "selected" > Bar </ option > </ select > </ form > < script > $( 'input' ).val(); $( 'input' ).val( 'Foo Bar' ); $( 'select' ).val(); $( 'select' ).val( 'foo' ); $( 'select' ).val([ 'foo' , 'bar' ]); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Gets or optionally sets checked status of checkbox or radio elements.

checked with no arguments will return the checked boolean of the first matching element found.

boolean will set the checked status of matching checkbox or radio elements.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < form > < input type = "checkbox" value = "Foobar" name = "chk" > </ form > < script > $( 'input' ).checked( true ); $( 'input' ).checked(); $( 'input' ).checked( false ); $( 'input' ).checked(); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Adds an event listener to all matching elements.

on adds an event listener to all matching elements. There is no need to use the HTML event format ('on' + event) as Chibi will automatically prefix the event as required. on also supports passing window and document as the selector.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > Foo </ p > < p > Bar </ p > < script > function foo ( ) { } $( 'p' ).on( 'click' ,foo); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Removed an event listener from all matching elements.

off removed an event listener from all matching elements. There is no need to use the HTML event format ('off' + event) as Chibi will automatically prefix the event as required. off also supports passing window and document as the selector.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p > Foo </ p > < p > Bar </ p > < script > function foo ( ) { } $( 'p' ).on( 'click' ,foo); $( 'p' ).off( 'click' ,foo); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Sends a GET AJAX request, optionally firing a callback with the XHR responseText and status . Alias of $(selector).ajax with GET method

When nocache is true, a _ts time stamp is added to the URL to prevent caching, yes, I'm looking at you Android Browser and iOS 6.

get supports JSON as a selector ({name:value}), useful for when you want to send data without using form elements.

For cross-domain requests, get uses JSONP by default but this is overridden when nojsonp is true. JSONP requests will apply any callback to callback=? or similar in the get url.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < form > < input type = "text" value = "Foobar" name = "text" > </ form > < script > $( 'form' ).get( 'ajax.html' ); $({ text : 'Foo Bar' }).get( 'ajax.html' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < script > $().get( 'https://api.github.com/users/kylebarrow/repos?sort=created&direction=asc&callback=?' , function ( data,status ) { }); $({ sort : "created" , direction : "asc" , callback : "?" }).get( 'https://api.github.com/users/kylebarrow/repos' , function ( data,status ) { }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Sends a POST AJAX request, optionally firing a callback with the XHR responseText and status . Alias of $(selector).ajax with POST method

When nocache is true, a _ts time stamp is added to the URL to prevent caching.

post supports JSON as a selector ({name:value}), useful for when you want to send data without using form elements.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < form > < input type = "text" value = "Foobar" name = "text" > </ form > < script > $({ text : 'Foo Bar' }).post( 'ajax.html' ); $( 'form' ).post( 'ajax.html' , function ( data,status ) { }, true ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Sends an AJAX request, optionally firing a callback with the XHR responseText and status

ajax uses the GET method if none is specified. When nocache is true, a _ts time stamp is added to the URL to prevent caching.

ajax supports JSON as a selector ({name:value}), useful for when you want to send data without using form elements.

For cross-domain requests, ajax uses JSONP by default but this is overridden when nojsonp is true. JSONP requests will apply any callback to callback=? or similar in the ajax url. The method is obviously always GET for JSONP requests.

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < form > < input type = "text" value = "Foobar" name = "text" > </ form > < script > $( 'form' ).ajax( 'ajax.html' ); $({ text : 'Foo Bar' }).ajax( 'ajax.html' ); $( 'form' ).ajax( 'ajax.html' , "POST" , function ( data,status ) { }, true ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

< html > < head > < script src = "chibi-min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < script > $().ajax( 'https://api.github.com/users/kylebarrow/repos?sort=created&direction=asc&callback=?' , 'GET' , function ( data,status ) { }); $({ sort : "created" , direction : "asc" , callback : "?" }).ajax( 'https://api.github.com/users/kylebarrow/repos' , 'GET' , function ( data,status ) { }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Modify, build, contribute

npm install gulp

