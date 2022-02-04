Chevrotain is a blazing fast and feature rich Parser Building Toolkit for JavaScript. It can be used to build parsers/compilers/interpreters for various use cases ranging from simple configuration files, to full-fledged programing languages.
A more in depth description of Chevrotain can be found in this great article on: Parsing in JavaScript: Tools and Libraries.
It is important to note that Chevrotain is NOT a parser generator. It solves the same kind of problems as a parser generator, just without any code generation. Chevrotain Grammars are pure code which can be created/debugged/edited as any other pure code without requiring any new tools or processes.
npm install chevrotain
https://unpkg.com/chevrotain/lib/chevrotain.js
https://unpkg.com/chevrotain/lib/chevrotain.min.js
https://unpkg.com/chevrotain/lib_esm/chevrotain.mjs
https://unpkg.com/chevrotain/lib_esm/chevrotain.min.mjs
https://unpkg.com/chevrotain@10.1.1/lib/chevrotain.js
https://unpkg.com/chevrotain@10.1.1/lib/chevrotain.min.js
https://unpkg.com/chevrotain@10.1.1/lib_esm/chevrotain.mjs
https://unpkg.com/chevrotain@10.1.1/lib_esm/chevrotain.min.mjs
Chevrotain will run on any modern JavaScript ES2015 runtime. That includes nodejs maintenance/active/current version, modern major browsers, but not legacy ES5.1 runtimes such as IE11.
Contributions are greatly appreciated. See CONTRIBUTING.md for details.
