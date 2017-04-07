The easy metafile manager
Usage: chest <command>
Commands:
put [files...] Put specified config file in the chest
take [files...] Take specified config file from the chest into the project root
list Show list of config files in the chest
open Place config files from the chest into the project root as symbolic links
close Remove symbolic links created by "open"
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
chest command is here to support you to take and put files to a directory called
.chest easily. Here are some use cases.
Manage your dotfiles:
$ git clone git@github.com:your/dotfiles.git .chest
$ ls
.chest
$ ls .chest
.emacs.d .tmux.conf .vimrc .zshrc
$ chest open
.emacs.d .chest .tmux.conf .vimrc .zshrc
Manage metafiles:
$ ls
index.js package.json metafile_a metafile_b
$ chest put metafile_a metafile_b
$ ls
.chest index.js package.json
$ chest list
metafile_a metafile_b
$ chest open
.chest index.js package.json metafile_a metafile_b
To ignore some files, you need to add
.chestignore.
README.md
.git
.gitignore
With npm, to get the command do:
$ npm install -g chest
MIT