chest

The easy metafile manager

Usage

Usage : chest <command> Commands: put [files .. .] Put specified config file in the chest take [files .. .] Take specified config file from the chest into the project root list Show list of config files in the chest open Place config files from the chest into the project root as symbolic links close Remove symbolic links created by "open" Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number

Examples

chest command is here to support you to take and put files to a directory called .chest easily. Here are some use cases.

dotfiles

Manage your dotfiles:

$ git clone git@github .com :your/dotfiles .git .chest $ ls .chest $ ls .chest .emacs .d .tmux .conf .vimrc .zshrc $ chest open .emacs .d .chest .tmux .conf .vimrc .zshrc

metafiles

Manage metafiles:

$ ls index .js package .json metafile_a metafile_b $ chest put metafile_a metafile_b $ ls .chest index .js package .json $ chest list metafile_a metafile_b $ chest open .chest index .js package .json metafile_a metafile_b

chestignore

To ignore some files, you need to add .chestignore .

README .md .git .gitignore

Install

With npm, to get the command do:

npm install -g chest

License

MIT