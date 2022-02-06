openbase logo
chessops

by Niklas Fiekas
0.10.3 (see all)

Chess and chess variant rules and operations in TypeScript

Readme

chessops

Test npm

Chess and chess variant rules and operations in TypeScript.

Documentation

View TypeDoc

Features

File an issue to request more.

Example

import { parseFen } from 'chessops/fen';
import { Chess } from 'chessops/chess';

const setup = parseFen('r1bqkbnr/ppp2Qpp/2np4/4p3/2B1P3/8/PPPP1PPP/RNB1K1NR b KQkq - 0 4').unwrap();
const pos = Chess.fromSetup(setup).unwrap();
console.assert(pos.isCheckmate());

License

chessops is licensed under the GNU General Public License 3 or any later version at your choice. See LICENSE.txt for details.

