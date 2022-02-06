chessops

Chess and chess variant rules and operations in TypeScript.

Documentation

Features

File an issue to request more.

Example

import { parseFen } from 'chessops/fen' ; import { Chess } from 'chessops/chess' ; const setup = parseFen( 'r1bqkbnr/ppp2Qpp/2np4/4p3/2B1P3/8/PPPP1PPP/RNB1K1NR b KQkq - 0 4' ).unwrap(); const pos = Chess.fromSetup(setup).unwrap(); console .assert(pos.isCheckmate());

License

chessops is licensed under the GNU General Public License 3 or any later version at your choice. See LICENSE.txt for details.