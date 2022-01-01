Chessground
Chessground is a free/libre open source chess UI developed for
lichess.org.
It targets modern browsers, as well as mobile development using Cordova.
License
Chessground is distributed under the GPL-3.0 license (or any later version,
at your option).
When you use Chessground for your website, your combined work may be
distributed only under the GPL. You must release your source code to the
users of your website.
Please read more about GPL for JavaScript on greendrake.info/#nfy0.
Demos
Features
Chessground is designed to fulfill all lichess.org web and mobile apps needs, so it is pretty featureful.
- Well typed with TypeScript
- Fast. Uses a custom DOM diff algorithm to reduce DOM writes to the absolute minimum.
- Small footprint: 10K gzipped (31K unzipped). No dependencies.
- SVG drawing of circles, arrows, and custom user shapes on the board
- Arrows snap to valid moves. Freehand arrows can be drawn by dragging the mouse off the board and back while drawing an arrow.
- Entirely configurable and reconfigurable at any time
- Styling with CSS only: board and pieces can be changed by simply switching a class
- Fluid layout: board can be resized at any time
- Support for 3D pieces and boards
- Full mobile support (touchstart, touchmove, touchend)
- Move pieces by click
- Move pieces by drag & drop
- Minimum distance before drag
- Centralisation of the piece under the cursor
- Piece ghost element
- Drop off revert or trash
- Premove by click or drag
- Drag new pieces onto the board (editor, Crazyhouse)
- Animation of pieces: moving and fading away
- Display last move, check, move destinations, and premove destinations (hover effects possible)
- Import and export positions in FEN notation
- User callbacks
- No chess logic inside: can be used for chess variants
Installation
npm install --save chessground
Usage
import { Chessground } from 'chessground';
const config = {};
const ground = Chessground(document.body, config);
Wrappers
More? Please make a pull request to include it here.
Documentation
Development
Install build dependencies:
yarn install
To build the node module:
yarn run compile -- --watch
To build the standalone:
yarn run dist -- --watch