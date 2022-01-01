Chessground

Chessground is a free/libre open source chess UI developed for lichess.org. It targets modern browsers, as well as mobile development using Cordova.

License

Chessground is distributed under the GPL-3.0 license (or any later version, at your option). When you use Chessground for your website, your combined work may be distributed only under the GPL. You must release your source code to the users of your website.

Please read more about GPL for JavaScript on greendrake.info/#nfy0.

Demos

Features

Chessground is designed to fulfill all lichess.org web and mobile apps needs, so it is pretty featureful.

Well typed with TypeScript

Fast. Uses a custom DOM diff algorithm to reduce DOM writes to the absolute minimum.

Small footprint: 10K gzipped (31K unzipped). No dependencies.

SVG drawing of circles, arrows, and custom user shapes on the board

Arrows snap to valid moves. Freehand arrows can be drawn by dragging the mouse off the board and back while drawing an arrow.

Entirely configurable and reconfigurable at any time

Styling with CSS only: board and pieces can be changed by simply switching a class

Fluid layout: board can be resized at any time

Support for 3D pieces and boards

Full mobile support (touchstart, touchmove, touchend)

Move pieces by click

Move pieces by drag & drop Minimum distance before drag Centralisation of the piece under the cursor Piece ghost element Drop off revert or trash

Premove by click or drag

Drag new pieces onto the board (editor, Crazyhouse)

Animation of pieces: moving and fading away

Display last move, check, move destinations, and premove destinations (hover effects possible)

Import and export positions in FEN notation

User callbacks

No chess logic inside: can be used for chess variants

Installation

npm install --save chessground

Usage

import { Chessground } from 'chessground' ; const config = {}; const ground = Chessground( document .body, config);

Wrappers

More? Please make a pull request to include it here.

Documentation

Development

Install build dependencies:

yarn install

To build the node module:

yarn run compile -- --watch

To build the standalone: