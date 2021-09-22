A element for your web pages
<script type="module" src="https://unpkg.com/chessboard-element?module"></script>
<chess-board></chess-board>
npm i chessboard-element
<!--
Adjust path to node_modules and use a dev server that support Node module
resolution, like es-dev-server: https://www.npmjs.com/package/es-dev-server
-->
<script type="module" src="/node_modules/chessboard-element/index.js"></script>
<chess-board></chess-board>
chessboard-element is a standalone chess board web component. It defines a
<chess-board> custom element that works anywhere HTML works - in plain HTML pages, JavaScript, or your framework of choice. It is designed to be "just a board" and expose a powerful API so that it can be used in different ways.
Here's a non-exhaustive list of things you can do with chessboard-element:
<chess-board> to show game positions alongside your expert commentary.
<chess-board> to have a tactics website where users have to guess the best move.
<chess-board> element.
chessboard-element is flexible enough to handle any of these situations with relative ease.
chessboard-element is a fork of of the wonderful chessboard.js library, repackaging it as a web component and updating the implementation to modern JavaScript and CSS. The differences include:
<chess-board> element.
Many thanks to Chris Oakman for chessboard.js.
The scope of chessboard-element is limited to "just a board." This is intentional and makes chessboard-element flexible for handling a multitude of chess-related problems.
Specifically, chessboard-element does not understand anything about how the game of chess is played: how a knight moves, whose turn is it, is White in check?, etc.
Fortunately, the powerful chess.js library deals with exactly this sort of problem domain and plays nicely with chessboard-element's flexible API. Some examples of chessboard-element combined with chess.js: Example 5000, Example 5001, Example 5002
Please see the powerful chess.js library for an API to deal with these sorts of questions.
This logic is distinct from the logic of the board. Please see the powerful chess.js library for this aspect of your application.
Here is a list of things that chessboard-element is not:
chessboard-element is designed to work well with any of those things, but the idea behind chessboard-element is that the logic that controls the board should be independent of those other problems.
# Build the TypeScript files
npm run build
# Docs...
npm run analyze
npm run bundle
# Build the docs site
cd docs-src
npm run build:ts
npm run build
# Start the docs server
npm run serve