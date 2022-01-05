node-chess - the algebraic chess engine

node-chess is an algebraic notation driven chess engine that can validate board position and produce a list of viable moves (notated).

Features

Accepts moves in algebraic notation

Lists valid moves in algebraic notation

Fuzzy algebraic notation parsing

En Passant validation

3-fold repetition detection

Stalemate detection

Check detection

Checkmate detection

Undo moves easily

Easily readable object structure

High unit test coverage

Installation

npm install chess

Public API

Create a new game

const chess = require ( 'chess' ); const gameClient = chess.create(); let move, status; gameClient.on( 'check' , (attack) => { console .log(attack); }); status = gameClient.getStatus(); move = gameClient.move( 'a4' ); status = gameClient.getStatus();

PGN (Portable Game Format) Algebraic Game Client

To ensure the notation returned is safe for PGN, you must supply PGN as an option in the call to create :

const chess = require ( 'chess' ); const gameClient = chess.create({ PGN : true }); let move, status; status = gameClient.getStatus(); move = gameClient.move( 'a4' ); status = gameClient.getStatus();

Game Events

The game client (both algebraic, simple) emit a number of events when scenarios occur on the board over the course of a match.

const chess = require ( 'chess' ); const gameClient = chess.create({ PGN : true }); gameClient.on( 'capture' , (move) => { console .log( 'A piece has been captured!' ); console .log(move); }); gameClient.on( 'castle' , (move) => { console .log( 'A castle has occured!' ); console .log(move); }); gameClient.on( 'check' , (attack) => { console .log( 'The King is under attack!' ); console .log(attack); }); gameClient.on( 'checkmate' , (attack) => { console .log( 'The game has ended due to checkmate!' ); console .log(attack); }); gameClient.on( 'enPassant' , (move) => { console .log( 'An en Passant has occured!' ); console .log(move); }); gameClient.on( 'move' , (move) => { console .log( 'A piece was moved!' ); console .log(move); }); gameClient.on( 'promote' , (square) => { console .log( 'A Pawn has been promoted!' ); console .log(square); }); gameClient.on( 'undo' , (move) => { console .log( 'A previous move was undone!' ); console .log(move); });

The capture Event

The capture event is emitted when a piece has been captured during game play. The capture event data is the same as the move object that is provided as a response to gameClient.move().

The check Event

The check event is emitted for each attack on a King that occurs on the board. In the event a single move results in multiple pieces putting a King in check, multiple check events will be emitted, one for each attack.

The attack Object

The attack object contains the attacking square and the King square. The properties of the attack object are:

attackingSquare - The square object from which the attacker originates which includes the piece conducting the attack

kingSquare - The square object representing the King that is under attack

{ attackingSquare : { file : 'f' , rank : 6 , piece : { moveCount : 3 , side : { name : 'white' }, type : 'knight' , notation : 'N' } }, kingSquare : { file : 'e' , rank : 8 , piece : { moveCount : 0 , side : { name : 'black' }, type : 'king' , notation : 'K' } } }

The checkmate Event

The checkmate event is emitted when checkmate has been detected on the board. The checkmate event data is the same as the attack object that is provided for the check event.

The castle Event

The castle event is emitted when a castle move occurs on the board. The castle event data is the move object that is also returned when performing a gameClient.move().

The enPassant Event

When en Passant occurs, the enPassant event is emitted. The enPassant event data is the move object that is also returned when performing a gameClient.move().

The move Event

Any time a move occurs on the board, the move event is emitted. The enPassant event data is the move object that is also returned when performing a gameClient.move().

The promote Event

When a Pawn promotion occurs, the promote event is emitted. The promote event data is the Square object upon which the newly promoted piece resides, which looks as follows:

{ file : 'a' , piece : { moveCount : 2 , notation : 'R' , side : { name : 'white' }, type : 'rook' }, rank : 8 }

The undo Event

The undo event is emitted when a previous move that occured on the board is reversed using the undo method. The undo event data is the same move object that is also returned when performing a gameClient.move().

The gameClient.move() Function

From the above example, the response object that is returned when calling chess.move() looks like the following:

{ move : { capturedPiece : null , castle : false , enPassant : false , postSquare : { file : 'a' , rank : 4 , piece : { moveCount : 1 , side : { name : 'white' }, type : 'pawn' , notation : 'R' } }, prevSquare : { file : 'a' , rank : 2 , piece : null } }, undo : __function__ }

The move Object

The move object contains a collection of properties and an undo function pointer. The five properties of the move object are:

capturedPiece - If a piece was captured during the move, it will be represented here.

castle - If the move was a castle, this will be set to true, otherwise false.

enPassant - If the move was en passant, this will be set to true, otherwise false.

postSquare - The destination square object for the move.

prevSquare - The square object from which the move was originated.

The undo() Function

To back out the move:

move.undo();

The gameClient.getStatus() Function

The status object is as follows (abbreviated in parts to improve readability):

{ board : { squares : [{ file : 'a' , rank : 1 , piece : { moveCount : 0 , side : { name : 'white' }, type : 'rook' , notation : 'R' } }, ] }, isCheck : false , isCheckmate : false , isRepetition : false , isStalemate : false , notatedMoves : { a3 : { src : { file : 'a' rank : 2 , piece : { moveCount : 0 , side : { name : 'white' }, type : 'pawn' , notation : 'R' } }, dest : { file : 'a' , rank : 3 , piece : null } }, } }

The status Object

The status object returned via the getStatus() function call contains several Object properties:

board - The underlying board Object which contains the collection of squares.

isCheck - If the status of the board is check, this will be true.

isCheckmate - If the status of the board is checkmate, this will be true. Additionally, the notatedMoves property will be empty.

isRepetition - If 3-fold repetition has occurred, this will be true. The notatedMoves property will not be empty as the game can technically continue.

isStalemate - If the board is in stalemate, this will be set to true.

notatedMoves - A hash containing all available moves on the board.

The status.notatedMoves Object

Each object within the notatedMoves hash represents a possible move. The key to the hash is the algebraic notation of the move. The value for each key in the hash has two properties:

src - The starting square (which contains a piece) of the move

dest - The destination square of the move

The following code is an example of how to iterate the available notated moves for the game.

const chess = require ( 'chess' ); const gameClient = chess.create(); let i = 0 , key = '' , status = gameClient.getStatus(); Object .keys(status.notatedMoves).map( ( key, index ) => { console .log(status.notatedMoves[key]); return { ...status.notatedMoves[key], key }; });

Example usage

The following usage of the code is playing out the 3rd game in the series between Fischer and Petrosian in Buenos Aires, 1971. The game ended a draw due to 3 fold repetition.

const chess = require ( 'chess' ); const util = require ( 'util' ); const gameClient = chess.create(); gameClient.move( 'e4' ); gameClient.move( 'e6' ); gameClient.move( 'd4' ); gameClient.move( 'd5' ); gameClient.move( 'Nc3' ); gameClient.move( 'Nf6' ); gameClient.move( 'Bg5' ); gameClient.move( 'dxe4' ); gameClient.move( 'Nxe4' ); gameClient.move( 'Be7' ); gameClient.move( 'Bxf6' ); gameClient.move( 'gxf6' ); gameClient.move( 'g3' ); gameClient.move( 'f5' ); gameClient.move( 'Nc3' ); gameClient.move( 'Bf6' ); gameClient.move( 'Nge2' ); gameClient.move( 'Nc6' ); gameClient.move( 'd5' ); gameClient.move( 'exd5' ); gameClient.move( 'Nxd5' ); gameClient.move( 'Bxb2' ); gameClient.move( 'Bg2' ); gameClient.move( '0-0' ); gameClient.move( '0-0' ); gameClient.move( 'Bh8' ); gameClient.move( 'Nef4' ); gameClient.move( 'Ne5' ); gameClient.move( 'Qh5' ); gameClient.move( 'Ng6' ); gameClient.move( 'Rad1' ); gameClient.move( 'c6' ); gameClient.move( 'Ne3' ); gameClient.move( 'Qf6' ); gameClient.move( 'Kh1' ); gameClient.move( 'Bg7' ); gameClient.move( 'Bh3' ); gameClient.move( 'Ne7' ); gameClient.move( 'Rd3' ); gameClient.move( 'Be6' ); gameClient.move( 'Rfd1' ); gameClient.move( 'Bh6' ); gameClient.move( 'Rd4' ); gameClient.move( 'Bxf4' ); gameClient.move( 'Rxf4' ); gameClient.move( 'Rad8' ); gameClient.move( 'Rxd8' ); gameClient.move( 'Rxd8' ); gameClient.move( 'Bxf5' ); gameClient.move( 'Nxf5' ); gameClient.move( 'Nxf5' ); gameClient.move( 'Rd5' ); gameClient.move( 'g4' ); gameClient.move( 'Bxf5' ); gameClient.move( 'gxf5' ); gameClient.move( 'h6' ); gameClient.move( 'h3' ); gameClient.move( 'Kh7' ); gameClient.move( 'Qe2' ); gameClient.move( 'Qe5' ); gameClient.move( 'Qh5' ); gameClient.move( 'Qf6' ); gameClient.move( 'Qe2' ); gameClient.move( 'Re5' ); gameClient.move( 'Qd3' ); gameClient.move( 'Rd5' ); gameClient.move( 'Qe2' ); console .log(util.inspect(gameClient.getStatus(), false , 7 ));

Output

The above code produces the following output: