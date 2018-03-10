Cherrytree is a flexible hierarchical router that translates every URL change into a transition descriptor object and calls your middleware functions that put the application into a desired state.
The size excluding all deps is ~4.83kB gzipped and the standalone build with all deps is ~7.24kB gzipped.
$ npm install --save cherrytree
In a CJS environment
require('cherrytree')
In an AMD environment, require the standalone UMD build - this version has all of the dependencies bundled
require('cherrytree/standalone')
See it in action in this demo.
To use
cherrytree with React, check out
cherrytree-for-react.
var cherrytree = require('cherrytree')
// create the router
var router = cherrytree()
var handlers = require('./handlers')
// provide your route map
router.map(function (route) {
route('application', {path: '/', abstract: true}, function () {
route('feed', {path: ''})
route('messages')
route('status', {path: ':user/status/:id'})
route('profile', {path: ':user'}, function () {
route('profile.lists')
route('profile.edit')
})
})
})
router.use(function render (transition) {
transition.routes.forEach(function (route, i) {
route.view = handlers[route.name]({
params: transition.params,
query: transition.query
})
var parent = transition.routes[i-1]
var containerEl = parent ? parent.view.el.querySelector('.outlet') : document.body
containerEl.appendChild(view.render().el)
})
})
router.use(function errorHandler (transition) {
transition.catch(function (err) {
if (err.type !== 'TransitionCancelled' && err.type !== 'TransitionRedirected') {
console.error(err.stack)
}
})
})
// start listening to URL changes
router.listen()
You can clone this repo if you want to run the
examples locally:
A more complex example in it's own repo:
router.generate('commit', {sha: '1e2760'})
# as appropriate
router.transitionTo('commits')
cherrytree you'll have to write the glue code for integrating into React yourself (see
cherrytree-for-react plugin). However, what you get instead is a smaller, simpler and hopefully more flexible library which should be more adaptable to your specific needs. This also means that you can use a
react-router like approach with other
React inspired libraries such as
mercury,
riot,
om,
cycle,
deku and so on.
Cherrytree works in all modern browsers. It requires es5 environment and es6 promises. Use polyfills for those if you have to support older browsers, e.g.:
Thanks to Marko Stupić for giving Cherrytree a logo from his http://icon-a-day.com/ project!
cherrytree written as one word? You got me, I'd say that represents the wabisabi nature of the library.
This project was created by the Engineering team at Qubit. As we use open source libraries, we make our projects public where possible.
We’re currently looking to grow our team, so if you’re a JavaScript engineer and keen on ES2016 React+Redux applications and Node micro services, why not get in touch? Work with like minded engineers in an environment that has fantastic perks, including an annual ski trip, yoga, a competitive foosball league, and copious amounts of yogurt.
Find more details on our Engineering site. Don’t have an up to date CV? Just link us your Github profile! Better yet, send us a pull request that improves this project.