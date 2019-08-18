Build tool to generate proxy directories with
package.json files such as this:
{
"name": "redux-saga/effects",
"private": true,
"main": "../lib/effects.js",
"module": "../es/effects.js"
}
When it comes to "main" entry points of our libraries we have an easy way for
supporting both CJS & ESM files with respectively
"main" and
"module" fields
in
package.json. This allows resolution algorithms to chose a file with the
best format automatically. However if we have multiple files in a package and
we want all of them to be importable we often suggest to users doing it like
this:
import module from "package/lib/module";
There are problems with this approach:
babel has i.e.
interop helper functions deoptimizing imported file size when comparing to the
same file authored in ESM format. Also
webpack just bails out on CJS files
when trying to optimize your application size with techniques such as
tree-shaking & scope hoisting (a.k.a module concatenation).
lib is in
the requested path? If you ship both CJS & ESM directories to
npm and if
users would like to import appropriate file depending on the tool they are
"forced" to remember this and switch between importing the same thing with
paths like
package/lib/module and
package/es/module. This is a mental
overhead that can be avoided.
This technique was also described by me in more details in this article.
cherry-pick [input-dir]
Create proxy directories
Commands:
cherry-pick [input-dir] Create proxy directories [default]
cherry-pick clean [input-dir] Cleanup generated directories
Options:
--help, -h Show help [boolean]
--version, -v Show version number [boolean]
--cjs-dir [default: "lib"]
--esm-dir [default: "es"]
--types-dir
--cwd [default: "."]
--input-dir [default: "src"]
cherry-pick clean [input-dir]
Cleanup generated directories
Options:
--help, -h Show help [boolean]
--version, -v Show version number [boolean]
--cwd [default: "."]
--input-dir [default: "src"]
cherry-pick exports a
default method which creates proxy directories and
clean which removes them. Both accepts the same options as corresponding CLI
commands, only they are camelCased.
const { default: cherryPick, clean } = require("cherry-pick");
cherryPick({ inputDir: "source" })
.then(cherryPicked =>
console.log(`Created proxy directories: ${cherryPicked.join(", ")}`)
)
.then(() => clean({ inputDir: "source" }))
.then(removed =>
console.log(`Removed proxy directories: ${Removed.join(", ")}`)
);