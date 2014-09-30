canvas-based game engine and toolchain optimized for rapid development.

Features

Automatically creates a spritesheet for your assets and then loads the assets at runtime.

Provides API for drawing animated sprites in a canvas Supports anchor points and rotation

Write code in JavaScript or other compile-to-javascript languages such as Coffee-Script.

Uses browserify to compile your code which allows you to harness the power of code on npm. Wiki Article: Useful npm packages for games Allows you to organize code modules using require and module.exports syntax.

Everything from code to spritesheet is compiled automatically when you save.

Handles main loop and frame skipping.

API for keyboard and mouse input.

Featured Game Demos

Usage

sudo apt-get install libcairo2-dev cd my-project npm init npm install chem-cli ./node_modules/.bin/chem init npm run dev ./node_modules/.bin/chem

See chem-cli for more information.

Synopsis

Layout

Source files

./chemfile .js ./src/main .js ./public/index .html ./assets/img/ship .png ./assets/img/explosion/ 01 .png ... ./assets/img/explosion/ 12 .png

Generated files

./ public /main.js ./ public /spritesheet.png ./ public /animations.json

var chem = require ( "chem" ); var v = chem.vec2d; var ani = chem.resources.animations; var canvas = document .getElementById( "game" ); var engine = new chem.Engine(canvas); engine.showLoadProgressBar(); engine.start(); canvas.focus(); chem.resources.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { var batch = new chem.Batch(); var boom = new chem.Sound( 'sfx/boom.ogg' ); var ship = new chem.Sprite(ani.ship, { batch : batch, pos : v( 200 , 200 ), rotation : Math .PI / 2 }); var shipVel = v(); var rotationSpeed = Math .PI * 0.04 ; var thrustAmt = 0.1 ; var fpsLabel = engine.createFpsLabel(); engine.on( 'update' , function ( dt, dx ) { ship.pos.add(shipVel); var rotateAmt = rotationSpeed * dx; if (engine.buttonState(chem.button.KeyLeft)) ship.rotation -= rotateAmt; if (engine.buttonState(chem.button.KeyRight)) ship.rotation += rotateAmt; var thrust = v.unit(ship.rotation).scale(thrustAmt * dx); if (engine.buttonState(chem.button.KeyUp)) shipVel.add(thrust); if (engine.buttonState(chem.button.KeyDown)) shipVel.sub(thrust); if (engine.buttonJustPressed(chem.button.KeySpace)) { boom.play(); ship.setAnimation(ani.boom); ship.setFrameIndex( 0 ); ship.on( 'animationend' , function ( ) { ship.delete(); }); } }); engine.on( 'draw' , function ( context ) { context.fillStyle = '#000000' context.fillRect( 0 , 0 , engine.size.x, engine.size.y); batch.draw(context); fpsLabel.draw(context); }); });

exports.main = 'src/main' ; exports.spritesheet = { defaults : { delay : 0.05 , loop : false , anchor : "center" }, animations : { boom : { frames : "explosion" }, ship : {} } };

< html > < head > < title > Chem Example </ title > </ head > < body style = "text-align: center" > < canvas id = "game" width = "853" height = "480" > </ canvas > < p > Use the arrow keys to move around and space to destroy yourself. </ p > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "main.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

See the demo in action.

Developing With Chem

Chemfile

Start by looking at your chemfile . This file contains all the instructions on how to build your game.

This file, like every other source file in your game, can be in any compile- to-JavaScript language (including JavaScript itself) that you choose.

main - this is the entry point into your game. Chem will use browserify with this as the input file. Often this is set to src/main.js .

spritesheet defaults - for each animation, these are the default values that will be used if you do not specify one. animations - these will be available when you create a sprite. anchor - the "center of gravity" point. pos is centered here, and a sprite's rotation rotates around this point. Use a Vec2d instance for this value. frames - frames can be a list of filenames or a string to match the beginning of files with. if you leave it out entirely, it defaults to the animation name. delay - number of seconds between frames. loop - whether an animation should start over when it ends. You can override this in individual sprites.

autoBootstrap - set this to false if you do not want public/bootstrap.js to be auto generated.

If you leave the spritesheet export undefined, no spritesheet will be generated or used at runtime.

Use any "compile to JS" language

Supported languages:

Getting Started

The first step is to require "chem":

var chem = require ( 'chem' ); var canvas = document .getElementById( "the-canvas-id" ); var engine = new Engine(canvas); engine.showLoadProgressBar() engine.start() canvas.focus() chem.resources.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { });

Vec2d Convention

As a convention, any Vec2d instances you get from Chem are not clones. That is, pay careful attention not to perform destructive behavior on the Vec2d instances returned from the API.

Resource Locations

Text files placed in public/text/ will be available in the chem.resources.text object once the 'ready' event has fired.

Image files placed in public/img/ will be available in the chem.resources.images object once the 'ready' event has fired.

