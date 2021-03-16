openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

chefkoch-design-system

by chefkoch-dev
8.0.5 (see all)

Design System for www.chefkoch.de

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

161

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Chefkoch Design System

Build Status

This repository contains the Chefkoch Design System (DSY). Its patterns and documentation are built with Astrum.

Showcase: https://design.chefkoch.de

Contents

Installation & Usage

Maintain the design-system with docker

docker run --rm -v $(pwd):/app -w="/app" node npm install|update

Usage Requirements

  • npm
  • Sass

Install the design patterns and add them in anyway you see fit to your build pipeline.

npm install chefkoch-design-system --save-dev

Integration in the pipeline, example with gulp and gulp-sass

sass({
    includePaths: ['node_modules/chefkoch-design-system/components/']
})

Import the desired pattern(s) in your sass file

@import "~chefkoch-design-system/components/button";
@import "~chefkoch-design-system/components/button-primary";

Use the imported component in your markup

<button class="ds-btn ds-btn--primary">Primary Button</button>

Contributing

Take a look at the development and contributing guidelines if you are in the mood of extending the design system.

Please make sure to read the disclaimer first.

Disclaimer

The Chefkoch Design System is a library for internal usage by the Chefkoch GmbH, its publication on Github and npm is mainly in the spirit of providing another implementation reference for display patterns and design systems.

We do not encourage its usage for other websites.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial