Chefkoch Design System

This repository contains the Chefkoch Design System (DSY). Its patterns and documentation are built with Astrum.

Showcase: https://design.chefkoch.de

Contents

Installation & Usage

Maintain the design-system with docker

docker run --rm -v $( pwd ):/app -w= "/app" node npm install|update

Usage Requirements

npm

Sass

Install the design patterns and add them in anyway you see fit to your build pipeline.

npm install chefkoch-design- system

Integration in the pipeline, example with gulp and gulp-sass

sass ({ includePaths : [ 'node_modules/chefkoch-design-system/components/' ] })

Import the desired pattern(s) in your sass file

@ import "~chefkoch-design-system/components/button" ; @ import "~chefkoch-design-system/components/button-primary" ;

Use the imported component in your markup

< button class = "ds-btn ds-btn--primary" > Primary Button </ button >

Contributing

Take a look at the development and contributing guidelines if you are in the mood of extending the design system.

Please make sure to read the disclaimer first.

Disclaimer

The Chefkoch Design System is a library for internal usage by the Chefkoch GmbH, its publication on Github and npm is mainly in the spirit of providing another implementation reference for display patterns and design systems.

We do not encourage its usage for other websites.