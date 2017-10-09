A simple client providing access the chef server api, implemented in nodejs
Norman Joyner - norman.joyner@gmail.com
npm install chef-api
Simply require the chef-api module, instantiate a new object, and call the
.config() method to start accessing the Chef API.
The object passed to the
.config() method should be configured as follows:
var options = {
user_name: "myusername", // (required unless using 'client_name') a chef user
client_name: "myclientname", // (required unless using 'user_name') a chef client
key_path: "/Users/myusername/.chef/myusername.pem", // (required unless using 'key') path to private key
key: "-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----\n...\n-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----", // (required unless using 'key_path') contents of private key
organization: "myorganization", // (required unless using 'url') organization name for use with hosted chef
url: "https://mychefserver.com/organizations/SHORT_ORGNAME", // (required unless using 'organization') url for use with local chef server
ca: "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...\n-----END CERTIFICATE-----", // (optional) if this key is omitted, then the default CA chain will be used. If null, the client will operate unsafely and not validate the server's certificate, it set to a certificate list explicitly, that list will be used as the CA chain.
timeout: 15000 // (optional) request timeout in ms
}
chef.config(options);
You are now free to make API calls.
Example usage with hosted chef server, accessing API using a user's pem path:
var ChefApi = require("chef-api");
var chef = new ChefApi();
var options = {
user_name: "myusername",
key_path: "/Users/myusername/.chef/myusername.pem",
organization: "myorganization"
}
chef.config(options);
chef.getNodes(function(err, res){
if(err)
throw err;
console.log(res);
});
Example usage with private chef server, accessing API using a client's pem contents:
var ChefApi = require("chef-api");
var chef = new ChefApi();
var options = {
client_name: "myclientname",
key: "-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----\n...\n-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----",
url: "https://mychefserver.com/organizations/default"
}
chef.config(options);
chef.getNode("mynodes.fqdn", function(err, res){
if(err)
throw err;
console.log(res);
});
chef-api provides a high level abstraction from the Chef Server API. Please consult the official docs at http://docs.chef.io/api_chef_server.html for API specifics.