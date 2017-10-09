openbase logo
chef-api

by Norman Joyner
0.6.0

A simple client providing access the chef server api, implemented in nodejs.

Overview

Popularity

0

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

GPL-2.0-only

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

chef-api

About

Description

A simple client providing access the chef server api, implemented in nodejs

Author

Norman Joyner - norman.joyner@gmail.com

Getting Started

Installation

npm install chef-api

Configuration

Simply require the chef-api module, instantiate a new object, and call the .config() method to start accessing the Chef API.

The object passed to the .config() method should be configured as follows:


var options = {
    user_name: "myusername", // (required unless using 'client_name') a chef user
    client_name: "myclientname", // (required unless using 'user_name') a chef client
    key_path: "/Users/myusername/.chef/myusername.pem", // (required unless using 'key') path to private key
    key: "-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----\n...\n-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----", // (required unless using 'key_path') contents of private key
    organization: "myorganization", // (required unless using 'url') organization name for use with hosted chef
    url: "https://mychefserver.com/organizations/SHORT_ORGNAME", // (required unless using 'organization') url for use with local chef server
    ca: "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\n...\n-----END CERTIFICATE-----", // (optional) if this key is omitted, then the default CA chain will be used. If null, the client will operate unsafely and not validate the server's certificate, it set to a certificate list explicitly, that list will be used as the CA chain.
    timeout: 15000 // (optional) request timeout in ms
}

chef.config(options);

You are now free to make API calls.

Examples

Example usage with hosted chef server, accessing API using a user's pem path:

var ChefApi = require("chef-api");
var chef = new ChefApi();

var options = {
    user_name: "myusername",
    key_path: "/Users/myusername/.chef/myusername.pem",
    organization: "myorganization"
}

chef.config(options);

chef.getNodes(function(err, res){
    if(err)
        throw err;

    console.log(res);
});

Example usage with private chef server, accessing API using a client's pem contents:

var ChefApi = require("chef-api");
var chef = new ChefApi();

var options = {
    client_name: "myclientname",
    key: "-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----\n...\n-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----",
    url: "https://mychefserver.com/organizations/default"
}

chef.config(options);

chef.getNode("mynodes.fqdn", function(err, res){
    if(err)
        throw err;

    console.log(res);
});

API Methods

chef-api provides a high level abstraction from the Chef Server API. Please consult the official docs at http://docs.chef.io/api_chef_server.html for API specifics.

