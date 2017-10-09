About

Description

A simple client providing access the chef server api, implemented in nodejs

Author

Norman Joyner - norman.joyner@gmail.com

Getting Started

Installation

npm install chef-api

Configuration

Simply require the chef-api module, instantiate a new object, and call the .config() method to start accessing the Chef API.

The object passed to the .config() method should be configured as follows:

var options = { user_name : "myusername" , client_name : "myclientname" , key_path : "/Users/myusername/.chef/myusername.pem" , key : "-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----

...

-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----" , organization : "myorganization" , url : "https://mychefserver.com/organizations/SHORT_ORGNAME" , ca : "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----

...

-----END CERTIFICATE-----" , timeout : 15000 } chef.config(options);

You are now free to make API calls.

Examples

Example usage with hosted chef server, accessing API using a user's pem path:

var ChefApi = require ( "chef-api" ); var chef = new ChefApi(); var options = { user_name : "myusername" , key_path : "/Users/myusername/.chef/myusername.pem" , organization : "myorganization" } chef.config(options); chef.getNodes( function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(res); });

Example usage with private chef server, accessing API using a client's pem contents:

var ChefApi = require ( "chef-api" ); var chef = new ChefApi(); var options = { client_name : "myclientname" , key : "-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----

...

-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----" , url : "https://mychefserver.com/organizations/default" } chef.config(options); chef.getNode( "mynodes.fqdn" , function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(res); });

API Methods

chef-api provides a high level abstraction from the Chef Server API. Please consult the official docs at http://docs.chef.io/api_chef_server.html for API specifics.