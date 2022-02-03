openbase logo
Readme

Cheetah Grid

Cheetah Grid

The fastest open-source data table for web.

capture.png

DEMO & Documents

Downloading Cheetah Grid

Using Cheetah Grid with a CDN

npm

<script src="https://unpkg.com/cheetah-grid@1.6"></script>

Downloading Cheetah Grid using npm

npm

npm install -S cheetah-grid

import * as cheetahGrid from "cheetah-grid";

// or

const cheetahGrid = require("cheetah-grid");

Downloading Cheetah Grid source code

npm

cheetahGrid.es5.min.js

SourceMap
cheetahGrid.es5.min.js.map

Downloading Cheetah Grid using GitHub

GitHub package version

git clone

git clone https://github.com/future-architect/cheetah-grid.git

npm install & build

npm install
npm run build

built file is created in the ./packages/cheetah-grid/dist directory

Usage

Example for basic usage

<div id="sample" style="height: 300px; border: solid 1px #ddd;"></div>
<script>
  // initialize
  const grid = new cheetahGrid.ListGrid({
    // Parent element on which to place the grid
    parentElement: document.querySelector("#sample"),
    // Header definition
    header: [
      {
        field: "check",
        caption: "",
        width: 50,
        columnType: "check",
        action: "check",
      },
      { field: "personid", caption: "ID", width: 100 },
      { field: "fname", caption: "First Name", width: 200 },
      { field: "lname", caption: "Last Name", width: 200 },
      { field: "email", caption: "Email", width: 250 },
    ],
    // Array data to be displayed on the grid
    records,
    // Column fixed position
    frozenColCount: 2,
  });
</script>

Please refer to the documents for details

Using the Vue Component of Cheetah Grid
Please refer to the vue-cheetah-grid

Using the React Component of Cheetah Grid
Please refer to the react-cheetah-grid

Definition of columns and headers

The header property, the property of cheetahGrid.ListGrid, decides the behave and appearance of columns and header cells. We can set this property by constructor arguments or instance property.

The header property must be set by objects array (Array<object>). In the standard definition, each object consists of following properties.

PropertyDescription
captiondefine the header caption
fielddefine the field name or function of the record to display in the cell
width (optional)define the width of column
columnType (optional)define the type of column
style (optional)define the style of column
action (optional)define the action of column

To use multiple header, set the hierarchical structured Object to the header property.

const grid = new cheetahGrid.ListGrid({
  //...
  header: [
    //...
    {
      /* multiple header */
      caption: "Name",
      columns: [
        { field: "fname", caption: "First Name", width: 200 },
        { field: "lname", caption: "Last Name", width: 200 },
      ],
    },
    //...
  ],
  //...
});

Definition of column type

Set the column type by using columnType.

For example, you can set the following strings:

PropertyDescription
nonedraw text in the cell
'number'draw number in the cell with comma-separated
'check'draw checkbox in the cell
'button'draw button in the cell
'image'draw image in the cell
'multilinetext'draw multiline text in the cell

If you define a class instance you can define an advanced column types.

Please refer to the column types documents for details

Definition of column action

Define column action by using action property.

actionDescription
'check'make the check box clickable.
'input'make the cell enterable.

If you define a class instance you can define an advanced column actions.

Please refer to the column actions documents for details

Definition of column style

Define column style by using style property.

Properties below are prepared in standard.

PropertyDescription
colordefine the color of cell.
textAligndefine the horizontal position of text in cell.
textBaselinedefine the vertical position of text in cell.
bgColordefine the background color of cell.
fontdefine the font of cell.
paddingdefine the padding of cell. if you set 4 values separately, please set the Array.
textOverflowdefine how to display when text overflows the area of a cell. clip or ellipsis is available.

In addition, there is an extended style property for each column type.

Please refer to the documents for details

License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).

Supporting Cheetah Grid

Let's fund issues in this repository

