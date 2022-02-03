Cheetah Grid

The fastest open-source data table for web.

DEMO & Documents

Downloading Cheetah Grid

Using Cheetah Grid with a CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/cheetah-grid@1.6" > </ script >

Downloading Cheetah Grid using npm

npm install -S cheetah-grid

import * as cheetahGrid from "cheetah-grid" ; const cheetahGrid = require ( "cheetah-grid" );

Downloading Cheetah Grid source code

cheetahGrid.es5.min.js

SourceMap

cheetahGrid.es5.min.js.map

Downloading Cheetah Grid using GitHub

git clone

git clone https://github.com/future-architect/cheetah-grid.git

npm install & build

npm install npm run build

built file is created in the ./packages/cheetah-grid/dist directory

Usage

Example for basic usage

< div id = "sample" style = "height: 300px; border: solid 1px #ddd;" > </ div > < script > const grid = new cheetahGrid.ListGrid({ parentElement : document .querySelector( "#sample" ), header : [ { field : "check" , caption : "" , width : 50 , columnType : "check" , action : "check" , }, { field : "personid" , caption : "ID" , width : 100 }, { field : "fname" , caption : "First Name" , width : 200 }, { field : "lname" , caption : "Last Name" , width : 200 }, { field : "email" , caption : "Email" , width : 250 }, ], records, frozenColCount : 2 , }); </ script >

Using the Vue Component of Cheetah Grid

Definition of columns and headers

The header property, the property of cheetahGrid.ListGrid , decides the behave and appearance of columns and header cells. We can set this property by constructor arguments or instance property.

The header property must be set by objects array ( Array<object> ). In the standard definition, each object consists of following properties.

Property Description caption define the header caption field define the field name or function of the record to display in the cell width (optional) define the width of column columnType (optional) define the type of column style (optional) define the style of column action (optional) define the action of column

To use multiple header, set the hierarchical structured Object to the header property.

const grid = new cheetahGrid.ListGrid({ header : [ { caption : "Name" , columns : [ { field : "fname" , caption : "First Name" , width : 200 }, { field : "lname" , caption : "Last Name" , width : 200 }, ], }, ], });

Definition of column type

Set the column type by using columnType .

For example, you can set the following strings:

Property Description none draw text in the cell 'number' draw number in the cell with comma-separated 'check' draw checkbox in the cell 'button' draw button in the cell 'image' draw image in the cell 'multilinetext' draw multiline text in the cell

If you define a class instance you can define an advanced column types.

Definition of column action

Define column action by using action property.

action Description 'check' make the check box clickable. 'input' make the cell enterable.

If you define a class instance you can define an advanced column actions.

Definition of column style

Define column style by using style property.

Properties below are prepared in standard.

Property Description color define the color of cell. textAlign define the horizontal position of text in cell. textBaseline define the vertical position of text in cell. bgColor define the background color of cell. font define the font of cell. padding define the padding of cell. if you set 4 values separately, please set the Array . textOverflow define how to display when text overflows the area of a cell. clip or ellipsis is available.

In addition, there is an extended style property for each column type.

License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).

Supporting Cheetah Grid