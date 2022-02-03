The fastest open-source data table for web.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cheetah-grid@1.6"></script>
npm install -S cheetah-grid
import * as cheetahGrid from "cheetah-grid";
// or
const cheetahGrid = require("cheetah-grid");
SourceMap
cheetahGrid.es5.min.js.map
git clone https://github.com/future-architect/cheetah-grid.git
npm install
npm run build
built file is created in the
./packages/cheetah-grid/dist directory
<div id="sample" style="height: 300px; border: solid 1px #ddd;"></div>
<script>
// initialize
const grid = new cheetahGrid.ListGrid({
// Parent element on which to place the grid
parentElement: document.querySelector("#sample"),
// Header definition
header: [
{
field: "check",
caption: "",
width: 50,
columnType: "check",
action: "check",
},
{ field: "personid", caption: "ID", width: 100 },
{ field: "fname", caption: "First Name", width: 200 },
{ field: "lname", caption: "Last Name", width: 200 },
{ field: "email", caption: "Email", width: 250 },
],
// Array data to be displayed on the grid
records,
// Column fixed position
frozenColCount: 2,
});
</script>
Please refer to the documents for details
Using the Vue Component of Cheetah Grid
Please refer to the
vue-cheetah-grid
Using the React Component of Cheetah Grid
Please refer to the
react-cheetah-grid
The
header property, the property of
cheetahGrid.ListGrid, decides the behave and appearance of columns and header cells.
We can set this property by constructor arguments or instance property.
The
header property must be set by objects array (
Array<object>).
In the standard definition, each object consists of following properties.
|Property
|Description
|caption
|define the header caption
|field
|define the field name or function of the record to display in the cell
|width (optional)
|define the width of column
|columnType (optional)
|define the type of column
|style (optional)
|define the style of column
|action (optional)
|define the action of column
To use multiple header, set the hierarchical structured Object to the
header property.
const grid = new cheetahGrid.ListGrid({
//...
header: [
//...
{
/* multiple header */
caption: "Name",
columns: [
{ field: "fname", caption: "First Name", width: 200 },
{ field: "lname", caption: "Last Name", width: 200 },
],
},
//...
],
//...
});
Set the column type by using
columnType.
For example, you can set the following strings:
|Property
|Description
|none
|draw text in the cell
'number'
|draw number in the cell with comma-separated
'check'
|draw checkbox in the cell
'button'
|draw button in the cell
'image'
|draw image in the cell
'multilinetext'
|draw multiline text in the cell
If you define a class instance you can define an advanced column types.
Please refer to the column types documents for details
Define column action by using
action property.
action
|Description
'check'
|make the check box clickable.
'input'
|make the cell enterable.
If you define a class instance you can define an advanced column actions.
Please refer to the column actions documents for details
Define column style by using
style property.
Properties below are prepared in standard.
|Property
|Description
|color
|define the color of cell.
|textAlign
|define the horizontal position of text in cell.
|textBaseline
|define the vertical position of text in cell.
|bgColor
|define the background color of cell.
|font
|define the font of cell.
|padding
|define the padding of cell. if you set 4 values separately, please set the
Array.
|textOverflow
|define how to display when text overflows the area of a cell.
clip or
ellipsis is available.
In addition, there is an extended style property for each column type.
Please refer to the documents for details
See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).