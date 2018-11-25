Cheeseburger Menu

A simple sliding side menu component for React.

This component provides the sliding menu only, not the hamburger button. For your button I'd suggest react-hamburger-menu.

Demo

https://codesandbox.io/s/qxL744Qx2

Usage

Cheeseburger Menu has two required props, isOpen and closeCallback , plus a number of optional props described below. Your content should go inside as child components.

closeCallback will be called when the user taps out of the menu, or when they slide it closed.

Example:

import CheeseburgerMenu from 'cheeseburger-menu' ... <CheeseburgerMenu isOpen={ this .state.menuIsOpen} closeCallback={ this .closeMenu}> < div className = "my-menu-content" > < ul > < li > < Link to = "/thing1" onClick = {this.closeMenu} > Menu item 1 </ Link > </ li > < li > < Link to = "/thing2" onClick = {this.closeMenu} > Menu item 2 </ Link > </ li > </ ul > </ div > </ CheeseburgerMenu >

Optional props

name type default description right bool false If true, menu will slide in from the right (default is left) transitionTime number 0.3 Slide in/out duration in seconds topOffset number or string 0 Distance between the top of the viewport and the top of the menu (if you want the menu to appear beneath your header). Can be a number (of pixels) or any valid CSS length, e.g. '2em'. bottomOffset number or string 0 Same as topOffset but for the bottom width number 300 Menu width in pixels backgroundColor string 'white' Background color for the menu noShadow bool false If true, there will be no shadow at the edge of the menu skewY number 0 Vertical skew in degrees className , overlayClassName , outerClassName , innerClassName , shadowClassName string undefined Props for adding classes to the various elements

Additional custom styling can be done with CSS.

License

ISC License

Copyright (c) 2017-18, Eddie McLean

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.