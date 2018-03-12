openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cas

cheerio-advanced-selectors

by Thomas Watson
2.0.1 (see all)

Add advanced selector support to cheerio

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.3K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cheerio-advanced-selectors

Add support for the following selectors to cheerio:

  • :first
  • :last
  • :eq(index)

More selectors can easily be added: Just open an issue and I'll look into it :)

Build status js-standard-style

This module is inspired by cheerio-eq with the added support for many different selectors.

Supports cheerio version 0.18.0 and above.

Installation

npm install cheerio-advanced-selectors

Usage

Use the .wrap() function to make cheerio-advanced-selectors take care of everything for you:

var cheerio = require('cheerio')
var cheerioAdv = require('cheerio-advanced-selectors')

cheerio = cheerioAdv.wrap(cheerio)

var $ = cheerio.load('<div>foo</div><div>bar</div>')

$('div:first').text() // => 'foo'

Advanced usage

Alternatively use the .find() function to only use cheerio-advanced-selectors for a specific selector:

var cheerio = require('cheerio')
var cheerioAdv = require('cheerio-advanced-selectors')

var $ = cheerio.load('<div><span>foo</span></div><div><span>bar</span></div>')

cheerioAdv.find($, 'div:eq(1)').text() // => 'bar'

If you need to run the same selector on a lot of different HTML documents, you can speed things up by pre-compiling the selector using the .compile() function:

var cheerio = require('cheerio')
var cheerioAdv = require('cheerio-advanced-selectors')

var myH1 = cheerioAdv.compile('div:first span:eq(1) h1')

var html1 = cheerio.load('<div><span><h1>foo1</h1></span><span><h1>bar1</h1></span></div>')
var html2 = cheerio.load('<div><span><h1>foo2</h1></span><span><h1>bar2</h1></span></div>')

myH1(html1).text() // => 'bar1'
myH1(html2).text() // => 'bar2'

What's the problem?

Cheerio sacrifices advanced CSS selector support for speed. This means for instance that the :eq() selector isn't supported. The work-around is normally to use the .eq() function instead:

// this will not work:
$('div:eq(1)');

// use this instead:
$('div').eq(1);

This is a good alternative if you write the CSS selectors from scrach, but what if you are working with selectors that already contain :eq()? Don't fear, cheerio-advanced-selectors is here :)

Solution

The solution to the problem is to automatically parse the selector string at run-time. So if you give cheerio-advanced-selectors a selector like div:eq(1) it will return the following cheerio cursor: $('div').eq(1).

It also works for complex selectors, so that div:eq(1) h2:first span will be converted and interpreted as $('div').eq(1).find('h2').first().find('span').

Supported advanced selectors

This module currently only support a minimal subset of the possible advanced selectors:

  • :first
  • :last
  • :eq(index)

But don't fear :) It's easy to add support for other selectors. Just open an issue or make a pull request.

API

.wrap(cheerio)

Wraps the main cheerio module to overload the standard load function so it knows how to handle the advanced selectors.

Returns the cheerio module.

.find(cheerio, selector [, context [, root]])

Run the selector on the given cheerio object optionally within the given context and optionally on the given root.

The cheerio object is usually called $.

.compile(selector)

Compiles the selector and returns a function which take 3 arguments: fn(cheerio [, context [, root]]):

  • cheerio - a reference to the cheerio object (usually called $)
  • context - the context in which to run the selector (optional)
  • root - the HTML root on which to run the selector (optional)

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial