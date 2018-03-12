Add support for the following selectors to cheerio:

:first

:last

:eq(index)

More selectors can easily be added: Just open an issue and I'll look into it :)

This module is inspired by cheerio-eq with the added support for many different selectors.

Supports cheerio version 0.18.0 and above.

Installation

npm install cheerio-advanced-selectors

Usage

Use the .wrap() function to make cheerio-advanced-selectors take care of everything for you:

var cheerio = require ( 'cheerio' ) var cheerioAdv = require ( 'cheerio-advanced-selectors' ) cheerio = cheerioAdv.wrap(cheerio) var $ = cheerio.load( '<div>foo</div><div>bar</div>' ) $( 'div:first' ).text()

Advanced usage

Alternatively use the .find() function to only use cheerio-advanced-selectors for a specific selector:

var cheerio = require ( 'cheerio' ) var cheerioAdv = require ( 'cheerio-advanced-selectors' ) var $ = cheerio.load( '<div><span>foo</span></div><div><span>bar</span></div>' ) cheerioAdv.find($, 'div:eq(1)' ).text()

If you need to run the same selector on a lot of different HTML documents, you can speed things up by pre-compiling the selector using the .compile() function:

var cheerio = require ( 'cheerio' ) var cheerioAdv = require ( 'cheerio-advanced-selectors' ) var myH1 = cheerioAdv.compile( 'div:first span:eq(1) h1' ) var html1 = cheerio.load( '<div><span><h1>foo1</h1></span><span><h1>bar1</h1></span></div>' ) var html2 = cheerio.load( '<div><span><h1>foo2</h1></span><span><h1>bar2</h1></span></div>' ) myH1(html1).text() myH1(html2).text()

What's the problem?

Cheerio sacrifices advanced CSS selector support for speed. This means for instance that the :eq() selector isn't supported. The work-around is normally to use the .eq() function instead:

$( 'div:eq(1)' ); $( 'div' ).eq( 1 );

This is a good alternative if you write the CSS selectors from scrach, but what if you are working with selectors that already contain :eq() ? Don't fear, cheerio-advanced-selectors is here :)

Solution

The solution to the problem is to automatically parse the selector string at run-time. So if you give cheerio-advanced-selectors a selector like div:eq(1) it will return the following cheerio cursor: $('div').eq(1) .

It also works for complex selectors, so that div:eq(1) h2:first span will be converted and interpreted as $('div').eq(1).find('h2').first().find('span') .

Supported advanced selectors

This module currently only support a minimal subset of the possible advanced selectors:

:first

:last

:eq(index)

But don't fear :) It's easy to add support for other selectors. Just open an issue or make a pull request.

API

Wraps the main cheerio module to overload the standard load function so it knows how to handle the advanced selectors.

Returns the cheerio module.

.find(cheerio, selector [, context [, root]])

Run the selector on the given cheerio object optionally within the given context and optionally on the given root .

The cheerio object is usually called $ .

Compiles the selector and returns a function which take 3 arguments: fn(cheerio [, context [, root]]) :

cheerio - a reference to the cheerio object (usually called $ )

- a reference to the cheerio object (usually called ) context - the context in which to run the selector (optional)

- the context in which to run the selector (optional) root - the HTML root on which to run the selector (optional)

License

MIT