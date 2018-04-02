AngularJS directive for list of checkboxes
In Angular one checkbox
<input type="checkbox" ng-model="..."> is linked
with one model.
But in practice we usually want one model to store array of checked values from several checkboxes.
Checklist-model solves that task without additional code in controller.
http://vitalets.github.io/checklist-model
Note: since version
1.0.0you must install the
angularlibrary yourself as it is now a
peerDependency
npm install checklist-model
bower install checklist-model
<script src='checklist-model.js'></script>
var app = angular.module("app", ["checklist-model"]);
You should play with attributes of
<input> tag:
|Attribute
|Mandatory
|Description
checklist-model
|Yes
|Use instead of
ng-model
checklist-value
|No
|What should be picked as array item
value
|No
|What should be picked as item, but unlike
checklist-value, this does not evaluate as an angular expression, but rather a static value
ng-model
|No
|Every checkbok will span a new scope and define a variable named
checked to hold its state. You can modify this name by using this attribute.
checklist-comparator
|No
|A custom comparator. If it starts with dot(
.) then it will be an expression applied to the array item. Otherwise it should evaluate to a function as an angular expression. The function return true if the first two arguments are equal and false otherwise.
checklist-before-change
|No
|An angular expression evaluated each time before the
checklist-model has changed. If it evaluates to 'false' then the model will not change anymore.
checklist-change
|No
|An angular expression evaluated each time the
checklist-model has changed.
checklist-model, it is possible that the UI won't be updated. This is because this directive looks for the model in the parent, not in the current scope. Instead of doing
checklistModelList = [] you should do
checklistModelList.splice(0, checklistModelList.length) or wrap it in another object. Consequently, instead of doing
checklistModelList = angular.copy(allValues) you should do
checklistModelList.push.apply(checklistModelList, allValues). The idea is to use the same array and not replace it with a new one.
track by you must specify the same thing for
checklist-value too. See #46.
ngModel, please keep in mind that the state of the checkbok is initialized with the value from
checklistModel, not with the one from
ngModel. Afterwards the two will be kept in sync, but initially, these two can be conflicting, so only
checklistModel is used. See the entire discussion at #104.
Please keep in mind to also add a Plunkr or JSFiddle example. This will greatly help us in assisting you and you can use one of the existing examples and fork it.
grunt jade
grunt server
docs/blocks named
your-test.
ctrl.js to describe the test Angular controller,
view.html to describe the view part in HTML and
test.js for the Angular scenario test. You can use an existing test as an example.
- items.push({id: 'your-test', text: 'Your test, ctrlName: 'CtrlTestName', testValue: 'selectedItems'}) to
docs/index.jade
<script src="../docs/blocks/your-test/test.js"></script> to
test\index.html
grunt jade to generate
index.html from
docs/index.jade
grunt server
http://localhost:8000 for samples and
http://localhost:8000/test for running the tests.
package.json,
bower.json and
checklist-model.nuspec (if not already changed - check the version number against the latest release in Github)
1.0.0). Do not forget to include the changelog in the release description.
npm publish to publish the new version to npm
MIT