A modern best-practice is to store your application's configuration in environmental variables. This allows you to keep all config data outside of your repository, and store it in a standard, system-agnostic location. Modern build/deploy/development tools make it easier to manage these variables per-host, but they're still often undocumented, and can lead to bugs when missing.

This module lets you define all the environmental variables your application relies on in an env.json file. It then provides a method to check for these variables at application launch, and print a help screen if any are missing.

Installation

$ npm i -S checkenv

Usage

First, define a JSON file called env.json in your project root (see below). Then, add the following line to the top of your project's entry file:

require ( 'checkenv' ).check();

By default, checkenv will print a pretty error message and call process.exit(1) if any required variables are missing. It will also print an error message if optional variables are missing, but will not exit the process.

If you would like to handle errors yourself, check takes an optional pretty argument which causes it to throw errors instead of printing an error message. This will only result in an error being thrown on missing required variables.

try { require ( 'checkenv' ).check( false ); } catch (e) { }

Configuration

Your JSON file should define the environmental variables as keys, and either a boolean (required) as the value, or a configuration object with any of the options below.

JSON

{ "NODE_ENV" : { "description" : "This defines the current environment" , "validators" : [{ "name" : "in" , "options" : [ "development" , "testing" , "staging" , "production" ] }] }, "PORT" : { "description" : "This is the port the API server will run on" , "default" : 3000 }, "NODE_PATH" : true , "DEBUG" : { "required" : false , "description" : "If set, enables additional debug messages" } }

Options

required

Defines whether or not this variable is required. By default, all variables are required, so you must explicitly set them to optional by setting this to false

description

Describes the variable and how it should be used. Useful for new developers setting up the project, and is printed in the error output if present.

default

Defines the default value to use if variable is unset. Implicitly sets required to false .

validators

An array of validators that the variable must pass. See validator.js for details about all validators. Format for each validator is:

{ "validators" : [ "validator name" , { "name" : "validator name" , "options" : options } ] }

Possible validators (see validator.js for details):

contains — options should be a string with what the value should contain

— should be a string with what the value should contain equals — options should be a string of the exact value

— should be a string of the exact value before — options should be a date

— should be a date after — options should be a date

— should be a date alpha

alphanumeric

ascii

base64

boolean

date

decimal

fqdn

float — options MAY be an object with min or max properties

— MAY be an object with or properties hex-color

hexadecimal

ip4 — same as ip with "options": 4

— same as with ip6 — same as ip with "options": 6

— same as with ip — options MAY be number ( 4 or 6 )

— MAY be number ( or ) iso8601

enum — alias for in

— alias for in — options MUST be an array of possible values

— MUST be an array of possible values int — options MAY be an object with min or max properties

— MAY be an object with or properties json

length — options MUST be an object with min , max or both

— MUST be an object with , or both lowercase

mac-address

numeric

url

uuid3 — same as uuid with "options": 3

— same as with uuid4 — same as uuid with "options": 4

— same as with uuid5 — same as uuid with "options": 5

— same as with uuid — options MAY be a number ( 3 , 4 or 5 )

— MAY be a number ( , or ) uppercase

regex — alias for matches

— alias for regexp — alias for matches

— alias for matches — options MUST be either a string representing a regex, or an array in the format ["regex", "modifiers"]

Change Log

Better handling of syntax errors in env.json (thanks yalcindo!)

Prints default value in help

Added support for default values

Added support to change filename via setFilename()

Bugfix — please do not use versions before 1.0.6

Passes tests for node 0.10 through 5.1