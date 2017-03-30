checkenv - Check Your Environment
A modern best-practice is to store your application's configuration in environmental variables. This allows you to keep all config data outside of your repository, and store it in a standard, system-agnostic location. Modern build/deploy/development tools make it easier to manage these variables per-host, but they're still often undocumented, and can lead to bugs when missing.
This module lets you define all the environmental variables your application relies on in an
env.json file. It then provides a method to check for these variables at application launch, and print a help screen if any are missing.
$ npm i -S checkenv
First, define a JSON file called
env.json in your project root (see below). Then, add the following line to the top of your project's entry file:
require('checkenv').check();
By default,
checkenv will print a pretty error message and call
process.exit(1) if any required variables are missing. It will also print an error message if optional variables are missing, but will not exit the process.
If you would like to handle errors yourself,
check takes an optional
pretty argument which causes it to throw errors instead of printing an error message. This will only result in an error being thrown on missing required variables.
try {
require('checkenv').check(false);
} catch (e) {
// Do something with this error
}
Your JSON file should define the environmental variables as keys, and either a boolean (required) as the value, or a configuration object with any of the options below.
{
"NODE_ENV": {
"description": "This defines the current environment",
"validators": [{
"name": "in",
"options": ["development", "testing", "staging", "production"]
}]
},
"PORT": {
"description": "This is the port the API server will run on",
"default": 3000
},
"NODE_PATH": true,
"DEBUG": {
"required": false,
"description": "If set, enables additional debug messages"
}
}
required
Defines whether or not this variable is required. By default, all variables are required, so you must explicitly set them to optional by setting this to
false
description
Describes the variable and how it should be used. Useful for new developers setting up the project, and is printed in the error output if present.
default
Defines the default value to use if variable is unset. Implicitly sets
required to
false.
validators
An array of validators that the variable must pass. See validator.js for details about all validators. Format for each validator is:
{
/* ... */
"validators": [
"validator name", // Option-less validators can be passed as strings
{ // Validators w/ options must be passed as objects
"name": "validator name",
"options": options // Option format varies, see below
}
]
/* ... */
}
Possible validators (see validator.js for details):
contains —
options should be a string with what the value should contain
equals —
options should be a string of the exact value
before —
options should be a date
after —
options should be a date
alpha
alphanumeric
ascii
base64
boolean
date
decimal
fqdn
float —
options MAY be an object with
min or
max properties
hex-color
hexadecimal
ip4 — same as
ip with
"options": 4
ip6 — same as
ip with
"options": 6
ip —
options MAY be number (
4 or
6)
iso8601
enum — alias for
in
in —
options MUST be an array of possible values
int —
options MAY be an object with
min or
max properties
json
length —
options MUST be an object with
min,
max or both
lowercase
mac-address
numeric
url
uuid3 — same as
uuid with
"options": 3
uuid4 — same as
uuid with
"options": 4
uuid5 — same as
uuid with
"options": 5
uuid —
options MAY be a number (
3,
4 or
5)
uppercase
regex — alias for
matches
regexp — alias for
matches
matches —
options MUST be either a string representing a regex, or an array in the format
["regex", "modifiers"]
If you like this module, you may also want to check out:
dotenv Load missing environmental variables from
.env
app-root-path Automatically determine
the root path for the current application
enforce-node-path Enforce the usage of
the
NODE_PATH environmental variable
env.json (thanks yalcindo!)
setFilename()