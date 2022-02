check if the word exist in the language configured, the language could be english , spanish, french or german

install

$ npm install check-word

how to use?

var checkWord = require ( 'check-word' ), words = checkWord( 'en' ); words.check( 'dog' ); words.check( 'perro' ); words.check( 'hi' ); ...

credits

thanks to repository atebits/words.