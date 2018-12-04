Check-proxy - Advanced Node proxy testing library

This is an advanced proxy checking library that powers https://gimmeproxy.com

What it does:

checks http, socks4 and socks5 proxies

performs actual requests, not just pings

checks GET, POST, COOKIES, referer support

checks https support

checks country

checks proxy speed - provides total time and connect time

checks anonymity (binary checks - anonymous or not, 1 - anonymous, i.e. doesn't leak your IP address in any of the headers, 0 - not anonymous)

checks if proxy supports particular websites - by custom function, regex or substring search

allows to set connect timeout and overall timeout

It will return a promise that is either fulfilled with an array of working proxies and protocols (some proxies support SOCKS4/SOCKS5 on the same port) or rejected if it wasn't able to connect to provided port.

Installation

npm install check-proxy --save yarn add check-proxy

Usage

Library consists of two parts - client and server. Server runs on a known IP address and client tries to connect to server through proxy you provide.

This allows to reliably check proxy parameters like GET, POST, COOKIES support. See example directory for server app.

Additionally it's possible to check if particular websites are working through this proxy. Websites are checked against specified function, regex or string.

const checkProxy = require ( 'check-proxy' ).check; checkProxy({ testHost : 'ping.rhcloud.com' , proxyIP : '107.151.152.218' , proxyPort : 80 , localIP : '185.103.27.23' , connectTimeout : 6 , timeout : 10 , websites : [ { name : 'example' , url : 'http://www.example.com/' , regex : /example/gim , }, { name : 'yandex' , url : 'http://www.yandex.ru/' , regex : /yandex/gim , }, { name : 'google' , url : 'http://www.google.com/' , regex : function ( html ) { return html && html.indexOf( 'google' ) != -1 ; }, }, { name : 'amazon' , url : 'http://www.amazon.com/' , regex : 'Amazon' , }, ] }).then( function ( res ) { console .log( 'final result' , res); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'proxy rejected' , err); });

const express = require ( 'express' ), app = express(), url = require ( 'url' ), bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ), cookieParser = require ( 'cookie-parser' ), getProxyType = require ( 'check-proxy' ).ping; app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended : true })); app.use(bodyParser.json()); app.use(cookieParser()); const ping = function ( req, res ) { console .log( 'ip' , req.connection.remoteAddress); console .log( 'headers' , req.headers); console .log( 'cookies' , req.cookies); res.json(getProxyType(req.headers, req.query, req.body, req.cookies)); } app.get( '/' , ping); app.post( '/' , ping); const ipaddress = process.env.OPENSHIFT_NODEJS_IP; const port = process.env.OPENSHIFT_NODEJS_PORT || 8080 ; if ( typeof ipaddress === "undefined" ) { console .warn( 'No OPENSHIFT_NODEJS_IP var, using 127.0.0.1' ); ipaddress = "127.0.0.1" ; }; app.listen(port, ipaddress, function ( ) { console .log( '%s: Node server started on %s:%d ...' , Date ( Date .now() ), ipaddress, port); });

Tests

npm run test yarn test

Changelog

August 2017 - full rewrite in Typescript, readability and speed improvements. December 2018 - parallel execution of checks, better tests, minimum supported Node version is 8.