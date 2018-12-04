This is an advanced proxy checking library that powers https://gimmeproxy.com
What it does:
It will return a promise that is either fulfilled with an array of working proxies and protocols (some proxies support SOCKS4/SOCKS5 on the same port) or rejected if it wasn't able to connect to provided port.
npm install check-proxy --save
yarn add check-proxy
Library consists of two parts - client and server. Server runs on a known IP address and client tries to connect to server through proxy you provide.
This allows to reliably check proxy parameters like GET, POST, COOKIES support. See example directory for server app.
Additionally it's possible to check if particular websites are working through this proxy. Websites are checked against specified function, regex or string.
//client.js
const checkProxy = require('check-proxy').check;
checkProxy({
testHost: 'ping.rhcloud.com', // put your ping server url here
proxyIP: '107.151.152.218', // proxy ip to test
proxyPort: 80, // proxy port to test
localIP: '185.103.27.23', // local machine IP address to test
connectTimeout: 6, // curl connect timeout, sec
timeout: 10, // curl timeout, sec
websites: [
{
name: 'example',
url: 'http://www.example.com/',
regex: /example/gim, // expected result - regex
},
{
name: 'yandex',
url: 'http://www.yandex.ru/',
regex: /yandex/gim, // expected result - regex
},
{
name: 'google',
url: 'http://www.google.com/',
regex: function(html) { // expected result - custom function
return html && html.indexOf('google') != -1;
},
},
{
name: 'amazon',
url: 'http://www.amazon.com/',
regex: 'Amazon', // expected result - look for this string in the output
},
]
}).then(function(res) {
console.log('final result', res);
}, function(err) {
console.log('proxy rejected', err);
});
//result
/*
[{
get: true,
post: true,
cookies: true,
referer: true,
'user-agent': true,
anonymityLevel: 1,
supportsHttps: true,
protocol: 'http',
ip: '107.151.152.218',
port: 80,
country: 'MX',
connectTime: 0.23, // Time in seconds it took to establish the connection
totalTime: 1.1, // Total transaction time in seconds for last the transfer
websites: {
example: {
"responseCode": 200,
"connectTime": 0.648131, // seconds
"totalTime": 0.890804, // seconds
"receivedLength": 1270, // bytes
"averageSpeed": 1425 // bytes per second
},
google: {
"responseCode": 200,
"connectTime": 0.648131, // seconds
"totalTime": 0.890804, // seconds
"receivedLength": 1270, // bytes
"averageSpeed": 1425 // bytes per second
},
amazon: false,
yandex: false
}
}]
*/
//server.js
const express = require('express'),
app = express(),
url = require('url'),
bodyParser = require('body-parser'),
cookieParser = require('cookie-parser'),
getProxyType = require('check-proxy').ping;
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: true }));
app.use(bodyParser.json());
app.use(cookieParser());
const ping = function(req, res) {
console.log('ip', req.connection.remoteAddress);
console.log('headers', req.headers);
console.log('cookies', req.cookies);
res.json(getProxyType(req.headers, req.query, req.body, req.cookies));
}
app.get('/', ping);
app.post('/', ping);
const ipaddress = process.env.OPENSHIFT_NODEJS_IP;
const port = process.env.OPENSHIFT_NODEJS_PORT || 8080;
if (typeof ipaddress === "undefined") {
// Log errors on OpenShift but continue w/ 127.0.0.1 - this
// allows us to run/test the app locally.
console.warn('No OPENSHIFT_NODEJS_IP var, using 127.0.0.1');
ipaddress = "127.0.0.1";
};
app.listen(port, ipaddress, function() {
console.log('%s: Node server started on %s:%d ...',
Date(Date.now() ), ipaddress, port);
});
npm run test
yarn test
August 2017 - full rewrite in Typescript, readability and speed improvements. December 2018 - parallel execution of checks, better tests, minimum supported Node version is 8.