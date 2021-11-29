Checks peer dependencies of the current NodeJS package. Offers solutions for any that are unmet.
This utility will recursively find all
peerDependencies in your project's
dependencies list.
It checks if you have installed a package that meets the required peer dependency versions.
If any peer dependencies are unmet, it will search for a compatible version to install.
Note: you must run
npm install or
yarn first in order to install all normal dependencies.
usage:
npx check-peer-dependencies [--yarn|--npm] [--install] [--help]
Options:
-h, --help Print usage information [boolean]
--version Show version number [boolean]
--yarn Force yarn package manager [boolean]
--npm Force npm package manager [boolean]
--orderBy Order the output by depender or dependee
[choices: "depender", "dependee"] [default: "dependee"]
--debug Print debugging information
[boolean] [default: false]
--verbose Prints every peer dependency, even those that
are met [boolean] [default: false]
--runOnlyOnRootDependencies Run tool only on package root dependencies
[boolean] [default: false]
--findSolutions Search for solutions and print package
installation commands
[boolean] [default: false]
--install Install missing or incorrect peerDependencies
[boolean] [default: false]
If a package has a peerDependency that should be installed as a devDependency by,
it can list the package name in "peerDevDependencies".
This is not a standard and is only understood by this
check-peer-dependencies.
{
"name": "somepackage",
"peerDependencies": {
"react": "16.x",
"react-dom": "16.x",
"typescript": "~3.8.0",
"eslint": "*"
},
"peerDevDependencies": ["typescript", "eslint"]
}
~/projects/uirouter/sample-app-react master
❯ npx check-peer-dependencies
✅ All peer dependencies are met
~/projects/uirouter/angular-hybrid master ⇣
❯ npx check-peer-dependencies
❌ @uirouter/angular@5.0.0 requires @angular/router ^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0 (@angular/router is not installed)
Searching for solutions:
yarn add @angular/router@8.2.10
❯ npx check-peer-dependencies
❌ @uirouter/angular@5.0.0 requires @angular/common ^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0 (9.0.0-next.9 is installed)
❌ @uirouter/angular@5.0.0 requires @angular/core ^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0 (9.0.0-next.9 is installed)
❌ @uirouter/angular@5.0.0 requires @angular/router ^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0 (9.0.0-next.9 is installed)
Searching for solutions:
❌ Unable to find a version of @angular/common that satisfies the following peerDependencies: 9.0.0-next.9 and ^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0
❌ Unable to find a version of @angular/core that satisfies the following peerDependencies: 9.0.0-next.9 and ^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0
yarn upgrade @angular/router@8.2.10