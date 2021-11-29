openbase logo
cpd

check-peer-dependencies

by Chris Thielen
4.1.0 (see all)

Checks peer dependencies of the current NodeJS package. Offers solutions for any that are unmet.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

check-peer-dependencies

Checks peer dependencies of the current NodeJS package. Offers solutions for any that are unmet.

This utility will recursively find all peerDependencies in your project's dependencies list. It checks if you have installed a package that meets the required peer dependency versions. If any peer dependencies are unmet, it will search for a compatible version to install.

Note: you must run npm install or yarn first in order to install all normal dependencies.

usage:

npx check-peer-dependencies [--yarn|--npm] [--install] [--help]

Options:

  -h, --help                       Print usage information             [boolean]
      --version                    Show version number                 [boolean]
      --yarn                       Force yarn package manager          [boolean]
      --npm                        Force npm package manager           [boolean]
      --orderBy                    Order the output by depender or dependee
                         [choices: "depender", "dependee"] [default: "dependee"]
      --debug                      Print debugging information
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
      --verbose                    Prints every peer dependency, even those that
                                   are met            [boolean] [default: false]
      --runOnlyOnRootDependencies  Run tool only on package root dependencies
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
      --findSolutions              Search for solutions and print package
                                   installation commands
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
      --install                    Install missing or incorrect peerDependencies
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]

Installing peerDependencies as devDependencies

If a package has a peerDependency that should be installed as a devDependency by, it can list the package name in "peerDevDependencies".
This is not a standard and is only understood by this check-peer-dependencies.

{
  "name": "somepackage",
  "peerDependencies": {
    "react": "16.x",
    "react-dom": "16.x",
    "typescript": "~3.8.0",
    "eslint": "*"
  },
  "peerDevDependencies": ["typescript", "eslint"]
}

Example outputs:

No problems

~/projects/uirouter/sample-app-react master
❯ npx check-peer-dependencies
✅  All peer dependencies are met

Missing peer dependency, solution found

~/projects/uirouter/angular-hybrid master ⇣
❯ npx check-peer-dependencies
❌  @uirouter/angular@5.0.0 requires @angular/router ^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0 (@angular/router is not installed)

Searching for solutions:
yarn add @angular/router@8.2.10

Incorrect peer dependencies, some solutions found

❯ npx check-peer-dependencies
❌  @uirouter/angular@5.0.0 requires @angular/common ^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0 (9.0.0-next.9 is installed)
❌  @uirouter/angular@5.0.0 requires @angular/core ^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0 (9.0.0-next.9 is installed)
❌  @uirouter/angular@5.0.0 requires @angular/router ^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0 (9.0.0-next.9 is installed)

Searching for solutions:
❌  Unable to find a version of @angular/common that satisfies the following peerDependencies: 9.0.0-next.9 and ^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0
❌  Unable to find a version of @angular/core that satisfies the following peerDependencies: 9.0.0-next.9 and ^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0

yarn upgrade @angular/router@8.2.10

