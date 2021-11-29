Checks peer dependencies of the current NodeJS package. Offers solutions for any that are unmet.

This utility will recursively find all peerDependencies in your project's dependencies list. It checks if you have installed a package that meets the required peer dependency versions. If any peer dependencies are unmet, it will search for a compatible version to install.

Note: you must run npm install or yarn first in order to install all normal dependencies.

usage:

npx check-peer-dependencies [--yarn|--npm] [--install] [-- help ]

Options:

-h, [choices: "depender", "dependee"] [ default : "dependee"] [ boolean ] [ default : false ] are met [ boolean ] [ default : false ] [ boolean ] [ default : false ] installation commands [ boolean ] [ default : false ] [ boolean ] [ default : false ]

Installing peerDependencies as devDependencies

If a package has a peerDependency that should be installed as a devDependency by, it can list the package name in "peerDevDependencies".

This is not a standard and is only understood by this check-peer-dependencies .

{ "name" : "somepackage" , "peerDependencies" : { "react" : "16.x" , "react-dom" : "16.x" , "typescript" : "~3.8.0" , "eslint" : "*" }, "peerDevDependencies" : [ "typescript" , "eslint" ] }

Example outputs:

No problems

~/projects/uirouter/sample-app-react master ❯ npx check-peer-dependencies ✅ All peer dependencies are met

Missing peer dependency, solution found

~/projects/uirouter/angular-hybrid master ⇣ ❯ npx check-peer-dependencies ❌ @uirouter/angular@5.0.0 requires @angular/router ^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0 (@angular/router is not installed) Searching for solutions: yarn add @angular/router@8.2.10

Incorrect peer dependencies, some solutions found