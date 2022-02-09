openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cps

check-password-strength

by Mark Deanil Vicente
2.0.3 (see all)

A simple npm package that checks the password strength of a certain passphrase. A password strength checker based from Javascript RegEx.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.4K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Overview

A simple way to check that password strength of a certain passphrase. A password strength checker based from Javascript RegEx.

Build Status npm

Downloads

DEMO 1 by @Ennoriel

DEMO 2

Installation

npm i check-password-strength --save

Setup & Basic Usage

const { passwordStrength } = require('check-password-strength')
// OR
import { passwordStrength } from 'check-password-strength'

console.log(passwordStrength('asdfasdf').value)
// Too weak (It will return Too weak if the value doesn't match the RegEx conditions)

console.log(passwordStrength('asdf1234').value)
// Weak

console.log(passwordStrength('Asd1234!').value)
// Medium

console.log(passwordStrength('A@2asdF2020!!*').value)
// Strong

Migration from 1.x.x to 2.0.0

// 1.x.x
const whateEverYourFunctionNameWasBefore = require("./index");

// 'contains' attribute of the response object format was
response.contains = [{'message': 'lowercase'}, ...]

// 2.0.0
const { passwordStrength : whateEverYourFunctionNameWasBefore } = require("./index");

// 'contains' attribute of the response object format is now
response.contains = ['lowercase', ...]

Additional Info

Object Result

PropertyDesc.
id0 = Too weak, 1 = Weak & 2 = Medium, 3 = Strong
valueToo weak, Weak, Medium & Strong
containslowercase, uppercase, symbol and/or number
lengthlength of the password

Password Length Default Options

NameMininum DiversityMininum Length
Too weak00
Weak26
Medium48
Strong410
console.log(passwordStrength('@Sdfasd2020!@#$'))
// output 
{ 
    "id": 1, 
    "value": "Strong",
    "contains": ['lowercase', 'uppercase', 'symbol', 'number'],
    "length": 15
}

Default Options

the default options can be required:

const { defaultOptions } = require("./index");

default options:

[
  {
    id: 0,
    value: "Too weak",
    minDiversity: 0,
    minLength: 0
  },
  {
    id: 1,
    value: "Weak",
    minDiversity: 2,
    minLength: 6
  },
  {
    id: 2,
    value: "Medium",
    minDiversity: 4,
    minLength: 8
  },
  {
    id: 3,
    value: "Strong",
    minDiversity: 4,
    minLength: 10
  }
]

To override the default options, simply pass your custom array as the second argument:

  • id: correspond to the return id attribute.
  • value: correspond to the return value attribute.
  • minDiversity: between 0 and 4, correspond to the minimum of different criterias ('lowercase', 'uppercase', 'symbol', 'number') that should be met to pass the password strength
  • minLength: minimum length of the password that should be met to pass the password strength

The minDiversity and minLength parameters of the first element cannot be overriden (set to 0 at the beginning of the method). Therefore, the first element should always correspond to a "too weak" option.

passwordStrength('myPassword', yourCustomOptions)

RegEx

Strong

^(?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*[0-9])(?=.*[!@#\$%\^&\*])(?=.{10,})

Medium Password RegEx used:

^(?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*[0-9])(?=.*[!@#\$%\^&\*])(?=.{8,})

Weak Password RegEx used:

^((?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z]))|((?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[0-9]))|((?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*[0-9]))|((?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*[!@#\$%\^&\*])|((?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[!@#\$%\^&\*])|((?=.*[0-9])(?=.*[!@#\$%\^&\*]))(?=.{6,})"

RegExDesc.
^The password string will start this way
(?=.*[a-z])The string must contain at least 1 lowercase alphabetical character
(?=.*[A-Z])The string must contain at least 1 uppercase alphabetical character
(?=.*[0-9])The string must contain at least 1 numeric character
(?=.[!@#\$%\^&])The string must contain at least one special character, but we are escaping reserved RegEx characters to avoid conflict
(?=.{10,})The string must be eight characters or longer for Strong strength
(?=.{8,})The string must be eight characters or longer for Medium strength
(?=.{6,})Mininum of 6 characters for Weak strength

TypeScript type declarations ☑

Available starting version v2.0.3 and above. (Thanks to @Mesoptier!)

Other resources

For .NET Project

If you're working with .net core project, I've created a simple nuget package with same RegEx strings to validate a password strength.

You can easily install via Nuget Package Manager or .NET CLI (Check.Password.Strength). This package uses Regular Expression new Regex() derives from System.Text.RegularExpressions. You can use this especially if you want to validate the passcode strength on backend services or web apis of your project.

Other NPM RegEx validator

I also made another NPM package (hey-regex) that checks common inputs like numbers (whole number and decimal), alpha numeric, email and url. This package only returns true or false based from the selected function (with RegEx .test() inside).

Reference blog.

Contribute

Feel free to clone or fork this project: https://github.com/deanilvincent/check-password-strength.git

Contributions & pull requests are welcome!

I'll be glad if you give this project a ★ on Github :)

Kudos to @Ennoriel and his efforts for making v2.x.x possible!

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Kostiantyn LisovetsUkraine7 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial