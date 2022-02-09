A simple way to check that password strength of a certain passphrase. A password strength checker based from Javascript RegEx.
npm i check-password-strength --save
const { passwordStrength } = require('check-password-strength')
// OR
import { passwordStrength } from 'check-password-strength'
console.log(passwordStrength('asdfasdf').value)
// Too weak (It will return Too weak if the value doesn't match the RegEx conditions)
console.log(passwordStrength('asdf1234').value)
// Weak
console.log(passwordStrength('Asd1234!').value)
// Medium
console.log(passwordStrength('A@2asdF2020!!*').value)
// Strong
// 1.x.x
const whateEverYourFunctionNameWasBefore = require("./index");
// 'contains' attribute of the response object format was
response.contains = [{'message': 'lowercase'}, ...]
// 2.0.0
const { passwordStrength : whateEverYourFunctionNameWasBefore } = require("./index");
// 'contains' attribute of the response object format is now
response.contains = ['lowercase', ...]
|Property
|Desc.
|id
|0 = Too weak, 1 = Weak & 2 = Medium, 3 = Strong
|value
|Too weak, Weak, Medium & Strong
|contains
|lowercase, uppercase, symbol and/or number
|length
|length of the password
|Name
|Mininum Diversity
|Mininum Length
|Too weak
|0
|0
|Weak
|2
|6
|Medium
|4
|8
|Strong
|4
|10
console.log(passwordStrength('@Sdfasd2020!@#$'))
// output
{
"id": 1,
"value": "Strong",
"contains": ['lowercase', 'uppercase', 'symbol', 'number'],
"length": 15
}
the default options can be required:
const { defaultOptions } = require("./index");
default options:
[
{
id: 0,
value: "Too weak",
minDiversity: 0,
minLength: 0
},
{
id: 1,
value: "Weak",
minDiversity: 2,
minLength: 6
},
{
id: 2,
value: "Medium",
minDiversity: 4,
minLength: 8
},
{
id: 3,
value: "Strong",
minDiversity: 4,
minLength: 10
}
]
To override the default options, simply pass your custom array as the second argument:
The
minDiversity and
minLength parameters of the first element cannot be overriden (set to 0 at the beginning of the method). Therefore, the first element should always correspond to a "too weak" option.
passwordStrength('myPassword', yourCustomOptions)
Strong
^(?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*[0-9])(?=.*[!@#\$%\^&\*])(?=.{10,})
Medium Password RegEx used:
^(?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*[0-9])(?=.*[!@#\$%\^&\*])(?=.{8,})
Weak Password RegEx used:
^((?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z]))|((?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[0-9]))|((?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*[0-9]))|((?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*[!@#\$%\^&\*])|((?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[!@#\$%\^&\*])|((?=.*[0-9])(?=.*[!@#\$%\^&\*]))(?=.{6,})"
|RegEx
|Desc.
|^
|The password string will start this way
|(?=.*[a-z])
|The string must contain at least 1 lowercase alphabetical character
|(?=.*[A-Z])
|The string must contain at least 1 uppercase alphabetical character
|(?=.*[0-9])
|The string must contain at least 1 numeric character
|(?=.[!@#\$%\^&])
|The string must contain at least one special character, but we are escaping reserved RegEx characters to avoid conflict
|(?=.{10,})
|The string must be eight characters or longer for Strong strength
|(?=.{8,})
|The string must be eight characters or longer for Medium strength
|(?=.{6,})
|Mininum of 6 characters for Weak strength
Available starting version
v2.0.3 and above. (Thanks to @Mesoptier!)
If you're working with .net core project, I've created a simple nuget package with same RegEx strings to validate a password strength.
You can easily install via Nuget Package Manager or .NET CLI (Check.Password.Strength). This package uses Regular Expression
new Regex() derives from
System.Text.RegularExpressions. You can use this especially if you want to validate the passcode strength on backend services or web apis of your project.
I also made another NPM package (hey-regex) that checks common inputs like numbers (whole number and decimal), alpha numeric, email and url. This package only returns
true or
false based from the selected function (with RegEx
.test() inside).
Reference blog.
Feel free to clone or fork this project:
https://github.com/deanilvincent/check-password-strength.git
Contributions & pull requests are welcome!
I'll be glad if you give this project a ★ on Github :)
Kudos to @Ennoriel and his efforts for making v2.x.x possible!
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.