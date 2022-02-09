Overview

A simple way to check that password strength of a certain passphrase. A password strength checker based from Javascript RegEx.

DEMO 1 by @Ennoriel

DEMO 2

Installation

npm i check-password-strength --save

Setup & Basic Usage

const { passwordStrength } = require ( 'check-password-strength' ) import { passwordStrength } from 'check-password-strength' console .log(passwordStrength( 'asdfasdf' ).value) console .log(passwordStrength( 'asdf1234' ).value) console .log(passwordStrength( 'Asd1234!' ).value) console .log(passwordStrength( 'A@2asdF2020!!*' ).value)

Migration from 1.x.x to 2.0.0

const whateEverYourFunctionNameWasBefore = require ( "./index" ); response.contains = [{ 'message' : 'lowercase' }, ...]

const { passwordStrength : whateEverYourFunctionNameWasBefore } = require ( "./index" ); response.contains = [ 'lowercase' , ...]

Additional Info

Object Result

Property Desc. id 0 = Too weak, 1 = Weak & 2 = Medium, 3 = Strong value Too weak, Weak, Medium & Strong contains lowercase, uppercase, symbol and/or number length length of the password

Password Length Default Options

Name Mininum Diversity Mininum Length Too weak 0 0 Weak 2 6 Medium 4 8 Strong 4 10

console .log(passwordStrength( '@Sdfasd2020!@#$' )) { "id" : 1 , "value" : "Strong" , "contains" : [ 'lowercase' , 'uppercase' , 'symbol' , 'number' ], "length" : 15 }

Default Options

the default options can be required:

const { defaultOptions } = require ( "./index" );

default options:

[ { id : 0 , value : "Too weak" , minDiversity : 0 , minLength : 0 }, { id : 1 , value : "Weak" , minDiversity : 2 , minLength : 6 }, { id : 2 , value : "Medium" , minDiversity : 4 , minLength : 8 }, { id : 3 , value : "Strong" , minDiversity : 4 , minLength : 10 } ]

To override the default options, simply pass your custom array as the second argument:

id: correspond to the return id attribute.

value: correspond to the return value attribute.

minDiversity: between 0 and 4, correspond to the minimum of different criterias ('lowercase', 'uppercase', 'symbol', 'number') that should be met to pass the password strength

minLength: minimum length of the password that should be met to pass the password strength

The minDiversity and minLength parameters of the first element cannot be overriden (set to 0 at the beginning of the method). Therefore, the first element should always correspond to a "too weak" option.

passwordStrength( 'myPassword' , yourCustomOptions)

RegEx

Strong

^(?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*[0-9])(?=.*[!@#\$%\^&\*])(?=.{10,})

Medium Password RegEx used:

^(?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*[0-9])(?=.*[!@#\$%\^&\*])(?=.{8,})

Weak Password RegEx used:

^((?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[A-Z]))|((?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[0-9]))|((?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*[0-9]))|((?=.*[A-Z])(?=.*[!@#\$%\^&\*])|((?=.*[a-z])(?=.*[!@#\$%\^&\*])|((?=.*[0-9])(?=.*[!@#\$%\^&\*]))(?=.{6,})"

RegEx Desc. ^ The password string will start this way (?=.*[a-z]) The string must contain at least 1 lowercase alphabetical character (?=.*[A-Z]) The string must contain at least 1 uppercase alphabetical character (?=.*[0-9]) The string must contain at least 1 numeric character (?=.[!@#\$%\^&]) The string must contain at least one special character, but we are escaping reserved RegEx characters to avoid conflict (?=.{10,}) The string must be eight characters or longer for Strong strength (?=.{8,}) The string must be eight characters or longer for Medium strength (?=.{6,}) Mininum of 6 characters for Weak strength

TypeScript type declarations ☑

Available starting version v2.0.3 and above. (Thanks to @Mesoptier!)

Other resources

For .NET Project

If you're working with .net core project, I've created a simple nuget package with same RegEx strings to validate a password strength.

You can easily install via Nuget Package Manager or .NET CLI (Check.Password.Strength). This package uses Regular Expression new Regex() derives from System.Text.RegularExpressions . You can use this especially if you want to validate the passcode strength on backend services or web apis of your project.

Other NPM RegEx validator

I also made another NPM package (hey-regex) that checks common inputs like numbers (whole number and decimal), alpha numeric, email and url. This package only returns true or false based from the selected function (with RegEx .test() inside).

Reference blog.

Contribute

Feel free to clone or fork this project: https://github.com/deanilvincent/check-password-strength.git

Contributions & pull requests are welcome!

I'll be glad if you give this project a ★ on Github :)

Kudos to @Ennoriel and his efforts for making v2.x.x possible!

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.